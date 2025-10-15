Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Argentina First? Trump Treasury Sec Reveals Bailout Amount Has Doubled

Scott Bessent announced Argentina is getting even more money from Donald Trump.

Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei gives thumbs-ups while standing outside the White House
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

One day after Donald Trump celebrated a multibillion-dollar bailout for Argentina, his administration moved to double the ante.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters at the Treasury building Wednesday that the United States is “working on a $20 billion facility that would be adjacent” to the $20 billion credit swap line Trump already approved, totaling $40 billion in assistance for the economically fragile South American country.

“Many banks are interested in it, and many sovereign funds,” Bessent said. “It is a private-sector solution to Argentina’s upcoming debt payments.”

The aid is intended to salvage Argentina’s collapsing economy ahead of the country’s October 26 midterm elections. That vote will determine if Argentine President Javier Milei, one of Trump’s international allies, will maintain the ability to pursue his dramatic cost-cutting agenda.

But there’s another notable beneficiary of the Trump admin’s Argentina bailout package: major hedge funds led by Bessent’s friends. Several major investment funds, including BlackRock, Fidelity, and Pimco, stand to significantly gain from the aid transfer, as do several independent investors with ties to Bessent, The New York Times reported earlier this month.

Bessent described the exchange Wednesday as an “economic Monroe Doctrine,” referring to the 1823 policy that rejected European intervention and colonialism in the Western hemisphere.

“Much better to use the heft of the U.S. economic power rather than have to use military power,” Bessent continued, comparing the situation to the supposed “narco traffic coming out of Venezuela.”

But the White House’s planned Argentina bailout is remarkably hypocritical for an administration that has axed critical executive agencies under the auspice of slashing spending.

Stateside, the government is still shut down over how to fund Trump’s “big, beautiful” budget, which included cuts of billions from Obamacare subsidies and Medicaid—a shutdown that Bessent himself claimed Wednesday was costing America “$15 billion a day.”

And the U.S. will likely need a bailout of its own very soon. American soybean farmers have been pummeled by Trump’s tariff policies, which have ripped the Chinese market from their grasp. However, after it came to light that Argentina had replaced the U.S. as China’s top soybean supplier, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that the anticipated Argentina-bound cash infusion had morphed into a “credit swap line.”

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Mike Johnson Says Restraining Order Against GOP Rep Isn’t “Serious”

The House speaker isn’t too worried that Representative Cory Mills was accused of beating his girlfriend.

House Speaker Mike Johnson
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested that harassment, assault, and stolen valor allegations against Republican Representative Cory Mills are not “serious” matters of discussion at a Wednesday press conference.

A Florida judge on Tuesday issued a restraining order against Mills, after his ex-girlfriend alleged that he had threatened to blackmail her using sexually explicit images of her and to commit violence against her future romantic partners.

Johnson bristled at reporters after being asked twice about the matter.

Responding to a question from NBC News’s Melanie Zanona, Johnson initially claimed to have “not heard or looked into the details of that.”

NOTUS’s Reese Gorman followed up, noting additional scandals—two out of a bevy of others—that Mills has faced, i.e., a different woman once accused him of assaulting her at his apartment, which she since recanted, and Mills, an Army veteran, has also been accused of stolen valor, including by military veterans who served alongside him.

“Are you concerned about these allegations?” Gorman asked. Johnson told him to ask Mills, whom he called “a faithful colleague,” before pleading ignorance of the allegations.

“Let’s talk about things that are really serious,” said the speaker, growing cross, before taking another question.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Woman Arrested While Playing “Ghostbusters” on Clarinet at ICE Protest

Oriana Korol has since been transported across state lines, and her husband has no idea when they’ll hear from her again.

Federal agents clash with protesters outside an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon.
Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images
Federal agents clash with protesters outside an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon, on October 12

Federal agents arrested a Portland mother who was playing the “Ghostbusters” theme song on her clarinet at a protest outside an ICE facility.

