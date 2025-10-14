Skip Navigation
Robert McCoy/
/

Leaked Young Republicans Chat Filled With Slurs and Praise for Hitler

A Telegram chat with Young Republicans leaders across the country was as disturbing as it gets.

A finger hovers over the Telegram app on a smart phone.
Matthias Balk/Getty Images

Politico got a hold of a group chat of leaders of Young Republicans groups across the country—which was teeming with racism, antisemitism, rape jokes, and other filth. Pejoratives like the homophobic f-slur, the n-word, and the r-word appeared more than 251 times combined in the Telegram chat, which contained Young Republican leaders from New York, Kansas, Arizona, and Vermont.

The chat, called “RESTOREYR WAR ROOM,” seemingly included young Republicans aligned with the “Restore YR” faction of the Young Republican National Federation, or YRNF.

Peter Giunta, who at the time was chair of the New York State Young Republicans, was “the most prominent voice in the chat spreading racist messages,” Politico reports. (He apologized for the messages but told the publication he has “no way of verifying their accuracy.”)

In the group chat, Giunta reportedly referred to Black people as “watermelon people,” and wrote of an NBA playoff game: “I’d go to the zoo if I wanted to watch monkey play ball.” While discussing his support of another young Republican group, he wrote that “they support slavery and all that shit,” which he approvingly called “Mega based.”

On another occasion, Giunta told his fellow chat members: “If your pilot is a she and she looks ten shades darker than someone from Sicily, just end it there. Scream the no no word.”

“I love Hitler,” Giunta joked elsewhere. He also said those who voted against his ultimately unsuccessful bid to become YRNF chair would be sent “to the gas chamber,” leading his fellow New York State Young Republicans to crack additional jokes about the Holocaust.

Giunta lost the YRNF chair in August to Hayden Padgett, whom Giunta referred to as “Hayden F—t.” Numerous other members of the group chat used demeaning language against Padgett; for instance, Luke Mosiman, the chair of the Arizona Young Republicans, wrote, “RAPE HAYDEN.”

Another joke about sexual violence, unrelated to Padgett, came from Bobby Walker, the vice chair of the New York State Young Republicans, who called rape “epic” in a separate exchange. (Walker, like Giunta, apologized but told Politico some of the chat could have been “altered, taken out of context, or otherwise manipulated.”)

Another frequent contributor to the chat was William Hendrix, vice chair of the Kansas Young Republicans and, until last week, a communications assistant for Kansas’s Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach. Hendrix reportedly used variations of the n-word more than a dozen times in the chat, in addition to making jokes employing racist stereotypes and approvingly mentioning that the Missouri Young Republicans organization “doesn’t like f--s.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Threatens Violence Against Hamas as Gaza Ceasefire Outlook Dims

Donald Trump warned Hamas to disarm—or else.

Donald Trump speaks during a press conference
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

It looks like President Donald Trump may have jumped the shark on declaring peace in the Middle East: Less than 24 hours after declaring that the war between Israel and Hamas had finally finished, Trump promised to disarm Hamas by force, if they did not do it themselves.

During a meeting with Argentinian President Javier Milei Tuesday, Trump made a startling threat while dodging a question from a reporter about Hamas disarming. “How long will it take Hamas to disarm, and can you guarantee that is going to happen?” the reporter asked.

“Well, they’re going to disarm, because they said they were going to disarm. And if they don’t disarm, we will disarm them,” Trump replied.

“How will you do that?” the reporter pressed.

“I don’t have to explain that to you,” Trump bit back, adding, “They know I’m not playing games.”

Trump continued in a weaving ramble before circling back to the issue of disarming Hamas. “We have told them, we want disarm, and they will disarm. And if they don’t disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly, and perhaps violently. But they will disarm. Do you understand me?” he said.

It quickly became clear that Trump lacked any actual details about disarming Hamas. The president claimed that he’d spoken directly to Hamas, but later clarified he’d heard of their plans to disarm “through [his] people at the highest level.”

