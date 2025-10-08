Stephen Miller Cites Trump’s “Plenary Authority” in Strange Interview

The White House aide noted that the administration was appealing the decision. “Under Title 10 of the U.S. Code, the president has plenary authority, has—” Miller added, before stopping short and staring into the camera, blinking silently, as CNN host Boris Sanchez asked if he could hear him.

CNN: Does the administration still plan to abide by that court ruling?



STEPHEN MILLER: The administration filed an appeal this morning ... ... ...



CNN: Stephen? Stephen? Can you hear me?



MILLER: ... ... ... pic.twitter.com/9JihkIV1nQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2025

Returning after a commercial break, the interviewer said the moment was spurred by a “technical difficulty,” telling Miller, “It seems like some wires got crossed.” Returning to his answer, Miller did not mention “plenary authority” again.

“I was making the point that under federal law, Section Title 10 of the U.S. Code, the president has the authority, anytime he believes federal resources are insufficient, to federalize the National Guard to carry out a mission necessary for public safety,” Miller said.