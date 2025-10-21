Federal Workers Told to Stop Documenting White House Destruction

While the first part of Cruz’s warning falls into the same hyperbolic rhetoric that the GOP has been pushing about No Kings being an antifa meet up, the second half rang surprisingly true.

“In terms of the midterms in 2026, it’s dangerous.... Substantively Republicans have a lot to campaign on,” he continued, citing things like the drop in illegal border crossings and the release of Israeli hostages. “That being said … there is a lot of energy, there is a lot of anger on the left, and elections can be dangerous when one side is mobilized, is angry. I’ll tell you in terms of fundraising, the Democrats are raising a lot more money because their radicals hate Trump so much. And look, angry, energized voters show up to vote. And I do worry just about ordinary voters who are happy or complacent who say, ‘Gosh, Trump won, things are good, I don’t need to show up and vote.’ There’s no doubt that if one side shows up and the other doesn’t, that that leads to a bad election.”

Texas Senator Ted Cruz said that Republicans must take seriously the surge of political energy across the country after millions of people turned out for “No Kings” protests over the weekend opposing President Donald Trump’s agenda https://t.co/E2Km4cCEnQ pic.twitter.com/AQVKFTAppW — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) October 20, 2025

Even as they overexaggerate and misrepresent the Democrats—whose leadership is clearly center-left at best—Cruz’s point shows that Republicans are paying attention to the size and scope of the No Kings rallies. But they just still can’t seem to figure out why everyone is so upset with President Trump.