Oriana Korol, 38, is a member of the Unpresidented Brass Band, which calls itself a “social action oriented, horn driven marching band,” and seeks to deescalate protest tensions. In a video of her arrest from Sunday, a federal agent can be seen violently dragging Korol to the ground, as two more agents come to his aid and her clarinet falls out of her hands.

She has been in Clark County Jail in Vancouver, Washington, since, and is still being held without bail.

“Out of the corner of my eye, I saw someone running, and then a federal officer running after them. By the time I turned around, this person had been tackled to the ground, and there was an officer on top of them,” said Mike Thompson, Korol’s bandleader. “This was happening right at Oriana’s feet. And she was kind of, they were kind of pinned against a fence,” he said.

Korol’s husband didn’t know she’d been transported across state lines until 2 a.m. the next morning.

“It is a beautiful party atmosphere. Everybody’s really excited. Then the band hits into ‘Ghostbusters,’ and then at ‘Ghostbusters,’ that’s when ICE start storming in,” Korol’s husband told KOIN 6. “Why are they targeting a clarinet player? A clarinet player standing on the sidewalk far away from the street, following instructions.

“We’re not seeing her. We don’t know when we’re going to see her again,” he added, referring to himself and their 3-year-old child.

This arrest is yet another example of the excessive, indiscriminate, and in some instances unlawful actions that the federal agents who’ve flooded American cities in the past few months have taken. On Tuesday, federal agents in Chicago violated a freshly minted temporary restraining order banning them from tear-gassing civilians, also gassing local police officers in the process.

The Portland Mutual Aid Network has called for Korol’s release, urging supporters to call the Clark County Jail.

“Oriana Korol was peacefully protesting ICE on 10/12 and was illegally detained by ICE and DHS,” their statement reads. “She is the clarinet player for Unpresidented Brass Band, and was playing music for protestors. Protesting for immigrants is not a crime!”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Republicans Claim “No Kings” Protesters “Hate America”

Donald Trump’s allies are desperately trying to rebrand the protest.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at a podium while flanked by other Republican representatives
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Republicans are rushing to recast upcoming protests against President Donald Trump as anti-American rallies that are somehow prolonging the government shutdown.

During an interview on CNBC Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blamed the Democrats for a lack of movement on reopening the federal government, claiming that they were waiting to move until after the “No Kings Day” rally planned for October 18 opposing the administration’s authoritarian tilt.

“There’s a thought out there that they’re at least waiting to get this crazy ‘No Kings’ rally this weekend, which is gonna be the farthest left, the hardest-core, the most unhinged in the Democratic Party which is, you know, a big title,” Bessent claimed.

“You know, no kings equal no paychecks,” he added.

During a propaganda press conference later Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson framed the upcoming “No Kings Day” as a “Hate America rally.”

“Let’s see who shows up for that,” Johnson said. “I bet you see pro-Hamas supporters. I bet you see antifa types. I bet you see the Marxists in full display. The people who don’t want to stand and defend the foundational truths of this republic, and that’s what we’re here doing every single day.”

Other Republicans were quick to join Johnson, with Representatives Steve Scalise and Lisa McClain also referring to the protest as the “Hate America rally.”

Johnson started the trend of villainizing constitutionally protected protest last week when he inexplicably claimed that the “No Kings Day” demonstration was somehow to blame for the government shutdown. “It’s being told to us that they won’t be able to reopen the government until after that rally, ’cuz they can’t face their rabid base,” Johnson said of Democrats at the time.

For the past three weeks, GOP lawmakers have been phoning in that whole defending-the-Republic thing, ever since Johnson sent them home amid the ongoing government shutdown. It seems clear that it’s Republicans who have refused to negotiate with Democrats—not the other way around.

