Trump Is Now Begging Dem Leaders to Let Him Send in National Guard
Donald Trump pleaded for governors to “beg” him for help.
It would be a whole lot easier for the president if Democratic governors just allowed him to send the troops to their cities.
That’s more or less what Donald Trump said while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his flight back from Egypt, where the country’s authoritarian regime seemed to inspire his approach to handling crime in the United States.
“Do you want to see some U.S. governors be more like Egypt?” asked one reporter.
“No, I want them to be stronger and tougher, and not allow us to have record-breaking crime in Chicago,” Trump said after midnight Tuesday. “I want them to admit they have crime.”
“I want them to say we have a problem, could Trump bring in the troops and solve the problem,” he added.
Trump also offered a direct petition to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, spelling out that he wanted the Prairie State leader to “beg” for the White House’s assistance.
“I think he should beg for help, because he’s running a bad operation,” Trump said.
Ultimately, Trump’s desire to wield the military for his political agenda is startlingly like Egypt, which he showered with praise while celebrating a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine Monday.
Egypt is categorized as “not free” by an analysis from Freedom House, a democracy advocacy organization that formed nearly a century ago to rally the world against the threat of Nazi Germany. Political opposition in Egypt is nearly nonexistent. Civil liberties that are currently taken for granted in the U.S., such as the right to protest and freedom of the press, are choked by the tight fist of the Egyptian government, which has been dominated by the military since a 2013 coup.
Why Trump might admire Egypt’s regime is no secret. Trump has made enemies out of his stateside opposition, publicly calling for the political persecution of Democratic lawmakers who have dared to object to his agenda, including Pritzker, Senator Adam Schiff, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and more.
Just last week, the president threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, a nineteenth-century law that would let him utilize the military for domestic purposes, to quell fictitious bedlam that he has claimed has taken over Democratic cities.
One such area that Trump has homed in on is Portland, Oregon, a city better known for Voodoo Doughnuts and cold brew than hellish riots. Late last month, the president ordered the National Guard to the hipster paradise, but his rationale for sending them was not informed by statistics or data—instead, it was because of something he saw on TV.
Other crime stats that have informed his decision to federalize the law enforcement of American cities were completely imagined. When Trump deployed hundreds of National Guard members to Washington in August, he blamed the city’s rising crime data—from 2023. The cherry-picked statistics misrepresented the state of crime in the nation’s capital, which, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department that was touted by the FBI, had actually fallen last year by 35 percent.