Jeffries Waits Until Last Possible Second to Endorse Zohran Mamdani

DOJ’s Plan for Deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia Keeps Getting Worse
Donald Trump’s Justice Department has a bonkers new plan for Abrego Garcia.
The Department of Justice has come up with yet another African nation with a dismal human rights record to send Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man wrongfully deported to El Salvador.
In a brief filing Friday, prosecutors described Liberia as a “a thriving democracy and one of the United States’s closest partners on the African continent,” arguing that the country’s constitution “provides robust protections for human rights.”
The government claimed that because Abrego Garcia had not included Liberia on a list of 20 countries to which he feared deportation, he was free to be removed there.
But the U.S. State Department had a vastly different description of the African nation just last year, reporting “significant” human rights issues, including “arbitrary or unlawful killings” and “cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.”
This is the latest effort by the Trump administration to ship off Abrego Garcia to an African nation.
In August, immigration officials initially offered Abrego Garcia a plea deal: if he admitted he was guilty of charges related to human smuggling, he could be removed to Costa Rica. When he rejected the offer, the Trump administration threatened to deport him to Uganda, Eswatini, or Ghana. But U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis of Maryland forbade his immediate removal and said that federal law may require him to be removed to a country of his choice. In any case, all three countries refused to take him.
Earlier this month, independent journalist Adam Klasfield reported that Xinis ordered the government to provide testimony on efforts to remove Garcia to Costa Rica, which he had ultimately selected as the country of his choice—but the government’s witness didn’t know anything.
“You come today with a witness that knows nothing about Costa Rica,” Xinis said, referring to Justice Department attorney Drew Ensign.
Ensign claimed that Abrego Garcia had told an immigration judge he was afraid to be deported to Costa Rica, but Xinis found that the exact opposite was true.
“That’s very troubling to me,” Xinis told Ensign.
Costa Rican officials had put in writing that they had no intention to remove Abrego Garcia back to El Salvador once he was in their custody. Klasfield noted on X Friday that the government’s latest filing included no assurances that Abrego Garcia would not be removed from Liberia back to CECOT, the notorious megaprison in El Salvador where he was initially sent.
Palantir Co-Founder Torches Trump Over His Latest Pardon
Donald Trump’s pardon decision goes too far for one of his most powerful supporters.
Even the president’s biggest supporters can’t get behind his most recent pardon.
Earlier this week, Donald Trump wiped the criminal record of crypto billionaire and Binance exchange founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, who was sentenced to four months in prison last year on charges related to money laundering. Trump claimed that the Chinese-born Canadian founder was a victim of political prosecution by the Biden administration.
But the news was not well received in MAGA world. One of Trump’s wealthiest supporters, Texas-based venture capitalist and Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, wrote on X that the pardons suggested “massive fraud.”
“I love President Trump; this is possibly the greatest admin of my lifetime—except for these pardons,” Lonsdale posted Thursday. “If I’m calling balls and strikes, these are hit-by-pitches!! POTUS has been terribly advised on this; it makes it look like massive fraud is happening around him in this area.”
In separate posts, Lonsdale explained that his comment was an attempt to “influence future policy in a positive direction,” and that he also disagreed with Trump’s decision to pardon another white-collar criminal, Nikola CEO Trevor Milton.
Zhao and Trump’s family are financially tied. The presidential family’s main crypto company, World Liberty Financial, has generated some $4.5 billion since the 2024 election, thanks in large part to a partnership with PancakeSwap, an online exchange platform administered by Zhao’s Binance, The Wall Street Journal reported in August.
But either Trump must think Americans are terrifically stupid to not see the connection, or he’s suffering from serious mental lapses. During a press conference on Thursday, the president played dumb about Zhao, claiming he couldn’t recall the name of the person he had pardoned the day before.
“I don’t know, he was recommended by a lot of people, a lot of people say—are you talking about the crypto person?” Trump told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “A lot of people say he wasn’t guilty of anything.… You don’t know much about crypto. You know nothing about nothing. You’re fake news.
