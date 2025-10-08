Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted/
Pizzagate Guy Compares Trump Fighting Antifa to Rise of Hitler

Jack Posobiec’s comment was a little too on the nose.

Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec speaks while sitting at a table during Donald Trump's Antifa roundtable
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Did MAGA activist Jack Posobiec just accidentally compare President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler?

During a Wednesday roundtable discussion on Antifa populated by pitiable right-wing shills, the conspiracy theorist took a moment to claim that the so-called domestic terrorist group had historical roots in Germany.

“Antifa is real. Antifa has been around in various iterations for almost a hundred years, in some instances, going back to the Weimar Republic in Germany,” Posobiec whined.

Indeed, there were multiple groups that opposed fascism in the Weimar Republic and voiced strong opposition to the rise of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party, including the Communist Party of Germany’s Antifaschistische Aktion group and the Iron Front, which partnered with the Democratic Socialists. Posobiec seems to think that comparing modern day antifascists opposing Trump’s reign to these groups opposing Hitler should demonstrate how terrible Antifa is—when in fact, it did just the opposite.

Posobiec, perhaps better known as the Pizzagate guy, fancies himself a historian, but appears blind to the most obvious comparison to the present day.

The antifascist groups in Weimar Germany were staunchly ideologically opposed, with little connecting them other than their opposition to authoritarianism. Ironically, that’s the case for many of the so-called members of Antifa, which is short for “anti-fascist” and is a movement, not a group. The so-called organization lacks a central structure, and is instead a loose network of individuals and groups who act separately under the banner of opposing facism.

Posobiec previously co-wrote a book called Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (and How to Crush Them). The book supposedly tracks the opponents of conservatism throughout history, and endorses a modern day McCarthyism to root out the “radicals” from American institutions. It’s worth noting that Vice President JD Vance provided a glowing promotional blurb about the book.

“On a base level, unhumans seek the death of the successful and the desecration of the beautiful,” Posobiec and his ghostwriter claimed, later adding, “Take the path of the hunter, and with one singular voice, we are going to make them the prey.”

In the end, Posobiec is a facism fanboy who likes to vote in a swing state he doesn’t even live in, and Trump’s roundtable on countering antifascism is exactly the political farce it presents as.

Robert McCoy/
/

Trump Literally Brags About Taking Away People’s Free Speech

Donald Trump has been saying the quiet part out loud for some time now.

Donald Trump speaks while Attorney General Pam Bondi smiles at him while they sit at a table for the White House antifa discussion.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“We took the freedom of speech away,” President Donald Trump boasted in his opening remarks at his “antifa roundtable” Wednesday.

The remark came as Trump touted an August 25 executive order seeking to crack down on the practice of flag-burning, a form of protest that the Supreme Court has previously ruled is protected by the First Amendment.

“We’ve made it a one-year penalty for inciting riots. We took the freedom of speech away, because that’s been through the courts,” Trump said before making other addled statements about his unconstitutional stance on flag-burning.

It was a jarring admission—perhaps a Freudian slip—from a president who is, indeed, evidently intent on eliminating free speech.

Supreme Court precedent firmly establishes flag burning as a form of First Amendment–protected symbolic speech. And for what it’s worth, Trump’s executive order did not specify a one-year jail sentence. It did, however, direct the attorney general to prosecute flag burners under existing laws—this being a tacit acknowledgement that his desired ban would unambiguously run afoul of the First Amendment.

After claiming credit for rolling back freedom of speech, the president went on to seemingly admit that he cannot completely ban flag-burning, but expressed his hope to clamp down on the practice—which he says stirs up violence, as if by magic—nonetheless.

“What has happened is, when they burn a flag, it agitates and irritates crowds—they’ve never seen anything like it—on both sides, and you end up in riots,” he said. “So we’re going on that basis. We’re looking at it not from the freedom of speech, which I always felt strongly about, but never passed the courts.”

Rachel Kahn/
/

ICE Barbie Says Antifa Is as Bad as ISIS in Deranged White House Event

Homeland Security Kristi Noem said this with a completely straight face.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks at the White House antifa roundtable.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem believes antifa is “just as dangerous” as ISIS.

