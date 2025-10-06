Stephen Miller’s Own Cousin Calls Him the “Face of Evil”
Alisa Kasmer says Stephen Miller has betrayed all of their family values.
Stephen Miller’s own cousin called the White House deputy chief of staff “evil” and a disgrace to his family.
“I am living with the deep pain of watching someone I once loved become the face of evil,” Alisa Kasmer, Miller’s cousin, wrote in a July Facebook post that resurfaced over the weekend.
Written in the weeks after Immigration and Customs Enforcement received a slush fund in President Donald Trump’s tax and spending plan—and as ICE raids ramped up against immigrants in Los Angeles, where Kasmer lives—her post lamented how the United States under Trump has directed its vast resources against “the hardest workers, the most vulnerable, the ones who carry this country on their backs.”
“This is not by accident,” Kasmer wrote, “but by design. Your design, Stephen.”
Kasmer, who used to babysit Miller, described now being estranged from her cousin, as she refuses to “knowingly let evil into my life.”
Immigrant communities in the entire country are “terrorized by the cruelty you have brought upon us all,” she told her cousin.
People “always” ask “what happened” to Miller, Kasmer noted. “I can only surmise it was a perfect storm of ego, fear, hate, and ambition.”
Kasmer also expressed regret for having not intervened in her cousin’s political development. She and her sister would have done so, she said, if they had seen the “horrific videos of [Miller] in high school,” she wrote. (Clips from Miller’s high school days show him telling classmates that “torture is a celebration of life and human dignity,” and decrying “being told to pick up my trash when we have janitors.”)
Miller, Kasmer added, is guilty of betraying his background—both because “immigrants were a part of your upbringing” and because “we were raised Jewish.”
“We celebrated holidays each year with the reminder to stand up and say ‘never again,’” she wrote, referencing the lessons of the Holocaust. “But what you are doing breaks that sacred promise. It breaks everything we were taught. How can you do to others what has been done to us? How can you wake up each day and repeat the cruelty that our people barely escaped from?”
This isn’t the first time one of Miller’s family members has renounced him. During the first Trump administration, in which Miller spearheaded the president’s “Muslim ban” and family separations, his uncle David Glosser penned an editorial for Politico, recounting their family’s immigration history and describing how Miller had “become the architect of immigration policies that repudiate the very foundation of our family’s life in this country.”
“Dozens of family members “encouraged me to push forward with this,” Glosser said.