“I don’t know him, I don’t believe I ever met him, but I’ve been told—a lot of support, he had a lot of support,” Trump said.
How Trump Is Sneakily Using Navy for His Fascist Immigration Crackdown
Donald Trump has an insidious plan to speed up construction of detention centers.
While President Donald Trump’s administration has moved to gut essential nutrition assistance for Americans, the Department of Homeland Security has managed to scrounge up a whopping $10 billion to build immigration detention facilities—and they’re using the U.S. Navy to do it.
CNN reported Friday that the DHS had launched a new contracting program with the Department of Defense that would make use of the Navy’s Supply Systems Command for construction and maintenance.
Multiple sources familiar with the program told CNN that the new internment camps would likely be soft-sided tent facilities, similar to the recently revived Alligator Alcatraz, where detainees said they were treated worse than animals, and hundreds of people are still considered missing.
One source said that the new facilities would be built to house as many as 10,000 detainees each. For comparison, Camp East Montana, the country’s largest immigration detention camp recently built on Fort Bliss, has a capacity of 5,000 beds. Within the first 50 days of its operation, the sprawling camp had already racked up 60 federal code violations, according to a September inspection.
The process of organizing contractors to build the apparatus for the Trump administration’s gargantuan deportation efforts hasn’t been easy. The company behind Camp East Montana had no experience in detention. Sources told CNN that by going through the DOD, the government hopes to accelerate the contracting process.
In order to take on the government’s load, the Navy quietly amended an existing contracting solicitation mechanism that was previously used to support operations abroad. The Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract was expanded to address the “Territorial Integrity of the United States,” or TITUS.
A contract notice posted Friday listed several contractors that would receive money through the TITUS program, including Virginia-based 701C, Florida-based KDP Global Enterprises, and Texas-based firms Anovaeon, SGK Global Services, Guardian 6 Solutions, and Worldwide Employee Housing Solutions. The notice said that the total estimated contract maximum for each contractor could be up to $20 trillion, and cites the Defense Support of Civil Authorities support, which authorizes the use of military personnel to assist civil authorities during disasters.
The new TITUS agreement states that building and staffing contractors for the DOD “may be required to provide infrastructure, staffing, services, and/or supplies necessary to provide safe and secure confinement for aliens in the administrative custody” of DHS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
According to CNN, DOD contractors are not permitted to refuse work for ICE.
This isn’t the first time the Trump administration has tapped the U.S. Navy for support in its immigration crackdown. The government previously asked the U.S. naval base outside of Chicago to house DHS and ICE agents as part of Operation Midway Blitz.
Pam Bondi Warns Nancy Pelosi She’s Next
Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced Donald Trump’s next target in his revenge crusade.
Donald Trump is planning to prosecute another one of his adversaries: Representative Nancy Pelosi.
Attorney General Pam Bondi told Jesse Watters on Fox News Thursday that the Justice Department sent the former House speaker a letter after she suggested that local police could arrest federal agents who violate California law during immigration raids.
“Pelosi got a letter today from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche,” Bondi said, adding that the DOJ told Pelosi and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to “preserve your emails, preserve everything you have on this topic, because if you are telling people to arrest our ICE officers, our federal agents, you cannot do that, you are impeding an investigation.”
“We will charge them if they are violating the law. We will protect our federal agents,” Bondi added. “These people are out there working to keep Californians safe, yet you’ve got Pelosi out there saying to obstruct their investigation. You can’t do it, and we’re going to investigate her now as well as that DA.”
The threats against Pelosi follow federal indictments against former FBI Director James Comey over allegations of lying to Congress and New York state Attorney General Letitia James for alleged bank fraud, both of which Trump has all but admitted were at his direction.
If Pelosi is charged as a result of a DOJ investigation, Trump would be emboldened to target more of his critics, including other elected officials. Right now, all that stands in the way of his revenge prosecutions are that the cases are shoddy, lack merit, and are led by inexperienced attorneys.
Canada’s Leaders Double Down After Trump Blows Up Trade Talks
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford aren’t backing down.