In a White House roundtable discussion on “antifa” Wednesday, Noem spoke alongside President Donald Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and a number of right-wing journalists and influencers about the president’s order designating antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

“Their agenda is to destroy the American people and our way of life,” Noem said. “This network of antifa is just as sophisticated as MS-13, as [Tren de Aragua], as ISIS, as Hezbollah, as Hamas, as all of them. They are just as dangerous. They have an agenda to destroy us just like the other terrorists we’ve dealt with for many, many years, and today is the day that we have a president that won’t tolerate it.”

Just to catch everyone up, “antifa” is not an organized group, certainly not one with a “network as sophisticated as … ISIS.” During Trump’s first term, FBI Director Chris Wray told Congress that antifa was “not a group or an organization,” but a “movement” or “ideology.”

That hasn’t stopped the president’s sycophantic circle from blaming the movement for everything from the “decimation” of cities like Portland to the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Popular MAGA Influencer Illegally Donated to a Political Campaign

Rumen Naumovski has never even been to the United States.

A person holds a stack of Make America Great Again hats
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

A prominent MAGA influencer with millions of followers who has “never stepped foot in the United States” illegally donated to a QAnon congressional candidate, independent journalist Jacqueline Sweet reported for Rolling Stone Wednesday.

Rumen Naumovski is behind Resist the Mainstream, a right-wing content farm that has accrued more than 450,000 followers on X since September 2021. He also runs the X account Defiant L’s, a right-wing meme and news account with more than four million followers that has been lauded by X owner Elon Musk as “one of the best accounts.”

In 2022, Naumovski illegally donated more than $3,000 to support far-right congressional candidate Ron Watkins, who has been accused of being “Q” himself. While Naumovski owns an American-based media company, he still resides in North Macedonia, and admitted in a February opinion piece for The Daily Wire that he’d actually “never set foot in the United States.”

Naumovski’s two donations totaling $3,127 were the largest reported contribution to Watkins’s campaign in the first quarter of 2022, according to Open Secrets. And in the weeks following the donations, Watkins urged his followers on social media to join Resist the Mainstream’s Telegram channel multiple times.

Both donations were made in February 2022 and are attributed to an address in St. Petersburg, Florida, at a registered agent’s office for Raww Digital LLC, the marketing firm that owns Resist the Mainstream. Naumovski owns Raww Digital LLC, but his personal address is listed in Veles, North Macedonia.

Watkins eventually returned the money in April 2022. Naumovski told Rolling Stone that he had no idea he’d needed a green card to make donations to a political campaign. Foreign nationals are in fact barred from making contributions for a political campaign.

Media Matters reported in 2023 that a dozen influencers connected to the QAnon movement boosted Resist the Mainstream and that, despite being taken on and off mainstream social media platforms, the right-wing network had accrued a massive following in alternative spaces—platforms such as Truth Social, Rumble, Gab, and Gettr.

Naumovski’s social media accounts have become fixtures in the online landscape of MAGA Republicans, and their posts have been shared by figures including Andy Biggs, Dan Crenshaw, Eli Crane, Mike Lee, and Nancy Mace, as well as other prominent MAGA influencers. The accounts have shared content pushing election fraud conspiracies about noncitizen voting, a nonissue that has been repeatedly debunked.

In Naumovski’s case, it’s more than clear that there are some noncitizens attempting to interfere in U.S. politics—but they come in the form of anonymous influencers churning out right-wing content and conducting hordes of followers.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Guess Which Two Cabinet Members Trump Advisers Hate the Most?

Donald Trump’s advisers are pretty clear on who they think will get fired first.

Attorney General Pam Bondi looks up while speaking in a Senate hearing
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Even the Trump administration doesn’t like Pam Bondi.

The attorney general has been at the epicenter of some of Trump 2.0’s biggest scandals. In the last several months, Bondi has purged antitrust officials at the Justice Department, refused to answer critical questions in defiance of Senate oversight hearing protocol, and—most egregious to the White House—sparked MAGA outrage when her own agency issued a memo contradicting her on the existence of Jeffrey Epstein’s so-called “client list.”

All considered, Bondi now ranks as the White House’s least favorite Cabinet secretary, according to an informal survey of several presidential advisers by Wired’s Inner Loop newsletter.

