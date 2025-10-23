Trump Pardons Major Crypto Ally Who Helped Boost His Meme Coin

“The Biden Administration’s war on crypto is over,” announced White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. But is another war on American customers just beginning?

Zhao plead guilty in 2023 for failing to maintain an anti-money-laundering program at Binance, earning him a four-month prison sentence. Binance Holdings Limited agreed to pay the U.S. $4 billion to resolve an investigation into violations related to the Bank Secrecy Act, failure to register as a money transmitting business, and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Why would Trump pardon Zhao? Likely because he helped line the Trump family’s pockets through his support of World Liberty Financial (WFLI), the decentralized finance platform that is majority owned by a Trump business entity.