from Washington and beyond
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Mike Johnson Hit With Lawsuit Threat for Refusing to Swear in New Dem

House Speaker Mike Johnson has dragged his feet regarding Democratic Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva.

House Speaker Mike Johnson frowns while standing at a podium
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

It’s been more than three weeks since Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva won the special election in Arizona, and the state has had enough of Congress’s delays.

Republican leadership has refused to swear in Grijalva until Congress returns to its regular session, breaking precedent set in April when party members swore in a pair of Florida Republicans during a pro forma session, the day after they won their special elections.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes told CNN Tuesday that Speaker Mike Johnson had left Arizonans with one option to acquire their constitutionally mandated representation: taking him to court.

“I really think that we are going to have no other choice, Laura, except to take Speaker Johnson to court,” Mayes told host Laura Coates, emphasizing the recent flooding that has occurred in Grijalva’s district and her constituents’ need to access Congress.

Grijalva became the first Latina the Grand Canyon State has sent to Congress when she won an election to determine the replacement for her father, Raul Grijalva. She’s also the last signature that the House needs on a petition to force a vote on releasing government documents related to the investigation of deceased pedophilic sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“If I have to, I’ll take him to court,” Mayes continued. “Again, there’s no legitimate reason for him to refuse to swear her in right now. No other reason that I can think of except that perhaps she is the final vote to discharge the Epstein files.

“And it’s not fair for Mike Johnson to be holding the state of Arizona hostage because he doesn’t want to release the Epstein files,” Mayes added.

Grijalva’s swearing in appears to be background noise for Republican House leadership, which is floundering to muster solutions to a gridlock over continuous funding for Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” budget and its seismic cuts to Obamacare subsidies and Medicaid.

But there’s plenty of precedent for Grijalva to be sworn in, even in such complicated circumstances. For instance, the entire House was sworn in during a shutdown in 2019, during Trump’s first term.

Grijalva has already vowed to sign the bipartisan petition advancing the immediate release of the Epstein files. Just four Republicans have penned their signatures on the petition, demanding more transparency from the Trump administration regarding the investigation into Epstein and his potential associates. Those conservative lawmakers include Representatives Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace, and Lauren Boebert.

Robert McCoy
/

ICE Agent Threatens to Shoot Ambulance Driver Helping Protester

Federal agents swarmed an ambulance crew to prevent them from taking an injured protester to the hospital.

Federal agents in Portland wear gas masks and riot gear
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Federal agents, including members of the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and the police, confront protesters outside an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon, on October 5.

Federal immigration enforcement agents allegedly interfered with—and even threatened to “shoot and arrest”—emergency personnel rescuing an injured protester last week in south Portland, as first reported Monday in Willamette Week.

Citing public dispatch records and two confidential internal reports filed by the ambulance workers, Willamette Week reported that agents blocked an ambulance on the evening of October 5 as it tried to exit an ICE facility with a protester who had suffered a collarbone injury.

Federal agents allegedly delayed the emergency workers operating the vehicle for several minutes, repeatedly requesting to ride in the ambulance to the hospital—even after having agreed, due to their lack of arrest paperwork, to simply follow along in their own vehicle instead.

After some delay, the driver began moving the vehicle toward the garage’s exit, when a plainclothes man with a partial face covering reportedly stepped in its path, urging the driver to stop so as not to hit a group of officers in riot gear standing about 15 feet away.

Eventually, seeing the group of officers line up in apparent “preparation for the gate to open so they could escort the ambulance” off, the driver reported having inched forward a bit further. But the delay stretched on, as federal agents stood “incredibly close” to the vehicle and behaved aggressively, the driver recounted. One of the crew members decided to get out to “calm and deescalate the situation,” they later wrote.

Deciding to join them, the driver, according to their report, put the emergency vehicle in park, which caused it to lurch forward slightly. An agent evidently interpreted the vehicle’s forward movement as deliberate, and is said to have begun threatening the driver.

The agent “pointed his finger at me in a threatening manner,” the driver recalled, “and began viciously yelling in my face, stating, ‘DON’T YOU EVER DO THAT AGAIN, I WILL SHOOT YOU, I WILL ARREST YOU RIGHT NOW.’”

“I was still in such shock,” the driver said, “that they were not only accusing me of such a thing, but crowding and cornering me in the seat, pointing and screaming at me, threatening to shoot and arrest me, and not allowing the ambulance to leave the scene. This was no longer a safe scene, and in that moment, I realized that the scene had not actually been safe the entire time that they were blocking us from exiting, and that we were essentially trapped.”