“Worst, Bondi,” they begin. “2/ Bondi. 3/ Bondi. 4/ Bondi. 5/ HegsethRFKTulsiNoem.”

Just one secretary shared the unwelcome spotlight: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who, like Bondi, has also fumbled the administration’s talking points about the president and his pedophilic sex trafficker ex–“best pal.” Breaking from the DOJ’s narrative, Lutnick described Epstein to the New York Post podcast as “the greatest blackmailer ever.” He also didn’t bother trying to make Trump’s cozy association with Epstein more palatable. Lutnick referred to Epstein as a repugnant creep while recalling an instance in which he was invited by Epstein to tour his infamous East 71st Street townhouse.

“I say to him, ‘Massage table in the middle of your house? How often do you have a massage?’” Lutnick told the Post. “And he says, ‘Every day.’ And then he gets, like weirdly close to me, and he says, ‘And the right kind of massage.’

“In the six to eight steps it takes to get from his house to my house, my wife and I decided that I will never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again,” he added.

None of the Trump advisers surveyed by Wired were willing to speak about the Trump-Epstein connection, or connect the dots between Bondi and Lutnick’s sagging popularity with their handling of the scandal.

The Epstein story has remained an anomaly in Trump’s political career. For the better part of a decade, the MAGA leader became adjusted to an undyingly loyal base that rarely skews from or challenges his political vision. But Trump’s proximity to Epstein and the disgraced financier’s heinous crimes has been an outlier, prompting doubts that have undercut Trump’s influence with large swaths of his followers.

The White House’s official spokesperson brushed off the Wired story, suggesting instead that Trump’s Cabinet are beyond reproach within MAGA’s inner folds.

“The entire premise of this story is ridiculous—which is to be expected for Wired,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement. “The President’s entire cabinet is working to flawlessly execute his agenda to Make America Great Again and he is pleased with each of their successes and hard work.”

Rachel Kahn/
/

Why Was The Atlantic’s David Frum Working With Israel’s Ambassador?

Hacked emails reveal the magazine editor’s shady work with Israel’s U.N. ambassador.

David Frum speaks at a panel.
Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto/Getty Images)
David Frum in 2017

David Frum, a senior editor at The Atlantic, ghostwrote a speech for the Israeli U.N. ambassador in 2014—at the same time as he profiled the ambassador for the magazine.

Frum’s galling, undisclosed conflict of interest was exposed via the ambassador’s hacked emails, first reported by Ryan Grim and Murtaza Hussain for Drop Site.

In 2014, Israel was in the midst of waging war in Gaza, ultimately killing over 2,200 Palestinians and wounding over 11,000. It was Israel’s most devastating campaign against the Palestinians since the 1967 war, according to UNRWA. As the country faced criticism for its conduct, allies like Frum reached out to Israeli government officials to offer their support in spinning the narrative, according to Drop Site.

In Frum’s case, he could offer more to the Israeli cause than just money or positive news coverage: Before coming to The Atlantic, he had been a speechwriter for George W. Bush.

Frum contacted Ambassador Ron Prosor on July 31, 2014, during the height of the war, in an email titled, “an earlier draft of that speech I sent you.” The speech, seemingly meant to be delivered to the U.N. Security Council, described the war as “the most tenacious challenge to the free world in decades,” and asked Americans to continue to support Israel.

Only one day before, Frum had contacted Prosor from a different email address, with a different request: to interview him for The Atlantic. The ensuing profile praised Prosor for his “toughness” and painted a sympathetic portrait of Israel as unfairly maligned on the global stage. “In many ways, and on many days, it feels as if the whole UN system is concerned with the monitoring and critiquing of one small member nation,” Frum wrote.

It’s not known whether Prosor delivered Frum’s speech at the U.N. (Frum was competing with British journalist Douglass Murray for the honor, the leak also reveals). But to secretly draft a speech for a foreign government official, all the while rapturously profiling him from a place of presumed journalistic objectivity, is an egregious ethical breach.

Frum is still at The Atlantic, where he recently published a piece arguing against recognizing Palestine as a state.

Robert McCoy/
/

The New York Times Wins Right to Obtain Info Musk Wanted Kept Private

Elon Musk has suffered a major blow in a lawsuit over his government clearances.

