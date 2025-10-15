Trump Makes Clear No One Can Rule Against Him as He Threatens Enemies
Donald Trump is now calling himself the “chief law enforcement officer.”
Trump has once again called for anyone who ever investigated him to be politically attacked, referencing his power as “chief law enforcement officer.”
“I’m the one that had to suffer through [investigations] and ultimately win. But what they did was criminal. Deranged Jack Smith, in my opinion, is a criminal. And I noticed his interviewer, I think that was [former federal prosecutor Andrew] Weissman. And I hope they’re gonna look into Weissman too, Weissman’s a bad guy, and he had somebody in [former Deputy Attorney General] Lisa [Monaco] who was his puppet, worked in the office really as the top person,” Trump said during a press conference Wednesday with FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi. “I think that she should be looked at very strongly. It was tremendous criminal activity.”
He then went on to ramble about how fair elections, fair press, and borders are the most important issues in America right now, before moving back to his political enemies.
“They have committed massive political crime. I hope they’re looking at Shifty [Adam] Schiff, I hope they’re looking at all these people. And I’m allowed to find out, I’m allowed, in theory, the ‘chief law enforcement officer.’… I hope they’re looking at political crime, because there’s never been so much political crime against a political opponent as what I had to go through.”
These so-called “criminals” Trump is referring to—Jack Smith, Lisa Monaco, Andrew Weissman, and Adam Schiff—are all people who rightfully and legally investigated a variety of alleged crimes, including Trump’s mishandling of classified documents, Trump’s role in instigating January 6 insurrection, and Russian interference in the 2016 election.
And for what it’s worth, Trump is very much not the chief law enforcement officer of the United States—the attorney general is (although Bondi has proven willing to agree with the president). Not only is Trump continuing to attack people on baseless accusations of crime, he is misrepresenting the power he has to do so.