Popular MAGA Influencer Illegally Donated to a Political Campaign

In 2022, Naumovski illegally donated more than $3,000 to support far-right congressional candidate Ron Watkins, who has been accused of being “Q” himself. While Naumovski owns an American-based media company, he still resides in North Macedonia, and admitted in a February opinion piece for The Daily Wire that he’d actually “never set foot in the United States.”

Naumovski’s two donations totaling $3,127 were the largest reported contribution to Watkins’s campaign in the first quarter of 2022, according to Open Secrets. And in the weeks following the donations, Watkins urged his followers on social media to join Resist the Mainstream’s Telegram channel multiple times.

Both donations were made in February 2022 and are attributed to an address in St. Petersburg, Florida, at a registered agent’s office for Raww Digital LLC, the marketing firm that owns Resist the Mainstream. Naumovski owns Raww Digital LLC, but his personal address is listed in Veles, North Macedonia.