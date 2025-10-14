Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson Freak Out Over Trump’s Ukraine Stance

Egypt is categorized as “not free” by an analysis from Freedom House, a democracy advocacy organization that formed nearly a century ago to rally the world against the threat of Nazi Germany. Political opposition in Egypt is nearly nonexistent. Civil liberties that are currently taken for granted in the U.S., such as the right to protest and freedom of the press, are choked by the tight fist of the Egyptian government, which has been dominated by the military since a 2013 coup.

Why Trump might admire Egypt’s regime is no secret. Trump has made enemies out of his stateside opposition, publicly calling for the political persecution of Democratic lawmakers who have dared to object to his agenda, including Pritzker, Senator Adam Schiff, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and more.

Just last week, the president threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, a nineteenth-century law that would let him utilize the military for domestic purposes, to quell fictitious bedlam that he has claimed has taken over Democratic cities.