Crucially, Republicans are blatantly mischaracterizing the attendees of the nationwide “No Kings” rally, in an attempt to criminalize dissent against Trump. These protests, which have been recurring since the beginning of the second Trump administration, have been notably tame, reportedly populated by older, liberal white people who love America but hate Trump’s policies. The temperate collective action would likely not be left enough for anyone who was ostensibly anti-fascist. Republicans’ outlandish predictions for who is likely to attend are simply setting the stage for law enforcement crackdowns on protesters’ First Amendment rights.

The speaker’s suggestion that protesting the government is un-American is particularly disturbing, as it is not only a historically American activity, but also a foundational right supported by the U.S. Constitution—a right that Republicans such as Johnson seem to care about less and less everyday.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Here’s How Much ICE Barbie Has Spent on Ads Sucking Up to Trump

The Department of Homeland Security has run the most expensive ad campaign in 2025.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks at an event
Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/Getty Images

The largest political advertisement spender of the year is: you, the U.S. taxpayer.

While the rest of the Trump administration hatchets away at the federal budget, the Department of Homeland Security has gone on a spending spree to heap praise on Donald Trump. The agency has so far spent at least $51 million in 2025 on a sprawling ad campaign warning undocumented immigrants to either exit the country or be “hunted down.”

Fox News bought the bulk of the ad spots, airing $9 million worth of content, Axios reported Wednesday. America’s morning shows saw the most program-specific spending, with Today, CBS Morning, and Good Morning America leading the pack.

Over the course of the last month, viewers of three programs consumed the most DHS advertising: the Mexican soccer league (Fútbol: Liga MX), Fox’s The Five, and Univision’s Despierta America.

But the campaign has also had a digital arm targeting social media users. The ads have specifically targeted Spanish speakers and users who like Mexican pop music, Latin music, the Mexican Grand Prix, Latin cuisine, and the Mexican national soccer team, according to Meta ad library data obtained by Axios.

Almost all the adverts feature DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Directly facing the camera, Noem suggests that undocumented immigrants are “violent criminals” flooding American cities with drugs, and accuses the Biden administration of taking a weak stance on border crossings. (Joe Biden increased border enforcement across the board and arrested an “unprecedented” number of immigrants that crossed illegally, according to the libertarian think tank Cato Institute.)

One detail is consistent across all the DHS adspots: unmitigated applause for the current president’s agenda.

“Strong borders mean a stronger America. President Trump is making America safe again,” Noem says at the end of one advert.

Compare that to DHS’s last ad campaign under the Biden administration: a series of billboards in Texas that read a person “in immigration custody has rights.” That campaign cost $150,000, and did not feature President Joe Biden or former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

DHS Quietly Edits Number of Gang Members Captured in Chicago Raid

Here’s how many Tren de Aragua members were really arrested in that horrific raid on a Chicago apartment building.

Four Chiago residents look out from their front stoop.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Residents watch as community members and activists confront federal law enforcement agents for reportedly shooting a woman in the Brighton Park neighborhood in Broadview, Illinois, on October 4.

In a now infamous September raid on a 130-unit apartment building in Chicago, hundreds of agents reportedly rappelled in from helicopters, kicked in doors, ransacked rooms, deployed flashbangs, and zip-tied people—immigrants and native Chicagoans, adults and children—in the middle of the night.

Amid growing criticism of this heavy-handed blitz, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller defended the operation, calling it a “brilliantly executed raid against a Tren de Aragua complex filled with TdA terrorists.” (Tren de Aragua, or TdA, is a Venezuelan gang that the Trump administration, with characteristic alarmism, claims has “invaded the United States.”)

So, how many members of the Venezuelan gang did they catch in the controversial September raid? DHS says that, of the 37 individuals arrested that night, agents got ahold of “just one ‘verified’ Tren de Aragua member,” MSNBC reported this week.

It was previously reported that two of the 37 arrested were members of TdA, but even that disappointing figure was evidently overstating it. Further, DHS has yet to provide proof of the alleged gang member’s connection to TdA—a point worth noting, since the Trump administration has faced criticism for advancing weak claims of immigrants’ gang membership in service of its mass deportation campaign.

