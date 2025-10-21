White House Responds to Report That Trump Could Free Diddy Soon

The White House is denying a TMZ report that Trump could commute the sentence of disgraced music producer and domestic abuser Sean “Diddy” Combs as soon as this week. The report comes days after Trump freed serial liar, convicted fraudster, and former New York Representative George Santos.

“There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news,” the White House said in a statement to NBC News. “The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations.”