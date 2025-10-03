Report Exposes Chilling Details About Trump’s “Drug Boat” Attacks

“As retribution for the October 7th attack on civilization, more than 25,000 Hamas ‘soldiers’ have already been killed,” Trump wrote. “Most of the rest are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘GO,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished. As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed.

“I am asking that all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza,” he continued. “Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help. Fortunately for Hamas, however, they will be given one last chance!”

Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. After their joint meeting, the president announced that the conflict had effectively come to an end, claiming that it was a “historic day for peace” so long as Hamas accepted the terms of a hostage exchange—and embraced an indefinite Israeli occupation. A 20-point plan released by a White House social media account also outlined Trump’s intention to redevelop Gaza into a real estate investment paradise—and to personally head a “board of peace” overseeing the region.