Elon Musk looks down while standing in the Oval Office
Tom Brenner/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Pentagon has to provide The New York Times information about Elon Musk’s security clearances, a federal judge ruled Wednesday—and the billionaire’s own posting habits helped decide the case.

In September 2024, the Times filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking “a list of security clearances” granted to Musk, including “any details about the extent and purview of each of the clearances.”

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, which handles security clearances, denied access, arguing that the “privacy interest” of Musk “outweighs disclosure.” Shortly thereafter, the Times took the DCSA to court.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote ruled that Musk himself had reduced his privacy interest by publicly boasting that he holds a “top secret clearance”—and discussing his drug use (including ketamine and marijuana) and contacts with foreign leaders (including Russian President Vladimir Putin), both of which are factors that the DCSA is supposed to consider for security clearance decisions.

“His posts on X on these topics have collectively garnered over 2 million views,” Cote observed.

Moreover, the judge noted, the Times’ request was far from sweeping, covering only a single two-page list of the security clearances of the billionaire, who, as the former head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, was granted “special government employee” status.

Outweighing Musk’s privacy interests is public interest in “whether the leader of SpaceX and Starlink holds the appropriate security clearances,” Cote said. Also, “courts have repeatedly recognized a public interest in understanding the thoroughness, fairness, and accuracy of government investigations and operations.”

Musk’s admissions about ketamine and the Kremlin “only enhance the public interest in disclosure,” the judge wrote, and the document could “provide meaningful insight” into the DCSA’s vetting processes.

If there are any further concerns about Musk’s privacy, Cote stated, the government can propose redactions for a private review by the court by next Friday.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Adam Schiff to Force Senate Vote on Curbing Trump’s Powers

Adam Schiff is calling out Donald Trump’s extrajudicial boat attacks.

Senator Adam Schiff speaks during a hearing
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Democrats said Wednesday that they plan to force a vote on President Donald Trump’s extrajudicial military strikes on foreign vessels he claims are smuggling drugs.

Senators Adam Schiff and Tim Kaine announced their intention to force a vote on the Trump administration’s decision to execute military strikes on vessels in the Caribbean. The government has provided no evidence that the vessels were linked to drug cartels, or that the individuals on board were drug smugglers. Having conducted no searches, no arrests, and no trials, the military had them summarily executed.

“If a president can unilaterally put people or groups on a list and kill them, there is no meaningful limit to his use of force,” Schiff wrote in a post on X.

Last month, the duo introduced a privileged resolution to stop the strikes under the War Powers Act, which grants Congress sole authority to decide whether the United States is at war.

But Trump seemed unbothered by the resolution. Last week, multiple congressional committees received a memo asserting that the president had declared a state of “non-international armed conflict” against boats that are part of “designated terrorist organizations.” But if the U.S. is at war, that’s for Congress to decide—not Trump. And if allowed to use this justification, Trump could potentially declare war against any group he wants.

While the issue may have some difficulties making its way through the GOP-controlled House and Senate, it seems that the Democratic effort already has some bipartisan support, at least from Republican Senator Rand Paul, an outspoken critic of the Trump administration’s policy on the strikes.

“I think blowing up speedboats in the Caribbean isn’t the answer,” Paul said on Newsmax Wednesday. He pointed out that 25 percent of searches of suspected drug-trafficking boats yielded no actual drugs. Using that logic meant it was more than likely one of the boats the military had blown up wasn’t actually a smuggling vessel.

The Trump administration has been less than forthcoming about the details of the extrajudicial strikes—for starters, how many there have actually been.

Speaking for the U.S Navy’s 250th anniversary Sunday, Trump claimed that there had been yet another strike the day before—a claim that the Pentagon has not confirmed, according to Reuters. Two U.S. officials told the outlet they were unaware of any such operation that day, though it’s possible the president could have been referring to a strike that occurred on Friday that killed four alleged drug traffickers. And last month, when speaking about a previous strike that he had posted about on social media, Trump claimed that the military had struck three boats, not just the two shown in the video.

Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have only formally announced four strikes, but the actual number could be as high as six. It seems it’s proven difficult to obtain accountability when the president so readily lies.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

“What’s Going On With Marjorie?”: Trump Stunned by MTG’s Flip

Marjorie Taylor Greene is going rogue—and Donald Trump has no clue why.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene points while speaking to reporters in the Capitol
Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t quite the MAGA acolyte she once was.

