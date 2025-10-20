Mike Johnson Implies All No Kings Protesters Are Murderers
The Republican House speaker had a deranged defense of Donald Trump’s AI poop video response to the No Kings protests.
Speaker Mike Johnson justified President Trump’s disgusting AI video of him dumping feces on No Kings protesters by falsely claiming that the protesters were calling for political murder.
“Speaker Johnson, you say that the Democrats had a ‘Hate America’ rally, but what does it say that the president of the United States over the weekend released a video of him pooping on the American people?” The Independent’s Eric Garcia asked Johnson at his Monday press conference.
Johnson chuckled. “The president uses social media to make a point. You can argue he’s probably the most effective person who’s ever used social media for that. He is using satire to make a point,” Johnson replied. “He is not calling for the murder of his political opponents, and that’s what these people are doing.”
What the GOP claims was a “Hate America” rally was incredibly peaceful, as attendees and organizers alike made a point to denounce political violence of any kind. In the days leading up to the event, Johnson accused the event of being a haven for “pro-Hamas supporters,” “antifa types,” and “Marxists,” while House Majority Whip Tom Emmer went one step further and called it an event for the “terrorist wing” of the Democratic Party. And if Johnson’s comments on Monday are any proof, Republicans are still staunchly committed to pushing those lies.
“The politics, the spectacle, is what the mobs, the crowds, the rallies this week were all about,” Johnson continued. “The irony was very glaring. They called it the ‘No Kings’ rally. But the great irony of course … if President Trump was a king, the government would be open. If President Trump was a king, he would’ve closed the nationals parks and the National Mall so they couldn’t have had the rally out here.”
What exactly does Johnson think millions of people across America were doing on Saturday? That they were all paid by George Soros to be there? That they’re all just crazed Marxists who don’t know how good they have it under Trump? This is yet another example of Republicans trying to convince their voters, themselves, and anyone who listens that everything is fine, and that Trump isn’t wildly overreaching in his executive power as he continues to send the military into American cities while siccing his secret police on anyone he doesn’t like. But in Johnson’s eyes, it’s the people that are crazy, not him.