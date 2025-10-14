Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson Freak Out Over Trump’s Ukraine Stance
The two far-right podcasters were distraught by Donald Trump’s support for the war-torn nation.
Some of Donald Trump’s biggest fans can’t seem to grasp his new stance on Ukraine.
After spending months making concessions to Russia, the U.S. president has suddenly changed his tune on the foreign power’s invasion of Ukraine. Last month, Trump claimed that the non-NATO ally could reclaim all of its occupied territory and, this week, has publicly considered sending Tomahawk missiles—which have a range of more than 1,500 miles—to Kyiv should Russia not end its assault.
But notable MAGA talking heads aren’t understanding the rationale. Speaking with Tucker Carlson on the ex-Fox host’s podcast, far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones wondered aloud why Trump was “suddenly changing course.”
“We have to ask the calculus of why the president, who’s Mr. Peace Prize and has done a great job helping in seven other conflicts, which I totally support, why is he suddenly changing course?” Jones said, referring to Trump’s desperate (and unsuccessful) second-term bid to win a Nobel Peace Prize.
Carlson was equally critical, damning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy—a democratically elected official—as an “unelected dictator” and questioning why Trump would choose to invite him back to the White House this week.
“I don’t understand it; he does not have a Democratic mandate,” Carlson said of Zelenskiy. “He’s not an elected leader. He’s a murderer. They’ve sold our weapons to some of the worst terror groups in the world. And we’re treating him like he’s a head of state. Why are we doing that?”
But the dynamic duo have their own questionable histories with the Kremlin. Last year, Carlson conducted an eyebrow-raising softball interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin—who is actually a dictator.
The interview was the fruit of Carlson’s endless sucking up to Russia. For years, the conservative celebrity had advocated against U.S. support for Ukraine and called for Americans to revisit their prejudices against Putin and the Russian government—even after Russian military officials were caught interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. That last detail helped the dead-end career commentator gain airtime in Russian state-run media outlets.
Jones, meanwhile, took part in a two-day event in Moscow in June “aimed at broadcasting Russia’s state ideology and an ultra-conservative, neo-imperialist vision,” reported the Moscow Times.
MAGA politics neatly align with Russian interests. Halfway across the world, between the borders of America’s Cold War nemesis, elements of the MAGA agenda have already been perfected: It is a crime to be gay or transgender, the majority of the country identifies homogeneously as Orthodox Christians, and NATO is a loathed institution rather than a celebrated one.