Eric Trump Says He’s Happy His Dad Knows He Is a “Good Boy”

Trump told Prabowo that he would have Eric, a vice president at the company who holds no government role, reach out to him. “He’s such a good boy,” the president said of his son. “I’ll have Eric call.”

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Thursday asked about this apparent instance of the president using his office to advance his and his family’s business interests. Eric Trump, 41, said of his father: “I’m glad he acknowledges that I’m a good boy. I am a good boy.”

He also said he hasn’t received the call (yet), but expressed gratitude that the president of Indonesia is aware of the Trump Organization’s ventures in the country. “I’ve never met the president of Indonesia,” he said, “but it doesn’t surprise me, given the magnitude and prominence of those projects, that he knows about what I’m doing over there.”