When asked how long the group would be given to disarm, Trump said they’d have a “reasonable period of time, pretty quickly.”

On Monday, Trump attended the signing of a peace deal between Israel and Hamas in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, following the release of the remaining 20 Israeli hostages in Gaza and nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israel, including 1,700 taken over the last two years and held without charges. Speaking before Israel’s Knesset that day, Trump said, “This is not only the end of a war, this is the end of an age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God.”

While both sides have agreed to this first phase of Trump’s 20-point peace plan, it’s still unclear whether peace will persist. Trump announced Tuesday that the second phase would commence, meaning, “Hamas members who commit to peaceful coexistence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.”

Reuters reported Tuesday that Israel has continued to block essential aid into Gaza, while Hamas has begun executing political rivals in the streets, after receiving approval from Trump to act as police for a “period of time.”

If Trump’s latest comments are anything to go by, more bloodshed may yet be in Gaza’s future, following the formal end of Israel’s catastrophic military campaign that has killed more than 65,000 people—including medics and journalists—displaced nearly two million more, and caused widespread famine.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Lashes Out at ABC Reporter After Disastrous Vance Interview

Donald Trump refused to take a question from an ABC reporter in his meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei.

JD Vance and Donald Trump sit at a table in a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei (not pictured)
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Trump refused to answer a question from an ABC reporter at his sitdown with Argentine President Javier Milei on Tuesday, citing host George Stephanopoulos’s embarrassment of Vice President JD Vance on Sunday.

“You’re ABC fake news, I don’t take questions from ABC fake news,” Trump said as a reporter shouted a question at him. “After what you did with Stephanopoulos to the vice president of the United States—I don’t take questions from ABC fake news.”

Stephanopoulos didn’t “do” anything to Vance—he simply called him out on his B.S. regarding the $50,000 cash bribe the FBI caught current White House border czar Tom Homan accepting in a sting operation in 2024. Vance and the Trump administration continue to state that Homan committed no crime while being unable to say where the $50,000 went.

“Tom Homan did not take a bribe,” Vance told ABC on Sunday. “It’s a ridiculous smear. And the reason you guys are going after Tom Homan so aggressively is because he’s doing the job of enforcing the law. I think it’s really preposterous.”

“But, wait, you said he didn’t take a bribe,” Stephanopoulos pushed. “But I’m not sure you answered the question. Are you saying that he did not accept the $50,000?”

“George, I don’t know what you’re talking about. Did he accept $50,000 for what?” Vance said, feigning ignorance.

“He was recorded on an audiotape in September of 2024, an FBI surveillance tape, accepting $50,000 in cash. Did he keep that money?” Stephanopoulos said.

“Accepting $50,000 for doing what, George?” Vance replied. “I am not even sure I understand the question. Is it illegal to take a payment for doing services? The FBI has not prosecuted him. I have never seen any evidence that he’s engaged in criminal wrongdoing. Nobody has accused Tom of violating a crime, even the far-left media like yourself.

“So I’m actually not sure what the precise question is. Did he accept $50,000? Honestly, George, I don’t know the answer to that question,” Vance continued. “What I do know is that he didn’t violate a crime.”

The nonanswer led Stephanopoulos to pull the plug on the interview, a move that clearly bothered Trump, especially given his past ire for Stephanopoulos.

Now the president is using the perceived slight to his vice president as an excuse to further censor the media.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Flails When Asked How Argentina Bailout Helps the U.S.

Donald Trump had no explanation for how the bailout was “America first.”

Donald Trump gestures with both hands while speaking
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Even the president can’t spell out how his Argentina bailout package will benefit the United States.

The White House is moving forward with its multibillion-dollar lifeline to Argentina, which will give $20 billion in U.S. taxpayer dollars to a nation on the verge of economic collapse. However, Donald Trump can’t seem to explain why Americans are the ones responsible for making “Argentina great again.”

“Just helping a great philosophy take over a great country,” Trump told one Spanish-speaking reporter during a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei at the White House Tuesday. “Argentina is one of the most beautiful countries that I’ve ever seen, and we want to see it succeed, very simple.

“We don’t have to do it. It’s not going to make a big difference for our country,” he continued. “But it will for South America.”

Speaking to another reporter, Trump claimed that the bailout is “really meant to help a good financial philosophy.”

“So, when we can help our neighbors—you know we’re making tremendous progress in South America,” Trump said.

Whether or not Trump is willing to acknowledge it, $20 billion is no paltry sum. Stateside, the government is still shut down over how to fund Trump’s “big, beautiful” budget, which included details to slice billions from Obamacare subsidies and Medicaid.

And the U.S. will need a bailout of its own very soon. American soybean farmers have been pummeled by Trump’s tariff policies, which have ripped the Chinese market from their grasp. However, after it came to light that Argentina had replaced the U.S. as China’s top soybean supplier, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that the anticipated Argentina-bound cash infusion had morphed into a “credit swap line.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Mike Johnson Says ICE Shooting a Priest Doesn’t Cross the Line

The House speaker has yet to see any issue with ICE’s behavior in Chicago.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at a podium during a press conference
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson thinks faith leaders and journalists are fair targets for federal law enforcement officers that have descended on Chicago.

During a press conference Tuesday, Johnson flailed when asked where he’d draw the line on brutality by federal officers carrying out President Donald Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz.”

“We’ve seen images out of Chicago of federal agents shooting faith leaders with pepper balls and arresting journalists,” a reporter said. “Where’s the limit for you on what’s acceptable conduct by federal law enforcement? And when is it incumbent on Congress to amend oversight on federal law enforcement?” 

“I’ve not seen them cross the line yet,” Johnson replied, saying that there were some committees with jurisdiction over federal law enforcement. “It’s not risen to that level.” 

But the few instances cited in the question are evidence enough that federal forces have crossed several legal and ethical lines. 

In September, at the ICE facility in the Chicago neighborhood of Broadview, an ICE agent shot a Presbyterian minister in the head with a pepper ball. Last week, a federal judge barred federal law enforcement from firing certain kinds of crowd control tactics, including less-lethal projectiles and chemical irritants. The temporary restraining order required officers to issue two warnings before using riot control weapons. Still, federal agents reportedly released tear gas on residents responding to a violent arrest during a protest in Albany Park, without giving any warning. 

Also last week, Border Patrol agents violently arrested Debbie Brockman, a producer for Chicago television station WGN-TV, despite a judge’s temporary restraining order barring agents from detaining journalists. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin claimed that Brockman had thrown objects at the agents’ vehicle and was “placed under arrest for assault on a federal law enforcement officer.” Brockman was released without charges.

Johnson said he was much more concerned with the alleged “abuse of law enforcement by radical leftist activists.” The Louisiana Republican joked that “the most threatening thing” he’d seen yet was a parade of nude cyclists in Portland—a tame example of the violent dissent he hoped to demonstrate. As for the alleged “physical assaults” against “valiant, brave, patriotic” ICE agents, Johnson didn’t deign to summon a single example.  

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

MTG Trashes “Weak Republican Men” Who Hate Republican Women

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is fed up with Republican men—especially House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene points a finger during a congressional hearing.
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene somehow continues to come off as one of the realest legislators in all of Congress, stating that the men in her party are “weak” and “afraid” of women like her.

Greene spoke to The Washington Post in an exclusive interview published on Tuesday, and continued her trend of bucking her party to speak out independently on how she feels about Republican leadership.

“My district knows I ran for Congress trashing Republicans.… They voted for me because they agreed with that. My district’s not surprised,” Greene said. “Whereas President Trump has a very strong, dominant style—he’s not weak at all—a lot of the men here in the House are weak.

“There’s a lot of weak Republican men and they’re more afraid of strong Republican women,” she continued. “So they always try to marginalize the strong Republican women that actually want to do something and actually want to achieve.”

Greene noted specifically that Speaker Mike Johnson had issues dealing with women like her, contrasting him to former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whom she said elevated women in the party, calling it a “night and day” difference.

“They’re always intimidated by stronger Republican women because we mean it and we will do it and we will make them look bad,” she said.

While Greene has her fair share of alarming, conspiratorial, and easily cancelable takes, she has been more on point than even many Democrats in recent weeks.

“I’m absolutely disgusted that health insurance premiums will DOUBLE if the tax credits expire this year. Also, I think health insurance and all insurance is a scam, just be clear!” Greene said, just a week ago. “Not a single Republican in leadership talked to us about this or has given us a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums DOUBLING!!!”

“I don’t think it’s believable to tell the American people that while we control the White House, the House, and the Senate, that we can’t return to work in Washington, D.C., because Chuck Schumer and six other Democrats won’t vote to open the government,” Greene said just days later. “I know people. They don’t believe that.”

She has been even more shockingly progressive on Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, striking a more progressive tone than the likes of Chuck Schumer or Hakeem Jeffries.

“The relentless bombing of the Palestinian people—and many of them have just been innocent people. They’re not Hamas, they’re literally women and children, and you can’t unsee the amount of pictures and videos of children that have been blown to pieces,” she told CNN last week, just days after she called out her own party on health care. “They’re finding them dead in the rubble. Those aren’t actors, that isn’t fake war propaganda, it’s very real. And I think that is equally horrific. I wanna see an end to it, and I think most Americans do.” She doubled down on a podcast days later, stating that the IDF “is still unbelievably controlling and brutal to people at checkpoints.”

While Greene has by no means switched loyalties—and will likely say something appalling about Jews, transgender people, or immigrants before the month is out—there is no ignoring the transparency and resonance statements like these have carried. If it continues, the GOP will have a serious, loud problem on their hands.

Robert McCoy/
/

Meta Caves to Pam Bondi and Takes Down ICE-Tracking Facebook Page

The Trump administration is getting social media platforms to bend to its will on content moderation.

Pam Bondi smiles with her hand on her chin, as she appears in the Senate to testify.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

In an interesting turn of events, MAGA is now in favor of the government pressuring Big Tech platforms to censor users’ speech.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that the Department of Justice got Facebook to remove a group page where users shared information about Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the Chicago area.

“Today following outreach from [the Justice Department], Facebook removed a large group page that was being used to dox and target [ICE] agents in Chicago,” Bondi announced on X Tuesday.

The attorney general, without evidence, attributed a “wave of violence against ICE” to “online apps and social media campaigns designed to put ICE officers at risk just for doing their jobs.” She vowed to continue “engaging tech companies to eliminate platforms where radicals can incite imminent violence against federal law enforcement.”

The Trump administration has lately accused those who videotape ICE agents in public, or share public information about ICE actions, of illegal “doxing”—despite legal experts and court rulings affirming that the First Amendment covers such activities.

As Ari Cohn of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression said in response to Bondi, “Discussion of where ICE has been spotted operating, and even the identities of agents, is protected by the First Amendment.”

The removed Facebook group appears to be a page titled “ICE Sightings—Chicagoland,” which, ABC7 Chicago reports, had amassed over 90,000 followers prior to its removal.

The page had recently drawn the ire of MAGA provocateur Laura Loomer. Two days before Bondi’s announcement, Loomer accused Mark Zuckerberg, who controls Facebook, of “leftist subversion of Trump and his policies” for keeping the page, and others like it, online.

“Perhaps Zuck needs to be contacted by the DOJ as well since he has no regard for the life of [ICE] agents,” Loomer wrote on X. It seems like Bondi followed through, and Zuckerberg—despite his purported embrace of free expression just prior to Donald Trump’s inauguration—caved and censored speech at the government’s behest.

Apple Caves to Pam Bondi and Takes Down ICE Tracking Apps
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson Lose Their Minds Over Trump and Ukraine

The two far-right podcasters were distraught by Donald Trump’s support for the war-torn nation.

Tucker Carlson gestures while speaking into a microphone
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Some of Donald Trump’s biggest fans can’t seem to grasp his new stance on Ukraine.

After spending months making concessions to Russia, the U.S. president has suddenly changed his tune on the foreign power’s invasion of Ukraine. Last month, Trump claimed that the non-NATO ally could reclaim all of its occupied territory and, this week, has publicly considered sending Tomahawk missiles—which have a range of more than 1,500 miles—to Kyiv should Russia not end its assault.

But notable MAGA talking heads aren’t understanding the rationale. Speaking with Tucker Carlson on the ex-Fox host’s podcast, far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones wondered aloud why Trump was “suddenly changing course.”

“We have to ask the calculus of why the president, who’s Mr. Peace Prize and has done a great job helping in seven other conflicts, which I totally support, why is he suddenly changing course?” Jones said, referring to Trump’s desperate (and unsuccessful) second-term bid to win a Nobel Peace Prize.

Carlson was equally critical, damning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy—a democratically elected official—as an “unelected dictator” and questioning why Trump would choose to invite him back to the White House this week.

“I don’t understand it; he does not have a Democratic mandate,” Carlson said of Zelenskiy. “He’s not an elected leader. He’s a murderer. They’ve sold our weapons to some of the worst terror groups in the world. And we’re treating him like he’s a head of state. Why are we doing that?”

But the dynamic duo have their own questionable histories with the Kremlin. Last year, Carlson conducted an eyebrow-raising softball interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin—who is actually a dictator.

The interview was the fruit of Carlson’s endless sucking up to Russia. For years, the conservative celebrity had advocated against U.S. support for Ukraine and called for Americans to revisit their prejudices against Putin and the Russian government—even after Russian military officials were caught interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. That last detail helped the dead-end career commentator gain airtime in Russian state-run media outlets.

Jones, meanwhile, took part in a two-day event in Moscow in June “aimed at broadcasting Russia’s state ideology and an ultra-conservative, neo-imperialist vision,” reported the Moscow Times.

MAGA politics neatly align with Russian interests. Halfway across the world, between the borders of America’s Cold War nemesis, elements of the MAGA agenda have already been perfected: It is a crime to be gay or transgender, the majority of the country identifies homogeneously as Orthodox Christians, and NATO is a loathed institution rather than a celebrated one.

Robert McCoy/
/

World Leader Caught on Hot Mic Asking Trump for Meeting With His Son

Why does Indonesia’s president want a private meeting with one of the leaders of the Trump Organization?

Donald Trump and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto shake hands.
Suzanne Plunket/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto shake hands at the summit in Egypt on the Gaza ceasefire deal on October 13.

A conversation caught on a hot mic between President Donald Trump and President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia reveals that Trump was arranging a conversation between his son Eric and the Indonesian president, as world leaders gathered at Monday’s ceasefire summit in Egypt.

In the clip, Prabowo can be heard discussing a location that is “in a region” that’s “not safe, security-wise.” Trump says something in response, but can’t be heard clearly.

“Can I, can I meet Eric?” Prabowo asks the president, who promises to arrange a phone call: “I’ll have Eric call you,” Trump says. “Should I do that? He’s such a good boy. I’ll have Eric call.” Prabowo says yes, and, after an inaudible exchange, Trump thanks him.

It’s not certain what the two were discussing, but it’s possible the conversation was related to at least one of various existing and pending projects in Indonesia by the Trump Organization, where Eric Trump is an executive vice president.

In March, the president’s organization opened a new golf club in Indonesia, in a joint venture between the Trump Organization and MNC Group, an Indonesian conglomerate. The Trump Organization also lists a golf club and resort in Bali as “coming soon” on its website, and in February, development on a Trump Organization–MNC Group project was halted by Indonesian environmental authorities.

As the conversation continues, Prabowo adds, “I told Hary also”—possibly referring to Hary Tanoesoedibjo, a businessman who owns MNC Group and has partnered with the Trump Organization on its Indonesian projects.

Trump asks if Prabowo had spoken to someone whose name is inaudible, before Prabowo replies, “We’ll look for better place,” which Trump seems to agree is a good idea.

Trump then tells Prabowo to reach out to him at a later stage—“You let me know when something [inaudible],” he says—to which the Indonesian leader agreed.

“I’ll have Eric call you,” Trump assures him again, and Prabowo also mentions he would be open to speaking to Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr., who is also a Trump Organization executive vice president.

“Eric or—Eric or Don Jr.,” Prabowo says.

After sharing more inaudible words, Trump calls Prabowo a “fantastic guy” and promises to “have one of them call you.” Trump continues: “Thank you, my friend. I like that you told me,” and their conversation cuts off as Trump says: “We don’t need—”

While the conversation was unclear, it certainly seems to be yet another example of Trump, as is his wont, blending the presidency with his personal business interests.

Edith Olmsted/
/

DHS Downplays Horrific ICE Arrest by Straight Up Lying About It

A viral video shows officers surrounding a woman’s car, dragging her out of it, and arresting her.

Three ICE officers stand in front of a gas station in Chicago
Octavio Jones/AFP/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security has been caught in yet another lie about the victim of a violent immigration arrest.

A shocking video that went viral Saturday showed the violent arrest of a young woman by law enforcement officers. In the video, unmarked cars swarmed a suburban street, as another vehicle screeched to a halt on what appears to be a driveway. As the driver was pulled from the stopped car, she could be heard loudly pleading with the arresting officer. The officer threw her to the ground and appeared to put his knee on her neck as he restrained her hands behind her back. Multiple X accounts claimed she had yelled, “I’m 15!”

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin denied that the arrest was part of a rash of brutal arrests by federal law enforcement that took place in Chicago over the weekend, claiming the footage wasn’t even from this year.

“Imagine being so desperate to demonize law enforcement you post a video from a burglary arrest Chicago Police made over a year ago,” McLaughlin wrote on X Sunday. “This isn’t even ICE.”

But McLaughlin wasn’t telling the truth.

McLaughlin was referring to the 2024 arrest of a 15-year-old girl who was charged with attacking and robbing multiple people on public transit. But the video couldn’t possibly be of that arrest. The Chicago Police Department said the teen charged with robbery had been arrested on the 1200 block of West 109th Street, a location in South Chicago, CBS News reported. Block Club Chicago identified the location of the video as Hoffman Estates, a Chicago suburb an hour away.

CBS News confirmed late Monday that the video showed the Friday arrest of 18-year-old Evelyn, a U.S. citizen, and reported that she had not claimed to be a minor but shouted, “I’m not resisting!” during her arrest. Evelyn and her friends had been monitoring ICE’s presence in the area, according to independent journalist Jacqueline Sweet.

Evelyn’s parents told CBS News that their daughter and her two friends were taken in cars to the Hoffman Estates Police Department parking lot, where they remained for hours before being released without charges. It’s still unclear what agency was responsible for making the arrest.

Hoffman Estates police released a statement confirming that ICE was present in their parking lot on Friday. “Two ICE agents also came into the police department to make a police report regarding an incident that occurred while in our Village,” the statement said.

Illinois Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned the brutal arrest and demanded transparency from DHS. “The events in Hoffman Estates embody everything that’s wrong with the Trump Administration’s militarized ICE raids: cruelty without accountability, secrecy without oversight, and power without restraint,” he said in a statement.

Since federal forces have been unleashed on Chicago as part of President Donald Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz,” DHS has appeared to bend the truth on several occasions. Last week, an attorney told a judge that Border Patrol agents had rammed into his client’s car, not the other way around as federal officials claimed, and one agent had menacingly said, “Do something, bitch,” before shooting his client five times. DHS claimed the officer had acted in self-defense.

Last month, DHS claimed that ICE had shot and killed “a criminal illegal alien with a history of reckless driving” while trying to detain him—but a closer look found that the man had no criminal history, and his last traffic violation was in 2013.