President Trump pulling out of trade talks with Canada has inspired its leaders to continue to rally around the flag rather than capitulate.
“CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!! They fraudulently took a big buy ad saying that Ronald Reagan did not like Tariffs, when actually he LOVED TARIFFS FOR OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS NATIONAL SECURITY,” Trump wrote Friday morning on Truth Social, after announcing a suspension in talks the night before. “Canada has long cheated on Tariffs, charging our farmers as much as 400%. Now they, and other countries, can’t take advantage of the U.S. any longer. Thank you to the Ronald Reagan Foundation for exposing this FRAUD. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”
Trump’s rampage was sparked by an ad paid for by the government of Ontario that featured a voiceover of former President Ronald Reagan warning about the dangers of tariffs.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responded calmly Friday morning on the tarmac in Ottawa.
“We can’t control the trade policy of the United States. We recognize that that policy has fundamentally changed from the policy in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, and it’s a situation where the United States has tariffs against every one of their trading partners,” he told reporters. “What we can control, absolutely, is how we build here at home.… What we can also control, or at least heavily influence, is developing new partnerships and opportunities, including with the economic giants of Asia, which is the focus of this trip.”
Ontario Premier Doug Ford also chimed in, posting Reagan’s full speech that inspired the ad, in which the former president openly bemoans having to use tariffs against Japan. “Imposing such tariffs or trade barriers, or restrictions of any kind, are steps that I am loath to take.”
It isn’t hard to read between the lines here. Canada will be moving forward with its own plans and policies with or without the United States, no matter how much Trump posts.
Trump Approves Disaster Relief—But Just for States That Voted for Him
Donald Trump is playing favorites at a major cost.
Whether or not a state receives federal disaster aid under the Trump administration appears to boil down to their vote in the 2024 presidential election.
Donald Trump unlocked Federal Emergency Management Agency aid for several states this week, including Alaska, Nebraska, and North Dakota, but he denied it to others seemingly along party lines.
In multiple posts to Truth Social over the course of the week announcing the aid, Trump boasted that he had “won BIG” in Alaska and was honored to extend federal financial assistance to the “incredible Patriots” of Missouri.
Meanwhile, three states that recently voted blue received nothing: Vermont, Illinois, and Maryland.
Trump pledged $25 million to Alaska to deal with the aftermath of Typhoon Halong, which ravaged the state’s western coast, displaced some 2,000 residents, and killed at least one person. Severe flooding in the wake of the storm lifted houses off their foundations and obliterated some coastal villages.
“It is my Honor to deliver for the Great State of Alaska, which I won BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024—ALASKA, I WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday.
North Dakota and Nebraska received aid approval to deal with fallout from multiple storms and tornadoes in August. Trump said Thursday he granted North Dakota $3 million, emphasizing on social media that he “won THREE times in 2016, 2020, and 2024.”
Trump also granted FEMA aid to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in Minnesota, which is still dealing with thousands of felled trees on tribal lands from a June storm, reported the Associated Press.
The president denied four requests for federal disaster relief. That included Maryland’s appeal for reconsideration to deal with massive flooding that affected the state’s western region in May, despite damages that nearly tripled the qualifying threshold for assistance.
In a statement, Maryland Governor Wes Moore said that Trump’s denial was “deeply frustrating,” leaving residents to deal with the wreckage on their own.
“President Trump and his Administration have politicized disaster relief, and our communities are the ones who will pay the price,” said Moore.
Vermont officials similarly underscored that damages caused by July storms far exceeded what locals could afford to fix on their own.
“It’s well over the annual budget or two years’ budget (of some towns), to fix those roads,” Eric Forand, Vermont’s emergency management director, told the Associated Press.
Steve Bannon Reveals There’s a Plan for a Third Trump Term in 2028
Just another reminder that this is completely unconstitutional.
Far-right commentator and former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon says the president will serve a third term despite being barred by the Constitution.
In a video interview with The Economist published Thursday, Bannon said, “Well, he’s gonna get a third term.”