This new finding lends itself to the conclusions Illinois Governor JB Pritzker shared in his recent conversation with TNR’s Greg Sargent about the raid: “If this was Pinochet’s Chile, if this was Argentina under authoritarian rule, maybe you’d call it successful,” he said, adding later, “Whenever the [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and [Customs and Border Protection] agents say something, they put out a release or, you know, you’ve got Stephen Miller talking about it, they are lying.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Federal Agents Tear Gas Chicago Police—Violating Judge’s Order

Trump’s agents in Chicago keep unleashing tear gas on protesters and local police alike.

Chicago police officers surrounded by tear gas
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Chicago police officers are overcome by tear gas used by federal law enforcement agents in the Brighton Park neighborhood in Broadview, Illinois, on October 4.

Federal agents ended up tear-gassing Chicago police officers on Tuesday while trying to perform basic crowd control, violating a temporary restraining order banning the very use of tear gas in the process.

A crowd of community members and protesters formed near 105th and Avenue N, where Border Patrol struck a civilian car while trying to arrest the people inside. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said that the crowd “eventually turned hostile,” forcing them to use “crowd control measures” like tear gas. CPD officers present were caught in the crossfire.

About 13 officers were exposed to the tear gas, Chicago police said. This is the second time CPD officers have been gassed by ICE while trying to work with them.

The federal agents are also blatantly ignoring the temporary restraining order sent down from Judge Sara Ellis on October 9, after journalists and community organizations brought the issue forward. Ellis explicitly banned the agents from “using riot control weapons,” “firing [tear gas] canisters,” “using force, such as pulling or shoving a person to the ground, tackling, or body slamming an individual,” “striking any person with a vehicle,” and more abuses of power. The order applies to all agents from the Department of Homeland Security, including ICE and Border Patrol, and was supposed to last until October 23. The federal agents violated it almost immediately.

Civilians have continued to be terrorized by these riot tactics.

“The eyes and the nose ... it burned,” community member Pascal Manuel told NBC 5 Investigates.

“This type of escalation is going to cause harm—it’s not the people of Chicago. It is the federal agents,” said Beatriz Ponce De Leon, Chicago’s deputy mayor of immigration and refugee rights.

There is currently no update on the status of the temporary restraining order.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

MAGA Senator Rendered Speechless Over Trump Cuts to His State

Senator Tim Sheehy was left floundering when he realized he couldn’t blame the cuts on the shutdown.

Senator Tim Sheehy speaks at a podium during a press conference
Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Republican Senator Tim Sheehy of Montana appeared dumbstruck Tuesday night after his ridiculous attempts to blame Democrats for massive funding cuts to energy projects blew up in his face.

During an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Sheehy was asked about the $1 billion grant that the Department of Energy pulled from the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub, a clean energy project spanning Washington state, Oregon, and Montana.

“They just yanked a billion dollars from that. So, is that taking away good paying jobs in Montana?” asked Collins.

“Of course it is. As I said, we want the government to be open. You should be saying this to Chuck Schumer, who is closing the government down,” Sheehy replied. “I’m agreeing we should have the government open right now, this is an unnecessary shutdown.”

Collins pressed whether Sheehy was acknowledging that President Donald Trump’s administration was hurting his state, prompting the Republican to launch into an unrelated list of federal services interrupted by the government shutdown. “So, this shutdown is not a good thing, and that’s why we don’t want it to continue,” he said.

Collins tried to steer Sheehy back to the topic at hand. “The Trump administration didn’t have to make that decision, they decided to pull that billion dollars from your state,” she said. “Do you disagree with that?”

“Well, I think the reality is we wouldn’t be here if the government was still open, and now we’re going on week three of a pretty unnecessary shutdown,” Sheehy repeated.

But Energy Secretary Chris Wright had specifically told Collins earlier this month that the canceled grant had nothing to do with the shutdown, or the Democrats, for that matter. “He said they would’ve done that even if the government wasn’t shut down, that that was months in the making even before the government shut down,” Collins said.

