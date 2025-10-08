ICE Barbie Says Antifa Is as Bad as ISIS in Deranged White House Event

“Their agenda is to destroy the American people and our way of life,” Noem said. “This network of antifa is just as sophisticated as MS-13, as [Tren de Aragua], as ISIS, as Hezbollah, as Hamas, as all of them. They are just as dangerous. They have an agenda to destroy us just like the other terrorists we’ve dealt with for many, many years, and today is the day that we have a president that won’t tolerate it.”

Just to catch everyone up, “antifa” is not an organized group, certainly not one with a “network as sophisticated as … ISIS.” During Trump’s first term, FBI Director Chris Wray told Congress that antifa was “not a group or an organization,” but a “movement” or “ideology.”

That hasn’t stopped the president’s sycophantic circle from blaming the movement for everything from the “decimation” of cities like Portland to the killing of Charlie Kirk.