After the driver’s crew member explained the situation—that the vehicle had not been driven forward, but rolled slightly as it was being parked—another agent replied “that this was not the first time this had happened,” wrote Willamette Week.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Compares Charlie Kirk to Socrates as He Awards Medal of Freedom

Donald Trump has posthumously given Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, making a mockery of the nation’s top honor.

Donald Trump speaks at the presidential podium as awards Charlie Kirk the presidential medal of honor.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump on Tuesday compared conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk to Socrates as he posthumously awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which apparently means nothing now.

The award was announced on what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday, if not for his assassination in Utah at the hands of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

“Charlie never missed an opportunity to remind us of the Judeo-Christian principles of our nation’s founding, or to share his deep Christian faith. In his final moments Charlie testified to the greatness of America, and to the glory of our savior with whom he now rests in Heaven,” Trump remarked at the ceremony. “Charlie Kirk was a martyr for truth and for freedom. And from Socrates … and to Saint Peter, from Abraham Lincoln to Martin Luther King, those who change history the most—and he really did—have always risked their lives for causes they were put on earth to defend.”

Trump also used the award ceremony to continue to spread falsities about the prevalence of organized left-wing violence.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom was established by President John F. Kennedy to serve as the highest honor a civilian could receive, for people who “have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Kirk did not embody that, no matter how much the right tries to sanitize his image. Aside from helping Trump successfully push a significant number of young people toward the MAGA movement, Kirk made his name by talking down to and clipping college undergraduates, pushing blatant anti-Black and anti-Latino racism, and using the Bible to deny the humanity of gay and transgender folk. His life was not one that held the essence of an award that has been given to cultural heavyweights like Maya Angelou, Desmond Tutu, Stephen Hawking, Nelson Mandela, and Martin Luther King Jr.

The medal has lost some of its shine in recent years, as Trump has awarded it to people simply for helping him, not adding meaning to American life and culture. In his first term, he gave the award to right-wing commentator (and Kirk inspiration) Rush Limbaugh, Zionist conservative megadonor Miriam Adelson, and Republican Representative Jim Jordan. And in his second, Trump’s disgraced former attorney Rudy Giuliani and now Kirk have received the medal, with Ben Carson expected to be honored next.

Robert McCoy
/

Leaked Young Republicans Chat Filled With Slurs and Praise for Hitler

A Telegram chat with Young Republicans leaders across the country was as disturbing as it gets.

A finger hovers over the Telegram app on a smart phone.
Matthias Balk/Getty Images

Politico got a hold of a group chat of leaders of Young Republicans groups across the country—which was teeming with racism, antisemitism, rape jokes, and other filth. Pejoratives like the homophobic f-slur, the n-word, and the r-word appeared more than 251 times combined in the Telegram chat, which contained Young Republican leaders from New York, Kansas, Arizona, and Vermont.

The chat, called “RESTOREYR WAR ROOM,” seemingly included young Republicans aligned with the “Restore YR” faction of the Young Republican National Federation, or YRNF.

Peter Giunta, who at the time was chair of the New York State Young Republicans, was “the most prominent voice in the chat spreading racist messages,” Politico reports. (He apologized for the messages but told the publication he has “no way of verifying their accuracy.”)

In the group chat, Giunta reportedly referred to Black people as “watermelon people,” and wrote of an NBA playoff game: “I’d go to the zoo if I wanted to watch monkey play ball.” While discussing his support of another young Republican group, he wrote that “they support slavery and all that shit,” which he approvingly called “Mega based.”

On another occasion, Giunta told his fellow chat members: “If your pilot is a she and she looks ten shades darker than someone from Sicily, just end it there. Scream the no no word.”

“I love Hitler,” Giunta joked elsewhere. He also said those who voted against his ultimately unsuccessful bid to become YRNF chair would be sent “to the gas chamber,” leading his fellow New York State Young Republicans to crack additional jokes about the Holocaust.

Giunta lost the YRNF chair in August to Hayden Padgett, whom Giunta referred to as “Hayden F—t.” Numerous other members of the group chat used demeaning language against Padgett; for instance, Luke Mosiman, the chair of the Arizona Young Republicans, wrote, “RAPE HAYDEN.”

Another joke about sexual violence, unrelated to Padgett, came from Bobby Walker, the vice chair of the New York State Young Republicans, who called rape “epic” in a separate exchange. (Walker, like Giunta, apologized but told Politico some of the chat could have been “altered, taken out of context, or otherwise manipulated.”)