“Trump is gonna be president in ’28, and people ought to just get accommodated with that,” Bannon said, brushing off concerns about the Twenty-Eigth Amendment.
“There’s many different alternatives. At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is, but there’s a plan and President Trump will be the president in ’28,” Bannon added.
Bannon’s odious remarks echo several threats and “jokes” made by Trump associates and administration officials, as well as the president himself. It’s not even the first time Bannon has mentioned plans to keep Trump in office longer—he mentioned “many different alternatives” for Trump’s presidency to continue in a NewsNation interview earlier this month.
One of Trump’s lawyers was also exploring the possibility of Trump violating the Constitution’s term limits back in 2023, and Trump encouraged calls for a third term at a Michigan rally in April. The response from other conservatives, such as Senator Lindsey Graham and even Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, has not been reassuring.
While Trump has claimed to be “joking,” he still is selling “Trump 2028” merchandise, and should be taken seriously. The question is whether Democrats have a plan to stop him by the time the presidential elections roll around in three years. Judging by their efforts against the president’s agenda this year, work needs to begin immediately.
Watch the full interview with Bannon on YouTube (third-term chatter begins at 6:15).
As Trump Loses It at Canada, Here’s What Reagan Really Said on Tariffs
Donald Trump and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said Canada’s ad took the late president’s words out of context.
The White House has terminated all trade negotiations with Canada after Donald Trump claimed an advert misrepresented former President Ronald Reagan’s thoughts on tariffs. But that’s not quite true.
Last week, Ontario’s provisional government issued an ad featuring a clip of Reagan from a 1987 radio address in which the conservative icon argued that tariffs undermine economic prosperity, and that they only serve to “hurt every American.”
Late Thursday, Trump nixed trade talks with Canada, declaring the clip was a “fake.” The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation also claimed that the footage of the fortieth president was selectively edited and is reportedly seeking legal options.
The axed negotiations leave in place a 35 percent tariff on Canadian goods, as well as additional tariffs on Canada’s car and steel products, two fines that have particularly devastated Ontario.
The one-minute advertisement uses portions of Reagan’s five-minute speech, creating the impression that Reagan is saying several sentences in succession that were actually separate during the original address. As edited, Reagan appears to say this during Ontario’s ad:
When someone says, “Let’s impose tariffs on foreign imports,” it looks like they’re doing the patriotic thing by protecting American products and jobs. And sometimes, for a short while, it works—but only for a short time.
But over the long run such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer. High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars. Then the worst happens: Markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industry shut down, and millions of people lose their jobs. Throughout the world, there’s a growing realization that the way to prosperity for all nations is rejecting protectionist legislation and promoting fair and free competition. America’s jobs and growth are at stake.
In reality … Reagan was still very critical of tariffs during the brief speech, perhaps even more so than depicted by the ad’s brevity. Not all of the sentences used in the advert, however, are in the exact order they appear in the complete speech. Here’s what Reagan actually said in his full address at Camp David on April 25, 1987, as released by the Reagan Foundation:
My fellow Americans, Prime Minister Nakasone of Japan will be visiting me here at the White House next week.
It’s an important visit because while I expect to take up our relations with our good friend Japan, which overall remain excellent, recent disagreements between our two countries on the issue of trade will also be high on our agenda. As perhaps you’ve heard, last week I placed new duties on some Japanese products in response to Japan’s inability to enforce their trade agreement with us on electronic devices called semiconductors.
Now, imposing such tariffs or trade barriers and restrictions of any kind are steps that I am loath to take, and in a moment I’ll mention the sound economic reasons for this, that over the long run such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer. But the Japanese semiconductors were a special case. We had clear evidence that Japanese companies were engaging in unfair trade practices that violated an agreement between Japan and the United States. We expect our trading partners to live up to their agreements. As I’ve often said, our commitment to free trade is also a commitment to fair trade.
But you know, in imposing these tariffs, we were just trying to deal with a particular problem, not begin a trade war. So next week, I’ll be giving Prime Minister Nakasone this same message: We want to continue to work cooperatively on our trade problems and want very much to lift these trade restrictions as soon as evidence permits. We want to do this because we feel both Japan and the United States have an obligation to promote the prosperity and economic development that only free trade can bring.
