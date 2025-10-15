Trump ICE Raids Take Horrific Turn in Chicago, Handing Dems an Opening

Scenes like these give Democrats an opening. Rather than merely criticize these operations, Democrats can stand for the proposition that all this fear, violence, and searing tension doesn’t have to be a perennially defining fixture in American life, as Trump and Miller want—that a brighter alternative is possible beyond the horizon. At the center of this case should be a promise of relief and a vow of accountability.

This is the next anti-Trump frontier for the Democratic opposition. And conversations are quietly underway among House Democrats over what they will do to limit ICE if they win the majority in next year’s midterm elections.

Some Democrats, for instance, are discussing tying future funding of ICE to legislation barring the use of masks by agents, says Representative Eric Swalwell of California, who has been in the middle of these discussions. “When we are in the majority, the masks are coming off,” Swalwell told me.