Another frequent contributor to the chat was William Hendrix, vice chair of the Kansas Young Republicans and, until last week, a communications assistant for Kansas’s Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach. Hendrix reportedly used variations of the n-word more than a dozen times in the chat, in addition to making jokes employing racist stereotypes and approvingly mentioning that the Missouri Young Republicans organization “doesn’t like f--s.”

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Threatens Violence Against Hamas as Gaza Ceasefire Outlook Dims

Donald Trump warned Hamas to disarm—or else.

Donald Trump speaks during a press conference
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

It looks like President Donald Trump may have jumped the shark on declaring peace in the Middle East: Less than 24 hours after declaring that the war between Israel and Hamas had finally finished, Trump promised to disarm Hamas by force, if they did not do it themselves.

During a meeting with Argentinian President Javier Milei Tuesday, Trump made a startling threat while dodging a question from a reporter about Hamas disarming. “How long will it take Hamas to disarm, and can you guarantee that is going to happen?” the reporter asked.

“Well, they’re going to disarm, because they said they were going to disarm. And if they don’t disarm, we will disarm them,” Trump replied.

“How will you do that?” the reporter pressed.

“I don’t have to explain that to you,” Trump bit back, adding, “They know I’m not playing games.”

Trump continued in a weaving ramble before circling back to the issue of disarming Hamas. “We have told them, we want disarm, and they will disarm. And if they don’t disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly, and perhaps violently. But they will disarm. Do you understand me?” he said.

It quickly became clear that Trump lacked any actual details about disarming Hamas. The president claimed that he’d spoken directly to Hamas, but later clarified he’d heard of their plans to disarm “through [his] people at the highest level.”

When asked how long the group would be given to disarm, Trump said they’d have a “reasonable period of time, pretty quickly.”

On Monday, Trump attended the signing of a peace deal between Israel and Hamas in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, following the release of the remaining 20 Israeli hostages in Gaza and nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israel, including 1,700 taken over the last two years and held without charges. Speaking before Israel’s Knesset that day, Trump said, “This is not only the end of a war, this is the end of an age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God.”

While both sides have agreed to this first phase of Trump’s 20-point peace plan, it’s still unclear whether peace will persist. Trump announced Tuesday that the second phase would commence, meaning, “Hamas members who commit to peaceful coexistence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.”

Reuters reported Tuesday that Israel has continued to block essential aid into Gaza, while Hamas has begun executing political rivals in the streets, after receiving approval from Trump to act as police for a “period of time.”

If Trump’s latest comments are anything to go by, more bloodshed may yet be in Gaza’s future, following the formal end of Israel’s catastrophic military campaign that has killed more than 65,000 people—including medics and journalists—displaced nearly two million more, and caused widespread famine.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Lashes Out at ABC Reporter After Disastrous Vance Interview

Donald Trump refused to take a question from an ABC reporter in his meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei.

JD Vance and Donald Trump sit at a table in a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei (not pictured)
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Trump refused to answer a question from an ABC reporter at his sitdown with Argentine President Javier Milei on Tuesday, citing host George Stephanopoulos’s embarrassment of Vice President JD Vance on Sunday.

“You’re ABC fake news, I don’t take questions from ABC fake news,” Trump said as a reporter shouted a question at him. “After what you did with Stephanopoulos to the vice president of the United States—I don’t take questions from ABC fake news.”

Stephanopoulos didn’t “do” anything to Vance—he simply called him out on his B.S. regarding the $50,000 cash bribe the FBI caught current White House border czar Tom Homan accepting in a sting operation in 2024. Vance and the Trump administration continue to state that Homan committed no crime while being unable to say where the $50,000 went.

“Tom Homan did not take a bribe,” Vance told ABC on Sunday. “It’s a ridiculous smear. And the reason you guys are going after Tom Homan so aggressively is because he’s doing the job of enforcing the law. I think it’s really preposterous.”

“But, wait, you said he didn’t take a bribe,” Stephanopoulos pushed. “But I’m not sure you answered the question. Are you saying that he did not accept the $50,000?”

“George, I don’t know what you’re talking about. Did he accept $50,000 for what?” Vance said, feigning ignorance.

“He was recorded on an audiotape in September of 2024, an FBI surveillance tape, accepting $50,000 in cash. Did he keep that money?” Stephanopoulos said.

