Canadian PM Warns That Ties to Trump’s America Are “Vulnerabilities”
Mark Carney snubbed Donald Trump as he described his plan for Canada’s economic future.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called out the erosion of American soft power and international legitimacy in the age of Donald Trump, noting that the U.S. president’s actions have caused former economic strengths to become economic weaknesses.
“This decades-long process of an ever-closer economic relationship with the United States is now over. And as a consequence, many of our former strengths as a country … strengths based on close ties to America, have become our vulnerabilities,” Carney said during a Wednesday night speech to students in Ottawa. He also noted that Canadian manufacturing sectors and businesses were “under threat” due to Trump’s tariffs.
“Our relationship with the United States will never again be the same as it was … we have to take care of ourselves, because we can’t rely on one foreign partner. We have to take care of each other because we are stronger together,” he said.
These are harsh and alarming words to hear from the leader of what has been this country’s closest geographical and political ally for decades. But Carney’s view is entirely warranted. Trump has stoked conflict and disrespect by calling for Canada to be the 51st state, imposed harsh tariffs on Canadian goods, and overall tarnished what was once a fruitful relationship—all under the guise of his “America First” ideology. Now, Carney is thinking “Canada First.”
“Now, above all, we will build Canadian,” Carney continued. “Our upcoming budget will move forward with our Buy Canadian policy—prioritizing Canadian steel, aluminum, lumber, manufactured goods, and technology for Canadian projects.”
It isn’t just Canada. Countries throughout Europe have shifted away from the United States as they can no longer expect consistency and good faith negotiation from the Trump administration. So far “America First” has been more isolating than liberating.