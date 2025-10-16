Trump Plots to Use IRS to Go After His Enemies—and All Liberal Groups

The Trump administration is devising a new plan to weaponize the government against his political opponents. This time, his team seeks to mold the Internal Revenue Service into a cudgel to be wielded against the left, and is already putting together a list of targets, according to a new Wall Street Journal report.

Under the plan, MAGA allies would be installed at the IRS criminal investigative division, where they would “exert firmer control over the unit and weaken the involvement of IRS lawyers in criminal investigations.” Spearheading the plan is IRS official Gary Shapley, who, according to WSJ sources, has expressed the possibility of taking the place of the IRS veteran currently heading the investigative unit.