“Accepting $50,000 for doing what, George?” Vance replied. “I am not even sure I understand the question. Is it illegal to take a payment for doing services? The FBI has not prosecuted him. I have never seen any evidence that he’s engaged in criminal wrongdoing. Nobody has accused Tom of violating a crime, even the far-left media like yourself.

“So I’m actually not sure what the precise question is. Did he accept $50,000? Honestly, George, I don’t know the answer to that question,” Vance continued. “What I do know is that he didn’t violate a crime.”

The nonanswer led Stephanopoulos to pull the plug on the interview, a move that clearly bothered Trump, especially given his past ire for Stephanopoulos.

Now the president is using the perceived slight to his vice president as an excuse to further censor the media.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump Flails When Asked How Argentina Bailout Helps the U.S.

Donald Trump had no explanation for how the bailout was “America first.”

Donald Trump gestures with both hands while speaking
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Even the president can’t spell out how his Argentina bailout package will benefit the United States.

The White House is moving forward with its multibillion-dollar lifeline to Argentina, which will give $20 billion in U.S. taxpayer dollars to a nation on the verge of economic collapse. However, Donald Trump can’t seem to explain why Americans are the ones responsible for making “Argentina great again.”

“Just helping a great philosophy take over a great country,” Trump told one Spanish-speaking reporter during a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei at the White House Tuesday. “Argentina is one of the most beautiful countries that I’ve ever seen, and we want to see it succeed, very simple.

“We don’t have to do it. It’s not going to make a big difference for our country,” he continued. “But it will for South America.”

Speaking to another reporter, Trump claimed that the bailout is “really meant to help a good financial philosophy.”

“So, when we can help our neighbors—you know we’re making tremendous progress in South America,” Trump said.

Whether or not Trump is willing to acknowledge it, $20 billion is no paltry sum. Stateside, the government is still shut down over how to fund Trump’s “big, beautiful” budget, which included details to slice billions from Obamacare subsidies and Medicaid.

And the U.S. will need a bailout of its own very soon. American soybean farmers have been pummeled by Trump’s tariff policies, which have ripped the Chinese market from their grasp. However, after it came to light that Argentina had replaced the U.S. as China’s top soybean supplier, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that the anticipated Argentina-bound cash infusion had morphed into a “credit swap line.”

Edith Olmsted
/

Mike Johnson Says ICE Shooting a Priest Doesn’t Cross the Line

The House speaker has yet to see any issue with ICE’s behavior in Chicago.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at a podium during a press conference
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson thinks faith leaders and journalists are fair targets for federal law enforcement officers that have descended on Chicago.

During a press conference Tuesday, Johnson flailed when asked where he’d draw the line on brutality by federal officers carrying out President Donald Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz.”

“We’ve seen images out of Chicago of federal agents shooting faith leaders with pepper balls and arresting journalists,” a reporter said. “Where’s the limit for you on what’s acceptable conduct by federal law enforcement? And when is it incumbent on Congress to amend oversight on federal law enforcement?” 

“I’ve not seen them cross the line yet,” Johnson replied, saying that there were some committees with jurisdiction over federal law enforcement. “It’s not risen to that level.” 

But the few instances cited in the question are evidence enough that federal forces have crossed several legal and ethical lines. 

In September, at the ICE facility in the Chicago neighborhood of Broadview, an ICE agent shot a Presbyterian minister in the head with a pepper ball. Last week, a federal judge barred federal law enforcement from firing certain kinds of crowd control tactics, including less-lethal projectiles and chemical irritants. The temporary restraining order required officers to issue two warnings before using riot control weapons. Still, federal agents reportedly released tear gas on residents responding to a violent arrest during a protest in Albany Park, without giving any warning. 

Also last week, Border Patrol agents violently arrested Debbie Brockman, a producer for Chicago television station WGN-TV, despite a judge’s temporary restraining order barring agents from detaining journalists. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin claimed that Brockman had thrown objects at the agents’ vehicle and was “placed under arrest for assault on a federal law enforcement officer.” Brockman was released without charges.

Johnson said he was much more concerned with the alleged “abuse of law enforcement by radical leftist activists.” The Louisiana Republican joked that “the most threatening thing” he’d seen yet was a parade of nude cyclists in Portland—a tame example of the violent dissent he hoped to demonstrate. As for the alleged “physical assaults” against “valiant, brave, patriotic” ICE agents, Johnson didn’t deign to summon a single example.  

Malcolm Ferguson
/

MTG Trashes “Weak Republican Men” Who Hate Republican Women

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is fed up with Republican men—especially House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene points a finger during a congressional hearing.
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene somehow continues to come off as one of the realest legislators in all of Congress, stating that the men in her party are “weak” and “afraid” of women like her.

