Man Who Sent Everyone Home Says GOP Working “Around the Clock”

“Let me look right into the camera and tell you very clearly: Republicans are the ones concerned about health care,” the Louisiana Republican said. “Republicans are the party working around the clock everyday to fix health care. We’re not, this is not talking points for us: We’ve done it.”

Johnson claimed that a “big part” of President Donald Trump’s behemoth budget bill, which passed in July, would “fix health care.”

“The quality of care needs to rise. We need more access for more people, and we have lots of ideas to do that. But that issue is for debate in the next three months, it always was. We have members working on that,” Johnson said.