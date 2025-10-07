Stephen Miller Forced to Watch AOC Call Him a 4’10 Troll on Live TV
Stephen Miller clearly did not enjoy watching this.
In an awkward end to his Fox News appearance on Monday night, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller was shown a video of him being ridiculed by Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday held an hour-long livestream on Instagram, during which she at one point noted the political effectiveness of mocking Republican villains like Miller, the architect behind Donald Trump’s barbaric mass deportation campaign.
“Laugh at them,” she urged her viewers. “Stephen Miller is a clown. I’ve never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he’s like 4’10”, and he looks like he is angry about the fact that he’s 4’10”, and he looks like he is so mad that he is 4’10” that he’s taking that anger out at any other population possible.”
Mockery, AOC said, is “one of the most powerful cultural things that you can do” to “dismantle” a movement like MAGA that is “predicated on the puffery of insecure masculinity.”
The following evening, Fox News host Laura Ingraham decided to show the clip to the subject of the congresswoman’s derision in a remote interview.
Setting up Miller for a chance to respond, Ingraham made fun of Ocasio-Cortez for wearing a sweatshirt during the livestream: “I wish I had a hoodie on. I mean, are we trying to play sorority sister as elected official?”
Stephen Miller laughed along, before offering what he must have thought was a witty riposte: “Well, we knew that her brain didn’t work. Now we know their eyes don’t work. So—” he trailed off, awkwardly chuckling. “The, I mean she is just, she is a mess, right? What a train wreck. What a train wreck. It’s great, it’s great—”
Cutting in, Ingraham homed in again on Ocasio-Cortez’s sweatshirt. “You should just wear a hoodie from now on and respond to her in a hoodie,” she joked. The host then tried to end the segment, thanking Miller, but was interrupted by her guest, whom she prompted to “go ahead” and “wrap it up.”
“I think the important point,” Miller added, “is that every time she’s on TV, Republican approval ratings go up. Democratic approval ratings go down. That lady is a walking nightmare.”
The Fox host assured her viewers—and perhaps Miller himself—that, in person, he appears to be “about 5’10”, 11.”” Five-foot-10-inches, the White House deputy chief of staff confirmed for the record.
Ocasio-Cortez was delighted that Miller had seen the clip. “I cannot believe they aired this and made him listen to it live,” she wrote on X with a crying-laughing emoji. “I am crying.”