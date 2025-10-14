Trump Fumbles When Asked How Argentina Bailout Is “America First”
Donald Trump had no explanation for how the bailout would help his own voters.
Even the president can’t spell out how his Argentinian bailout package will benefit the U.S.
The White House is moving forward with its multibillion-dollar lifeline to Argentina, which will give $20 billion in U.S. taxpayer dollars to a nation on the verge of economic collapse. However, Donald Trump can’t seem to explain why Americans are the ones responsible for making “Argentina great again.”
“Just helping a great philosophy take over a great country,” Trump told one Spanish-speaking reporter during a meeting with Argentinian President Javier Milei at the White House Tuesday. “Argentina is one of the most beautiful countries that I’ve ever seen, and we want to see it succeed, very simple.”
“We don’t have to do it. It’s not going to make a big difference for our country,” he continued. “But it will for South America.”
Speaking to another reporter, Trump claimed that the bailout is “really meant to help a good financial philosophy.”
“So, when we can help our neighbors—you know we’re making tremendous progress in South America,” Trump said.
Whether or not Trump is willing to acknowledge it, $20 billion is no paltry sum. Stateside, the government is still shut down over how to fund Trump’s “big, beautiful” budget, which included details to slice billions from Obamacare subsidies and Medicaid.
And the U.S. will need a bailout of its own very soon. American soybean farmers have been pummeled by Trump’s tariff policies, which have ripped the Chinese market from their grasp. However, after it came to light that Argentina had replaced the U.S. as China’s top soybean supplier, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that the anticipated Argentina-bound cash infusion had morphed into a “credit swap line.”