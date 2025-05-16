MTG Melts Down Over Report Trump Forced Her Out of Senate Race
Marjorie Taylor Greene was reportedly considering a Senate bid until Donald Trump talked her out of it.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wants everyone to know that the president absolutely did not, under any circumstances, tell her not to run in Georgia’s Senate race.
The MAGA acolyte was rumored to be one of a dozen conservatives considering a bid for the seat when it became clear that Republican Governor Brian Kemp would not enter the race. But that changed last week when Greene announced that she would not be running against Senator Jon Ossoff come the midterms.
But the decision wasn’t entirely Greene’s own, according to The Wall Street Journal, which reported Thursday that Donald Trump had advised the Jewish space lasers conspiracy theorist not to run.
Trump’s political team had commissioned a poll by Tony Fabrizio, the president’s longtime pollster, that indicated Greene would lose the race by double digits, potentially as much as 18 points, sources familiar with the situation told the Journal.
In a statement to the Journal, Greene claimed that the poll’s details were a “private conversation” that was “apparently being leaked.” She confirmed that the poll was done by Fabrizio, though she added that the pollster has refused to work for her on the basis of having a “conflict,” “which means he’s working for someone against me,” Greene said.
But after the story was published, Greene had more to say, insisting that the idea she wouldn’t win the race was little more than a narrative cooked up by her opponents.
“I have never spoken with President Trump about running for Senate or any other race,” Greene posted on X Thursday evening. “But for some reason, some consultants and aids are leaking to the usual tools in the media in order to promote the narrative they want to tell about me.”
“I have always supported President Trump for FREE and actually spent hundreds of thousands of dollars campaigning with him all across the country!!” she said. “You would think these people would be embracing me because I’ve fought the hardest for him, but the problem is they are not on my payroll.”