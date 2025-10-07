Trump Plays Shockingly Dumb (Even for Him) on Ghislaine Maxwell

During an Oval Office presser Monday afternoon, Trump outright pretended not to know who Maxwell was, claiming he hadn’t heard her name in a long time while simultaneously insinuating his administration would consider clemency for her.

“Her only chance for getting out of prison is a pardon from you. Is that something—” started CNN’s Kaitlin Collins before Trump interrupted to ask who was being discussed. “Ghislaine Maxwell,” Collins clarified.

“You know, I haven’t heard the name in so long,” Trump said. “I can say this: that I’d have to take a look at it. I’d have to take a look.”