Pizzagate Guy Compares Trump Fighting Antifa to Rise of Hitler
Jack Posobiec’s comment was a little too on the nose.
Did MAGA activist Jack Posobiec just accidentally compare President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler?
During a Wednesday roundtable discussion on Antifa populated by pitiable right-wing shills, the conspiracy theorist took a moment to claim that the so-called domestic terrorist group had historical roots in Germany.
“Antifa is real. Antifa has been around in various iterations for almost a hundred years, in some instances, going back to the Weimar Republic in Germany,” Posobiec whined.
Indeed, there were multiple groups that opposed fascism in the Weimar Republic and voiced strong opposition to the rise of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party, including the Communist Party of Germany’s Antifaschistische Aktion group and the Iron Front, which partnered with the Democratic Socialists. Posobiec seems to think that comparing modern day antifascists opposing Trump’s reign to these groups opposing Hitler should demonstrate how terrible Antifa is—when in fact, it did just the opposite.
Posobiec, perhaps better known as the Pizzagate guy, fancies himself a historian, but appears blind to the most obvious comparison to the present day.
The antifascist groups in Weimar Germany were staunchly ideologically opposed, with little connecting them other than their opposition to authoritarianism. Ironically, that’s the case for many of the so-called members of Antifa, which is short for “anti-fascist” and is a movement, not a group. The so-called organization lacks a central structure, and is instead a loose network of individuals and groups who act separately under the banner of opposing facism.
Posobiec previously co-wrote a book called Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (and How to Crush Them). The book supposedly tracks the opponents of conservatism throughout history, and endorses a modern day McCarthyism to root out the “radicals” from American institutions. It’s worth noting that Vice President JD Vance provided a glowing promotional blurb about the book.
“On a base level, unhumans seek the death of the successful and the desecration of the beautiful,” Posobiec and his ghostwriter claimed, later adding, “Take the path of the hunter, and with one singular voice, we are going to make them the prey.”
In the end, Posobiec is a facism fanboy who likes to vote in a swing state he doesn’t even live in, and Trump’s roundtable on countering antifascism is exactly the political farce it presents as.