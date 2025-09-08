Skip Navigation
Sotomayor Slams SCOTUS for Unconscionable Racial Profiling Decision

Every liberal justice on the Supreme Court issued a scathing dissent in the decision to let ICE resume its racial-profiling tactics.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Jacquelyn Martin/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Monday accepted another emergency request from the Trump administration—this time lifting a lower court’s order that prohibited roving immigration agents in Los Angeles from profiling individuals on the basis of race, language, job, or location.

The majority ruled without explanation, while Justice Brett Kavanaugh filed a concurring opinion. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by fellow liberal justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, took her conservative colleagues to task in a blistering dissent.

“Countless people in the Los Angeles area have been grabbed, thrown to the ground, and handcuffed simply because of their looks, their accents, and the fact they make a living by doing manual labor,” wrote the court’s eldest liberal justice. “Today, the Court needlessly subjects countless more to these exact same indignities.”

The Fourth Amendment “prohibits exactly what the Government is attempting to do here,” Sotomayor observed, as the Trump administration has “all but declared” Latinos in low-wage jobs “fair game to be seized at any time, taken away from work, and held until they provide proof of their legal status to the agents’ satisfaction.”

Kavanaugh’s concurrence, Sotomayor noted, falsely assumed agents are just conducting “brief stops for questioning” and seizing only undocumented immigrants.

In reality, they “are seizing people using firearms, physical violence, and warehouse detentions,” and whisking away American citizens as well. Further, she wrote, Kavanaugh incorrectly places the burden of proof during immigration stops not on law enforcement but on “an entire class of citizens to carry enough documentation to prove that they deserve to walk freely”—essentially creating “a second-class citizenship status” that is incompatible with the Constitution.

In Trump’s second term, the Supreme Court has repeatedly enabled the president’s lawless excesses via its emergency docket—overruling lower courts that halt his actions, oftentimes, as on Monday, providing little or no explanation. Sotomayor’s dissent railed against these tendencies, calling the decision “yet another grave misuse of our emergency docket,” whose lack of explanation is “troubling.”

“In the last eight months, this Court’s appetite to circumvent the ordinary appellate process and weigh in on important issues has grown exponentially,” she pointed out. “Its interest in explaining itself, unfortunately, has not.”

Whereas there are sometimes good reasons for issuing orders without explanation, other “situations simply cry out for an explanation,” Sotomayor said—“such as when the Government’s conduct flagrantly violates the law, or when lower courts and litigants need guidance about the issues on which they should focus.”

To conclude, Sotomayor wrote that Monday’s ruling means the Fourth Amendment may no longer protect the rights of people “who happen to look a certain way, speak a certain way, and appear to work a certain type of legitimate job that pays very little. Because this is unconscionably irreconcilable with our Nation’s constitutional guarantees, I dissent.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

In Chilling Comment, Trump Reveals His Thoughts on Domestic Violence

The president doesn’t seem to think those types of crimes count.

President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Donald Trump was so desperate to claim he’s conquered crime in Washington, D.C., Monday, he dismissed claims of domestic violence.

Speaking to the White House Religious Liberty Commission at the Museum of the Bible, Trump tried to tout some impressive crime reduction numbers in Washington, where he has federalized police and unleashed thousands of National Guard troops.

To support his assertion that crime was down “more than 87 percent,” Trump callously claimed that people were attempting to undermine his success by crying wolf about “much lesser things, things that take place in the home.”

“You know, they’ll do anything in the home to claim something. If a man has a little fight with the wife they’ll say this was a crime, see? So now I can’t claim 100 percent,” Trump said.

Trump’s effort to downplay domestic violence is not only desperate but despicable. Every minute, 24 Americans experience rape, stalking, or physical violence by their partner, and domestic violence results in more than 1,500 deaths every year. Eighty-five percent of victims of intimate partner violence are women, meaning a woman is beaten every nine seconds.

Despite all of Trump’s talk about cracking down on crime, it seems his commitment only goes so far.

Over the past few weeks, the president has been eager to claim victory over violent crime in the capital. Since Trump deployed the National Guard in Washington D.C., violent crime has decreased by just 22 percent. Property crime has decreased considerably though, with carjackings down 83 percent, car thefts down 21 percent, and robberies down 46 percent.

The Trump administration has also been sending mixed messages on its use of National Guard troops. While Trump would like to imagine his crackdown is so complete that there are no more criminals to arrest, Attorney General Pam Bondi keeps touting a running tally of arrests.

At the same time, National Guard troops with no actual work have been tasked with raking up leaves and laying out mulch.

