Lindsey Graham Reveals He’s All in on Trump Fascism
Lindsey Graham apparently has no issue throwing the Constitution out the window.
Senator Lindsey Graham said he hopes the president runs for an illegal third term.
Speaking on Fox New’s Hannity Tuesday night, the South Carolina Republican fawned over Donald Trump’s supposedly tough talk at the United Nations General Assembly.
“Trump 2028. I hope this never ends,” Graham said.
Graham was practically giddy as he recounted Trump’s surprising admission during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that NATO countries should feel free to shoot down Russian jets if they enter foreign airspace, following apparent incursions in Poland, Estonia, Norway, and most recently, Denmark.
“He’s tried to go out of his way to get [Vladimir] Putin to the table. We don’t want to humiliate Russia, we just want to end the war,” Graham said. In reality, Trump refused to say whether he still trusted Putin, granting Moscow yet another month to make progress on a deal with Kiev.
But Graham was mostly excited about Trump’s promise to supply weapons to NATO “for NATO to do what they want with them.” Russia would now face “high-end American weapons sold to NATO for the benefit of Ukraine and this war is coming to your backyard here with no limitations like Biden,” Graham said.
“He’s everything Biden wasn’t. He stood up to the U.N. in the U.N. and called them out for who they are,” Graham said. Unlike Biden, Trump has figured out how to make a buck off the endless war, instead of sending military aid to finish it.
Graham wasn’t done singing Trump’s praises. “This guy is a cross between PT Barnum and Ronald Reagan,” he said. “He’s got—he’s in everybody’s head.”
The senator also applauded Trump for mocking Europe’s reliance on Russian oil. “We don’t have to live with a Europe that’s buying Russian oil at the time we’re all trying to stop the war with Russia and Ukraine. So, I hope he runs again,” Graham said.
Again, the South Carolina Republican seems not to care that Trump’s remarks are part of his own plan for American energy expansion—though the Kremlin certainly saw it that way. Or maybe that’s what the fascism fanboy likes about the circus showman president: finding creative ways to make a dollar.
It’s not clear that Trump, who hocks “Trump 2028” hats, sees himself as constrained by the 22nd Amendment—not to mention the Constitution in general. In March, he told NBC’s Kristen Welker that he was “not joking” about considering a third term, claiming that there were “methods” by which he could remain in the White House.