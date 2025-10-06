Stephen Miller’s Own Cousin Calls Him the “Face of Evil”

Miller, Kasmer added, is guilty of betraying his background—both because “immigrants were a part of your upbringing” and because “we were raised Jewish.”

“We celebrated holidays each year with the reminder to stand up and say ‘never again,’” she wrote, referencing the lessons of the Holocaust. “But what you are doing breaks that sacred promise. It breaks everything we were taught. How can you do to others what has been done to us? How can you wake up each day and repeat the cruelty that our people barely escaped from?”

This isn’t the first time one of Miller’s family members has renounced him. During the first Trump administration, in which Miller spearheaded the president’s “Muslim ban” and family separations, his uncle David Glosser penned an editorial for Politico, recounting their family’s immigration history and describing how Miller had “become the architect of immigration policies that repudiate the very foundation of our family’s life in this country.”