Last week, D.C. sued the Trump administration, alleging that the use of federal troops was “illegal federal overreach.” That lawsuit follows a California judge ruling that Trump’s deployment of troops in Los Angeles in June had violated the Posse Comitatus Act.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Loses to E. Jean Carroll Again as His Debt Piles Up

Donald Trump lost his bid to overturn the $83.3 million defamation judgment against him. With interest, the bill is only growing.

E. Jean Carroll
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

President Trump lost to E. Jean Carroll again.

A federal appeals court has rejected the president’s appeal of the initial $83.3 million verdict that found him guilty of defaming Carroll in 2019 after she accused him of rape.

A three-judge panel on Monday ruled unanimously in favor of Carroll, rejecting Trump’s presidential immunity arguments in the process.

Since the initial ruling last year, the amount Trump owes Carroll has increased, thanks to a 9 percent annual interest rate in New York, where the case was decided.

Carroll accused Trump of raping her in the Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s. She sued him twice for defamation: first in 2019, when he said she made up the rape allegation to promote her book, and again in November 2022 for the countless social media posts he made about her. Those posts haven’t stopped. Trump called Carroll out again on Memorial Day last year, writing on Truth Social:

Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country, & to the Radical Left, Trump Hating Federal Judge in New York that presided over, get this, TWO separate trials, that awarded a woman, who I never met before (a quick handshake at a celebrity event, 25 years ago, doesn’t count!), 91 MILLION DOLLARS for “DEFAMATION.” She didn’t know when the so-called event took place - sometime in the 1990’s - never filed a police report, didn’t have to produce the “dress” that she threatened me with (it showed negative!), & sung my praises in the first half of her CNN Interview with Alison Cooper, but changed her tune in the second half - Gee, I wonder why (UNDER APPEAL!)? The Rape charge was dropped by a jury!

The vast majority of the verdict money—$65 million—was specifically for punitive damages, as the jury found that the president acted with malice toward Carroll.

While Trump’s team seems to be surrendering on the defamation charges, they have indicated that they intend to challenge the $5 million in damages Carroll received in a separate defamation case in which Trump was also found liable of sexually abusing Carroll.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Even a GOP Senator Thinks JD Vance’s War Crimes Comment Is Disgusting

The vice president’s view on the deadly strike last week is really revealing.

Vice President JD Vance at a press conference.
Alex Wroblewski/Pool/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance hit a new low while attempting to defend a deadly extrajudicial military strike on an alleged “drug boat,” and even Republicans are noticing.

Vance, who is known for his emotional outbursts—both online and off—has once again demonstrated that he can’t take any amount of criticism.

“Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military,” Vance wrote on X Saturday morning, referring to the president’s strike on a boat in international waters last week. The government has claimed the strike killed 11 members of the Tren de Aragua gang who were bringing drugs to the United States.

Brian Krassenstein, a political podcaster and social media influencer critical of Trump, stepped in to remind Vance that the government hadn’t provided any actual evidence to support the claim that they were TdA members. (If it wasn’t true, it wouldn’t be the first time.)

“Killing the citizens of another nation who are civilians without any due process is called a war crime,” he wrote.

“I don’t give a shit what you call it,” Vance replied.

What Vance might have imagined as a defiant mic-drop moment betrayed his disturbing willingness to ignore federal and international law to commit executions.

Republican Senator Rand Paul slammed Vance’s statement.

“JD ‘I don’t give a shit’ Vance says killing people he accuses of a crime is the ‘highest and best use of the military.’ Did he ever read To Kill a Mockingbird?” Paul wrote in a post on X. “Did he ever wonder what might happen if the accused were immediately executed without trial or representation?? What a despicable and thoughtless sentiment it is to glorify killing someone without a trial.”

Vance’s comment was particularly disturbing in light of remarks from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who imagines that he has “absolute authority” to commit acts of war against nations Congress has not declared war against.

In reality, the Trump administration received no legal authorization for the use of force, and is still struggling to invent a legal basis for its own strike. It seems they even struggled to decide where to say the boat was headed.

Robert McCoy/
/

Supreme Court Gives Trump a Boost in Fight to Oust FTC Commissioner

Chief Justice John Roberts is letting Donald Trump remove a member of the Federal Trade Commission for now.

Donald Trump greets Chief Justice John Roberts as he arrives to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Monday accepted an emergency request from President Donald Trump, allowing him to remove Democratic Federal Trade Commission member Rebecca Slaughter as she challenges her ousting.

The president attempted to fire Slaughter in March, leading the commissioner to challenge the move as presidents may only legally remove FTC commissioners for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.”