Now, that message of free trade is one I conveyed to Canada’s leaders a few weeks ago, and it was warmly received there. Indeed, throughout the world, there’s a growing realization that the way to prosperity for all nations is rejecting protectionist legislation and promoting fair and free competition. Now, there are sound historical reasons for this. For those of us who lived through the Great Depression, the memory of the suffering it caused is deep and searing, and today, many economic analysts and historians argue that high tariff legislation passed back in that period called the Smoot-Hawley Tariff greatly deepened the Depression and prevented economic recovery.
You see, at first when someone says, “Let’s impose tariffs on foreign imports,” it looks like they’re doing the patriotic thing by protecting American products and jobs. And sometimes, for a short while, it works—but only for a short time. What eventually occurs is, first homegrown industries start relying on government protection in the form of high tariffs. They stop competing and stop making the innovative management and technological changes they need to succeed in world markets. And then while all this is going on, something even worse occurs. High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars.
The result is more and more tariffs, higher and higher trade barriers, and less and less competition. So soon, because of the prices made artificially high by tariffs that subsidize inefficiency and poor management, people stop buying. Then the worst happens: Markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industries shut down, and millions of people lose their jobs.
The memory of all this occurring back in the ’30s made me determined when I came back to Washington to spare the American people the protectionist legislation that destroys prosperity. Now, it hasn’t always been easy. There are those in the Congress—just as there were back in the ‘30s—who want to go for the quick political advantage, who risk America’s prosperity for the sake of a short-term appeal to some special interest group, who forget that more than five million American jobs are directly tied to the foreign export business and additional millions are tied to imports.
Well, I’ve never forgotten those jobs. And on trade issues, by and large, we’ve done well. In certain select cases, like the Japanese semiconductors, we’ve taken steps to stop unfair practices against American products, but we’ve still maintained our basic long-term commitment to free trade and economic growth.
So with my meeting with Prime Minister Nakasone and the Venice economic summit coming up, it’s terribly important not to restrict the president’s options in such trade dealings with foreign governments. Unfortunately, some in the Congress are trying to do exactly that. I’ll keep you informed on this dangerous legislation because it’s just another form of protectionism, and I may need your help to stop it. Remember, America’s jobs and growth are at stake. Until next week, thanks for listening and God bless you.
Watch Reagan’s full speech here.
Sean Duffy Is Pissing Off All of Trumpworld With His Feud With Musk
“Sean has overplayed his hand,” one person said of the transportation secretary.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is the latest Cabinet member to draw the ire of the Trump administration after pissing off the world’s richest man.
Last week, Duffy continued his push to fold NASA under his Transportation Department, a move that has angered both Elon Musk and other Cabinet members, as Musk and Trump’s original pick to head NASA, Jared Isaacman, has returned to favor among Republicans and Trump may once again nominate him for the role. But Duffy still resists, as he seems to desire the power that would come with NASA under his belt.
“Sean Dummy is trying to kill NASA!” Musk posted on X on Tuesday. “Having a NASA Administrator who knows literally ZERO about rockets & spacecraft undermines the American space program and endangers our astronauts,” he said the next, another shot at Duffy.
But according to NOTUS, it isn’t just Musk who’s angry.
“There are people in the White House who believe Duffy has made unnecessary chaos rather than just accept that his time is in the sunset,” one anonymous official said.
“Sean has overplayed his hand,” said another. “Not so much in dealing directly with the president, but more so with the West Wing and the rest of the administration. He has spent the last couple of weeks being a cowboy, and it’s caught up to him.”
Putting NASA under the Transportation Department would be an unprecedented move, as the agency does not handle transportation at all. And Duffy’s insistence on it has made him the whipping boy of the month in an administration that can never seem to go more than a month without one.
“Everyone, and I mean everyone in the West Wing, is furious at him,” said another source.
President Trump himself has yet to comment on the situation.