Trump’s Got Some Unconstitutional Ideas About Flag Burning

It will probably not accomplish that goal. One big reason is that it appears to have been written by White House lawyers to satisfy a president who wants to do something that is flatly forbidden by the Supreme Court—all while trying to pretend that it is not trying to defy the court’s precedents. The other is that it addresses a phenomenon that barely exists.

“All over the country, they’re burning flags,” the president claimed in the Oval Office. “All over the world, they burn the American flag. And, as you know, through a very sad court—I guess it was a 5-4 decision—they called it freedom of speech. But there’s another much more important reason, which is called death. Because what happens when you burn a flag is people go crazy. If you have hundreds of people, they go crazy.”

“You can do other things, you can burn this piece of paper,” Trump continued, gesturing towards a sheet of paper on his desk, “When you burn the American flag, it incites riots at a level that we’ve never seen before. People go crazy in a way—both ways—there are some that go crazy for doing it, there are others that are angry at them for doing it.”