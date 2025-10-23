Mike Johnson Flails After Being Faced With Trump’s Shutdown Comments

Greene also blamed Democrats for having “created this nightmare 15 years ago, then made it worse in 2021 by extending the ACA tax credits that are now expiring.” But she went on to castigate her fellow Republicans for “sitting on the sidelines doing nothing to fix this healthcare disaster that is leading many Americans into financial ruin.”

The Georgia congresswoman was once considered one of the most far-right members of Congress, but in recent months has publicly broken with the GOP and President Trump on everything from Israel’s genocide in Gaza to the Epstein files. Greene’s about-face has even led to Trump asking other Republicans about what happened to one of his biggest fans.

Greene has not let up on her criticisms during the current government shutdown, continuing to call out Johnson and Trump for refusing to address how unaffordable life is for Americans. While she may not have a health care plan of her own, she seems to be realizing that her party and its leadership don’t seem to care about addressing the coming crisis if health care subsidies expire. Maybe she’ll soon realize that they don’t care about improving the lives of Americans at all.