Furious GOP Lawmakers Demand “More F**king Respect” From ICE Barbie
Even Republicans are getting angry about Kristi Noem’s alleged mishandling of the Department of Homeland Security.
Republicans are seriously pissed at Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for slow-walking funds for disaster aid amid her busy schedule of appearing on television, NOTUS reported.
Noem has been largely criticized for a disastrous rule she instituted requiring her to personally sign off on all DHS expenditures exceeding $100,000, which resulted in the pitifully delayed response to the deadly flooding in Texas earlier this summer. Now, Republicans are saying she’s delayed critical funding to their states.
Among the Republicans hurt by Noem’s policy was Senator Ted Budd of North Carolina, who placed a hold in September on supporting all DHS nominees until his state received federal funds promised in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. He has publicly blamed Noem’s spending policy for the holdup.
“Choke-holding this thing or stonewalling states that are hurt by hurricanes is not the way to get rid of waste fraud and abuse,” he said at the time. Noem quickly announced a $12 million grant to his state, but more than a month later, it seems the MAGA senator’s hold is still in place.
Budd told NOTUS Thursday that he was “concerned that Western North Carolina get the support that it needs.”
“I am in communication with the secretary and have great hopes that this will be resolved,” Budd told NOTUS, adding that “positive” discussions had been held over the last few weeks.
He wasn’t the only Republican lawmaker experiencing delays. Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia told NOTUS that she was “aware of one grant in our state that has been slow walked.”
Another GOP member didn’t mince words. “You would think a former member of Congress would have more fucking respect for the institution she used to serve in,” they told NOTUS, adding that Noem was “causing a lot of problems.”
One Senate Republican aide told NOTUS it was “basically impossible” to get Noem on the phone. Another source told the outlet that it was also difficult to get her to agree to appear before Congress. “The view among Republicans on the Hill is Secretary Noem is less interested in doing the blocking and tackling of her day job than she is with promoting herself in taxpayer-funded TV commercials,” another senior GOP aide told NOTUS.
A report last month revealed that Noem was more of a figurehead for the agency, and much of the real work of DHS was being done by her “handler” Corey Lewandowski, with whom she’s reportedly having an extramarital affair.
In typical DHS fashion, an agency spokesperson defended Noem’s policy and said: “Who are these members complaining? Democrats who shut down the government?”