Greene has publicly broken with Donald Trump several times since his inauguration, differing from her “favorite president” on issues ranging from artificial intelligence to Russia’s assault on Ukraine. She’s also sparred with the White House over the executive branch’s apparent hostility toward demands to release the Epstein files.

Even Trump has started to notice the Georgia lawmaker’s lone agent status among her far-right peers in recent months, even calling senior Republicans to inquire about her loyalty.

“What’s going on with Marjorie?” the president has asked, two GOP sources with direct knowledge of the conversations told NBC News.

The initial fissure point traces back to May, when the White House corralled Greene away from a Senate bid in Georgia. At the time, Trump’s political team had commissioned a poll that indicated Greene would lose the race to Democrat Jon Ossoff by double digits.

“I’m not some sort of blind slave to the president, and I don’t think anyone should be,” Greene told NBC Wednesday. “I serve in Congress. We’re a separate branch of the government, and I’m not elected by the president. I’m not elected by anyone that works in the White House. I’m elected by my district. That’s who I work for, and I got elected without the president’s endorsement, and, you know, I think that has served me really well.”

Greene, notably, won her district in 2020 without the president’s endorsement. Viewed as something of a joke when she first arrived on Capitol Hill in 2021, the renowned conspiracist has since become a powerful independent agent, apparently beholden to no party and no man.

“So I get to be independent as a Republican,” Greene said, “and I think what helps [Trump] the most is when he has people that are willing to be honest with him and not just tell him what they think he wants to hear.”

Now, Greene claims she has zero interest in serving in the Senate, blaming the upper chamber for the current federal failure.

“I don’t want to serve in that institution. Look at them. They’re literally the reason why the government is shut down right now,” Greene said. “I think all good things go to die in the Senate, and I certainly don’t want to go there. But I think those are just attacks to try to marginalize me or try to sweep me off, so to speak. And I really don’t care.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Jim Jordan Loses It as Shutdown Interview Goes off the Rails

The Republican representative ended up just exposing his own cluelessness.

Representative Jim Jordan frowns during a news conference
Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Republicans are running out of excuses for refusing to swear in Democratic Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva.

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan was left grasping at straws to explain away the delay during an interview with CNN’s The Source Tuesday night. While claiming that Grijalva couldn’t possibly enter the lower chamber due to Congress’s current pro forma session, he also admitted that he forgot that two of his Republican colleagues were sworn in during a pro forma session in April, just one day after they won their special elections.

“There’s two people on the floor, or, you know, whatever, there’s—but normally, it’s done in front of the full House, so that new member in a special election gets a, I think, in some ways, a kind of a neat experience, where they get to talk to the House, their first day, getting sworn in,” Jordan told CNN. “And that’s happened every single time that I can recall, with any new member elected in a special, in the middle of a congressional session.”

“But a couple months ago, he swore in Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine in a pro forma session,” pressed host Kaitlan Collins.

“I didn’t—I actually didn’t even know that, when they were sworn in,” Jordan said. “But I always remember when it happens, the delegation is up front, and that person is sworn in.”

“Do you think it has anything to do with the discharge petition, and that she could be the 218th signature, for the Jeffrey Epstein files?” asked Collins.

“No, I think it’s—I think it’s—to make the clear point, we have voted to fund the government at levels, all the Democrats supported, and they now won’t support it, because they’re bringing up an issue that, frankly, was not even part of the campaign last year,” Jordan said.

Grijalva won the special election in Arizona last month to replace her late father, Raul Grijalva, making her the first Latina the Grand Canyon State has sent to Congress. She’s also the last signature that the House needs on a petition to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files.

Grijalva had already vowed to sign the bipartisan petition advancing the immediate release of the Epstein files. Just four Republicans have penned their signatures on the petition, demanding more transparency from the Trump administration regarding the investigation into deceased pedophilic sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his potential associates. Those conservative lawmakers include Representatives Thomas Massie, Nancy Mace, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene—the last of whom told NewsNation Tuesday that she’s faced more pressure on the petition than any other issue.

Jordan’s interview was a long clash with Collins, as they also butted heads over health care subsidies, immigration, and government spending.