Greene spoke to The Washington Post in an exclusive interview published on Tuesday, and continued her trend of bucking her party to speak out independently on how she feels about Republican leadership.

“My district knows I ran for Congress trashing Republicans.… They voted for me because they agreed with that. My district’s not surprised,” Greene said. “Whereas President Trump has a very strong, dominant style—he’s not weak at all—a lot of the men here in the House are weak.

“There’s a lot of weak Republican men and they’re more afraid of strong Republican women,” she continued. “So they always try to marginalize the strong Republican women that actually want to do something and actually want to achieve.”

Greene noted specifically that Speaker Mike Johnson had issues dealing with women like her, contrasting him to former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whom she said elevated women in the party, calling it a “night and day” difference.

“They’re always intimidated by stronger Republican women because we mean it and we will do it and we will make them look bad,” she said.

While Greene has her fair share of alarming, conspiratorial, and easily cancelable takes, she has been more on point than even many Democrats in recent weeks.

“I’m absolutely disgusted that health insurance premiums will DOUBLE if the tax credits expire this year. Also, I think health insurance and all insurance is a scam, just be clear!” Greene said, just a week ago. “Not a single Republican in leadership talked to us about this or has given us a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums DOUBLING!!!”

“I don’t think it’s believable to tell the American people that while we control the White House, the House, and the Senate, that we can’t return to work in Washington, D.C., because Chuck Schumer and six other Democrats won’t vote to open the government,” Greene said just days later. “I know people. They don’t believe that.”

She has been even more shockingly progressive on Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, striking a more progressive tone than the likes of Chuck Schumer or Hakeem Jeffries.

“The relentless bombing of the Palestinian people—and many of them have just been innocent people. They’re not Hamas, they’re literally women and children, and you can’t unsee the amount of pictures and videos of children that have been blown to pieces,” she told CNN last week, just days after she called out her own party on health care. “They’re finding them dead in the rubble. Those aren’t actors, that isn’t fake war propaganda, it’s very real. And I think that is equally horrific. I wanna see an end to it, and I think most Americans do.” She doubled down on a podcast days later, stating that the IDF “is still unbelievably controlling and brutal to people at checkpoints.”

While Greene has by no means switched loyalties—and will likely say something appalling about Jews, transgender people, or immigrants before the month is out—there is no ignoring the transparency and resonance statements like these have carried. If it continues, the GOP will have a serious, loud problem on their hands.

Robert McCoy
/

Meta Caves to Pam Bondi and Takes Down ICE-Tracking Facebook Page

The Trump administration is getting social media platforms to bend to its will on content moderation.

Pam Bondi smiles with her hand on her chin, as she appears in the Senate to testify.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

In an interesting turn of events, MAGA is now in favor of the government pressuring Big Tech platforms to censor users’ speech.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that the Department of Justice got Facebook to remove a group page where users shared information about Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the Chicago area.

“Today following outreach from [the Justice Department], Facebook removed a large group page that was being used to dox and target [ICE] agents in Chicago,” Bondi announced on X Tuesday.

The attorney general, without evidence, attributed a “wave of violence against ICE” to “online apps and social media campaigns designed to put ICE officers at risk just for doing their jobs.” She vowed to continue “engaging tech companies to eliminate platforms where radicals can incite imminent violence against federal law enforcement.”

The Trump administration has lately accused those who videotape ICE agents in public, or share public information about ICE actions, of illegal “doxing”—despite legal experts and court rulings affirming that the First Amendment covers such activities.

As Ari Cohn of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression said in response to Bondi, “Discussion of where ICE has been spotted operating, and even the identities of agents, is protected by the First Amendment.”

The removed Facebook group appears to be a page titled “ICE Sightings—Chicagoland,” which, ABC7 Chicago reports, had amassed over 90,000 followers prior to its removal.

The page had recently drawn the ire of MAGA provocateur Laura Loomer. Two days before Bondi’s announcement, Loomer accused Mark Zuckerberg, who controls Facebook, of “leftist subversion of Trump and his policies” for keeping the page, and others like it, online.

“Perhaps Zuck needs to be contacted by the DOJ as well since he has no regard for the life of [ICE] agents,” Loomer wrote on X. It seems like Bondi followed through, and Zuckerberg—despite his purported embrace of free expression just prior to Donald Trump’s inauguration—caved and censored speech at the government’s behest.

