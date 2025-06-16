Trump Plots Revenge on the Biggest “No Kings” Cities

President Trump is calling on ICE to conduct even more raids and send even more agents into cities with some of the largest “No Kings Day” protests.

“ICE Officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this TRUTH, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History,” the president wrote on Truth Social Sunday evening.

“In order to achieve this, we must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside. These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens,” he continued. The president then called back to the European far-right concept of “remigration” before offering his “unwavering support” to the FBI, ICE, the DEA, and the ATF.

Remigration is a fairly new term for Trump—it is popular in Europe, where the right has adopted it to encourage immigrants to return to their country of origin, or even in some cases to go to a third country—and it’s likely that he got it from Stephen Miller or other extremist advisers.

But it’s also worth noting that the three cities the president named directly had some of the largest protests in direct opposition to him and his policies. Los Angeles saw 200,000 protestors, Chicago saw 75,000, and New York City saw 50,000. All three of these deep blue liberal cities brought a bigger crowd than Trump’s own military birthday parade, and each one is a sanctuary city. Trump’s messaging here is unambiguous: The president will make you and your city a target out of sheer spite for immigrants and the community members supporting them. Protesting the president’s crackdown makes you a threat to his administration.