The two fell silent, as Sheehy’s desperate excuses evaporated. After a long moment, Sheehy replied: “Well, it’s unfortunate we’re still shut down. We shouldn’t be.”

Last week, OMB Director Russell Vought—not Wrightdeclared that the Trump administration would cut nearly $8 billion in lawfully approved funding for energy projects, targeting 16 Democratic-led states. A longer list of grants to clean energy projects assembled by DOE senior staff totaling roughly $30 billion circulated Capitol Hill, alarming energy advocates and lawmakers, including Republicans whose districts could be affected by the cuts. The fate of the remaining $22 billion, which is mostly earmarked for Republican districts, remains unclear.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Just Kicked Out a Bunch of People for Insulting Charlie Kirk

Donald Trump has revoked at least six visas over the late far-right commentator.

Donald Trump stands in the White House Rose Garden and presents a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk's widow Erika
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

An opinion on Charlie Kirk could be what keeps people in or out of America.

The State Department announced Tuesday it has revoked at least six visas from foreign nationals after their recipients made comments about Kirk in the wake of the far-right youth leader’s assassination. So far, individuals from Mexico, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, and Paraguay are affected.

“The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans,” the State Department wrote on X. “The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk.”

Exactly what qualifies for expulsion is not clear, though some of the remarks were notably benign. An Argentine national who had their visa revoked said that Kirk spread “racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric”—all of which is demonstrably true. That language in particular has even been circulated by House lawmakers in criticizing Kirk’s point of view.

In a string of social media posts, the official account for the State Department shared several examples of the comments that caught its attention from individuals “who are no longer welcome in the U.S.” The State Department claimed that nearly all of the examples suggested the commenters were attempting to justify Kirk’s death.

“Charlie Kirk was a son of a bitch and he died by his own rules,” wrote the Paraguayan national.

A German, writing in German, commented that “when fascists die, democrats don’t complain.”

The State Department warned in an X post that “[President Donald Trump] and [Secretary Marco Rubio] will defend our borders, our culture, and our citizens by enforcing our immigration laws.”

“Aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed,” the department wrote.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Vance Claims Everyone Is “Pearl Clutching” Over Racist GOP Group Chat

The vice president is trying to downplay the leaked Young Republicans chat where members talked about sending their enemies to gas chambers.

JD Vance speaks in the White House press briefing room.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance late Tuesday decried “pearl clutching” over a Politico story unearthing a private group chat in which prominent members of Young Republicans chapters called Black people monkeys, spoke approvingly of rape and slavery, and wrote other odious remarks, such as “I love Hitler” and messages containing racial and homophobic slurs.

Opting for whataboutism, Vance highlighted unearthed messages by Jay Jones, a Democratic nominee for attorney general in Virginia, who recently apologized for leaked private messages from August 2022, in which he joked about shooting then-state House Speaker Speaker Todd Gilbert. Jones also said Gilbert would not take action on gun safety unless his children were endangered, writing, “Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy.”

Vance posted a screenshot of the latter comment on X, with the caption: “This is far worse than anything said in a college group chat, and the guy who said it could become the AG of Virginia. I refuse to join the pearl clutching when powerful people call for political violence.”

For one, it’s not a matter of fact that Jones’s messages are worse than those of the Young Republicans, who spoke about having their political opponents raped and sent to gas chambers.

Vance is also trying to downplay the importance of the messages by claiming they were shared in a “college group chat.”

But Young Republicans groups include those between 18 and 40 years old, with members of the reported group chat well into adulthood. The man Politico identifies as “the most prominent voice in the chat spreading racist messages,” for instance, is 31. The members held notable positions in Republican politics, with several leading state affiliates of the GOP’s youth arm. Some worked in state politics, and at least one serves as a state senator.

Vance’s tweet exemplifies his time-tested willingness to excuse vitriol in his own ranks, embracing a “no-enemies-to-the-right” stance that is seemingly limitless.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington