Pam Bondi Refuses Simple Yes-or-No Question on Damning Tom Homan Tape
The attorney general is doing everything she can to save Trump’s border czar.
Attorney General Pam Bondi sidestepped a series of simple yes-or-no questions at a Senate judiciary hearing on Tuesday about border czar Tom Homan and the $50,000 in cash he allegedly accepted from undercover FBI agents in a paper Cava bag.
“There’s a tape, right, with Mr. Homan. First of all, is there a tape that has audio and video of the transfer of the $50,000?” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse asked Bondi, referencing reports that such a recording indeed exists.
“You would have to talk to Director Patel about that,” Bondi replied.
“No, I’m talking to you.”
“I don’t know the answer, Senator.”
“You do know the answer to that,” Whitehouse pressed.
“Don’t call me a liar!” Bondi shouted.
“I didn’t call you a liar.”
“You just said I know the answer, I said I don’t know the answer, you have to talk to Director Patel.”
“Let me put it another way. If you don’t know, why don’t you know whether there was a tape and video?”
“Senator, I believe that was resolved prior to my confirmation as attorney general.”
Bondi continued to insist that she had no clue about the investigation, and that Director Patel “resolving” the case was enough for her.
“But it’s not resolved. There’s $50,000. Homan has it, or somebody has it,” Whitehouse responded. “Do you have no interest in knowing where it is?”
“You’re not gonna sit here and slander Tom Homan.”
Shortly thereafter, Bondi had a similar spat with Democratic Senator Adam Schiff.
“You were asked by my colleague from Vermont, whether or not you will support providing a video or audio tape if it exists, of Mr. Homan taking $50,000 in bribe money from the FBI,” Schiff said, referring to Whitehouse. “Will you support a request by this committee to provide that tape or tapes to the committee, yes or no.”
“Senator Schiff, you can talk to Director Patel about that,” Bondi replied.
“Well I’m talking to you about it. You’re the attorney general. This will be your decision. Will you support—”
“You don’t have to tell me what is my decision and what is not my decision, you think you got a gotcha with Tom Homan our border czar, who’s been out there fighting for our country—”
“You don’t have to refer to the FBI director to pass the buck. So I’m asking you, will you support a request, so that the committee, or indeed I believe the American people should be able to see that video or audio tape. Will you support that request?”
“Will you apologize to Donald Trump for trying to impeach him?” Bondi shot back, avoiding the question entirely and pivoting to Hunter Biden theories.
Our very own FBI bribed Tom Homan with $50,000 and he accepted it. Now the attorney general is pretending that she doesn’t know anything about it at all, and is instead demanding that Schiff say he’s sorry rather than acknowledging a very warranted further investigation into Homan’s bribe.