Pizzagate Guy Compares Trump Fighting Antifa to Rise of Hitler

“Antifa is real. Antifa has been around in various iterations for almost a hundred years, in some instances, going back to the Weimar Republic in Germany,” Posobiec whined.

Indeed, there were multiple groups that opposed fascism in the Weimar Republic and voiced strong opposition to the rise of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party, including the Communist Party of Germany’s Antifaschistische Aktion group and the Iron Front, which partnered with the Democratic Socialists. Posobiec seems to think that comparing modern day antifascists opposing Trump’s reign to these groups opposing Hitler should demonstrate how terrible Antifa is—when in fact, it did just the opposite.

Posobiec, perhaps better known as the Pizzagate guy, fancies himself a historian, but appears blind to the most obvious comparison to the present day.