A federal court in July blocked Slaughter’s removal, deeming Trump’s attempt “unlawful and without legal effect.” The ruling cited Supreme Court precedent in the 1935 case Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, which limited the president’s ability to remove officials from agencies such as the FTC.

The lower court’s decision was upheld by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which last week stated that Trump “has no likelihood of success on appeal given controlling and directly on point Supreme Court precedent.”

Nonetheless, the Trump administration has appealed, and as is its wont, sought emergency relief from the Supreme Court. Chief Justice John Roberts faithfully obliged—temporarily blocking Slaughter’s reinstatement as her case progresses.

Rachel Kahn/
/

“Woke” and “Destructive”: Trump Sets His Sights on Tom Hanks

The famous actor is the president’s latest target.

Actor Tom Hanks at the Tribeca film festival.
John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts are like a box of chocolates: You never know what you’re gonna get.

On Monday, the president came for beloved actor Tom Hanks, celebrating the fact that West Point canceled a ceremony meant to honor the actor.

“We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The military academy’s alumni association was set to bestow upon Hanks the prestigious Sylvanus Thayer Award for his advocacy work and multiple on-screen portrayals of service members. But for reasons that remain unclear, they canceled the festivities meant to honor him at the last minute.

“This decision allows the Academy to continue its focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army,” wrote Mark Bieger, president and chief executive officer of the West Point Association of Graduates, in an email that was obtained by The Washington Post.

Hanks has been a public supporter of former President Joe Biden. The actor narrated a video marking one year of Biden’s presidency in 2022, and recently portrayed a Trump supporter on Saturday Night Live as a racist who refused to shake cast member Keenan Thompson’s hand.

Luckily, Hanks can take comfort in his two Oscars, seven Emmys, five Golden Globes, and four Tonys.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Mike Johnson Admits His Claim on Trump and Epstein Was Total Nonsense

The House speaker is suddenly changing his tune after a bizarre defense of Trump on the Epstein case.

House Speaker Mike Johnson looks shocked while speaking into a microphone
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson told the world that President Donald Trump was actually an FBI informant collecting intelligence on Epstein, absolving him of any criminality. On Sunday, he admitted that he lied. 

“[Trump] has never said or suggested or implied—I’ve talked to him about this many times, many times. He is horrified. It’s been misrepresented. He’s not saying that what Epstein did is a hoax. It’s a terrible, unspeakable evil. He believes that himself,” Johnson told reporters Friday. “When he first heard the rumor, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago. He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down.”

Johnson’s comment, made very casually, lit up the airwaves. 

“No officer i am an fbi informant tasked with smoking this weed,” one user posted ironically. 

On Sunday, Johnson changed his story. 

“The Speaker is reiterating what the victims’ attorney said, which is that Donald Trump—who kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago—was the only one more than a decade ago willing to help prosecutors expose Epstein for being a disgusting child predator,” Johnson’s office wrote in a statement to The Washington Post

There’s a big difference between being “willing to help prosecutors” and being an actual FBI informant, which is exactly what Johnson said while surrounded by cameras and reporters. 

The speaker shouldn’t be let off the hook so easily for such an absurd comment. The sitting president is only implicated in the case of a serial sexual abuser because he was acting as an informant for the FBI? Did Johnson expect us to think Trump was wearing a wire while he was hanging out with Epstein in the 1990s? And for him to introduce and walk back such a massive lie so offhandedly speaks to the ridiculous amount of deceit that is commonplace in this administration.  

The Trump administration has handled the Epstein case with lies from the jump, back when Attorney General Pam Bondi said she had the Epstein files on her desk. Now we have the House speaker defending a president who thinks this is all a hoax, by promoting him to the level of secret agent. 

“It was a fantastical story for about a day,” said GOP Representative Thomas Massie, who is leading the bipartisan discharge petition to force the release of the Epstein files in full. “What compelled (former career attorney) Mike Johnson to claim the President was an FBI informant?”

Robert McCoy/
/

Trump Slaps His Name on Infrastructure Projects Funded by Biden

Donald Trump is more than happy to claim credit for a Biden law he actively tried to kill.

Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order.
Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is stealing credit for infrastructure improvements achieved under Biden-era legislation he actively sought to sabotage.

The New York Times reports that signs emblazoned with the words “PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP” and “REBUILDING AMERICA’S INFRASTRUCTURE” are popping up across the country at improvement projects financed by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (perhaps better known as Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law), which passed against Trump’s best efforts in 2021.

As Trump was seeking to derail the legislation, he called it a “loser” for the country.

“Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill is a disgrace,” he said in August 2021 before a Senate vote on the bill, warning that Republican lawmakers who supported it would be committing political suicide. After it passed Congress, he referred to it as a “terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Plan.”

