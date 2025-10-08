MAGA Influencer Whines to Trump About “Homeless Industrial Complex”
A spokesman for Turning Point USA claimed antifa was stealing money from homelessness nonprofits.
A self-described journalist briefed the president and top U.S. officials Wednesday on the threat of the “homeless industrial complex.”
During a White House roundtable on antifa, Jonathan Choe, a reporter for Turning Point USA’s newsroom Frontlines, claimed that political extremism on the ideological left intersects with the “homeless drug crisis.” As evidence, he shared a recent report from the Discovery Institute, a conservative propaganda mill that, among other things, has advocated for ending classroom instruction on evolution.
The complex, according to those on the right who believe it’s real, is effectively a vast network of nonprofits and their beneficiaries who guzzle up federal funds intended for the homeless.
“In many cases, the homeless industrial complex is running cover for antifa, and antifa is benefiting from American tax dollars, and they’re essentially being used as the muscle,” Choe said.
He then pointed to Stop the Sweeps, a franchise-like, community-coordinated campaign that aims to prevent state violence against homeless encampments. People actually wanting to help the homeless is, apparently, not believable for Choe. Instead, he told the president and his allies that this organization’s ultimate intention was to create a P.R. crisis for law enforcement.
“What they’re doing quietly, is they’re bringing in antifa militants to manufacture a crisis to make the police look bad,” Choe said. (Of course, police don’t have to brutalize and violently evict the homeless.)
Some recent actions by supposed “antifa militants” include tossing a bucket of paint, protesting ICE facilities, and flag burning.
But Choe didn’t stop at antifa—instead, he lumped the famously decentralized antifascist organization in with the Democratic Socialists of America, placing a target on the back of a bona fide political party.
“These far-left, progressive groups tend to be aligning themselves with antifa,” Choe said. “There is a deeply embedded connection between the homeless housing nonprofit game in America, connected to antifa, and the far-left activists.”
For years, Donald Trump and his allies have pushed the idea that violent, far-left radicals are wreaking havoc in cities across the country, but their rhetoric has been noticeably devoid of evidence. To quell the noise, members of the House Intelligence Committee asked the CIA and FBI in 2020 to investigate false intelligence campaigns and find proof of the anti-fascist group’s “invasion.” Despite reports contradicting Trump’s rhetoric, the noise did not die down.
The reality is that homelessness is on the rise in the United States. An unprecedented national housing shortage, coupled with shallow social safety nets, has turned into an equally unprecedented rise in those experiencing homelessness. Rates spiked by 18 percent in 2024 compared to the year before, per data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. But those figures are apparently just a launch pad for building more confounding conspiracies, as showcased by the work of the president’s cadre of far-right influencers.