Now Trump appears happy to claim Biden’s achievement as his own. The only indication on the signs pointing to the truth is smaller text noting the project was “funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”

An Amtrak spokesperson told the Times that the signs currently appear at sites in Connecticut, Maryland, Boston, and Philadelphia, as well as on a Baltimore-to-Washington, D.C., Amtrak route, as part of a “voluntary Amtrak initiative” to update signage “following the change in presidential administrations earlier this year.”

When Biden’s bill passed, the then president claimed credit for its achievements with signs bearing the words “Project Funded By President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.” Republicans were outraged at the time but are curiously quiet now. According to the Times, Senator Ted Cruz, who accused Biden of running afoul of the Hatch Act for his signs, “did not respond to an email asking whether the Trump signs might also violate the Hatch Act.”

Numerous Republicans who voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act have, since its passage, taken credit for its results. For example, Representative Nancy Mace—despite voting “no” on the bill, which she called a “socialist wish list”—has since falsely said she “helped secure the largest infrastructure grant in state history, in South Carolina history.”

Similarly, when the Trump administration took over Union Station last month, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy touted rail improvements made possible by Biden’s legislation as part of Trump’s effort to “Make Travel Great again.”

Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump Felt Threatened by a Decades-Old Peace Vigil and Tore It Down

Hopefully the president will be able to sleep soundly now.

A photo of the Peace Vigil in front of the White House.
Eric Lee/The Washington Post/Getty Images

A peace vigil that’s over 40 years old has been dismantled on President Donald Trump’s orders.

The vigil, which stood in Lafayette Park near the White House, was composed of a blue tent surrounded by signs that read things like, “War is Not the Answer” and “Stop Genocide in Gaza.” Erected in 1981, it was widely regarded as the longest-running protest vigil in U.S. history, according to PBS, until the Trump administration removed it on Sunday.

The president was first made aware of the tent on Friday, when Brian Glenn, a reporter from Real America’s Voice, brought it to his attention.

While the tent had originally been constructed to promote nuclear disarmament, Glenn claimed that it had “kind of morphed into a kind of anti-America, sometimes anti-Trump” tent.

And of course, the president couldn’t stand for that.

“Take it down. Take it down, today. Right now,” he said. “Nobody told me that.”

The move is part of Trump’s ongoing efforts to clear homeless encampments around the city. But Philipos Melaku-Bello, a volunteer who has staffed the vigil for years, said that this outpost fell outside those bounds.

“The difference between an encampment and a vigil is that an encampment is where homeless people live,” Melaku-Bello told the AP. “As you can see, I don’t have a bed. I have signs and it is covered by the First Amendment right to freedom of speech, and freedom of expression.”

Glenn, the reporter, claimed that he’d heard reports that there were rats at the vigil, that people were sleeping and eating in the tent, and that it could be a “national security risk” because people could hide weapons inside.

According to Melaku-Bello, no weapons were found in the tent, and neither were any rats. “Not a single rat came out as they took down the cinder blocks,” he said.

Hopefully now the president can sleep soundly, knowing that there’s one less peace vigil out there.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Threatens All Foreign Companies After Massive Hyundai ICE Raid

The raid, which swept up hundreds of workers, also managed to piss off South Korea.

The logo of the car company Hyundai.
Matthias Balk/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is demanding foreign companies hire American workers after hundreds of South Korean workers were detained in a massive immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia.

Writing on Truth Social Monday morning, Trump addressed foreign companies directly.

“Following the Immigration Enforcement Operation on the Hyundai Battery Plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all Foreign Companies investing in the United States to please respect our Nation’s Immigration Laws,” he wrote. “Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build World Class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so. What we ask in return is that you hire and train American Workers.”

About 300 South Koreans were among the 475 people who were arrested Thursday at a Georgia plant manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles operated by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution. The Department of Homeland Security touted the raid as the “largest single-site enforcement operation in the history of homeland security investigations.”

Seoul announced Sunday that the government had brokered a deal with the United States to return the workers to South Korea, pending the completion of some administrative procedures.

The South Korean government wasn’t too pleased that the Trump administration had detained scores of its citizens working abroad, and warned that the “economic activities of Korean investment companies and the rights and interests of Korean citizens must not be unfairly infringed upon during U.S. law enforcement operations.”

South Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo reportedly said that it was regrettable that the raid had taken place at “at a critical time, when the momentum of trust and cooperation” needed to be maintained between the U.S. and South Korea.

Trump has made efforts to court investments from multiple foreign companies, as part of his efforts to boost domestic manufacturing, but it seems that his hard-line immigration policies may put him at odds with the foreign governments.

