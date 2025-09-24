Lindsey Graham Reveals He’s All in on Trump Fascism

“Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit—but it’s not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep,” a White House spokesperson told TMZ. “Democrats, the media, and the organization that’s wasting their money on this statue knew about Epstein and his victims for years and did nothing to help them while President Trump was calling for transparency, and is now delivering on it with thousands of pages of documents.”

This response is pretty insufficient. Trump has recently said he kicked Epstein out because he “stole” workers from him. There have also been reports that they fell out over a real estate deal. Either way, this story that Trump was some white knight who defended the honor of the women of Mar-a-Lago doesn’t hold up with his own words.

Additionally, the Trump administration has not been transparent. The overwhelming majority of thee “thousands of pages of documents” the Justice Department released on Epstein were already mostly public information. It’s clear that these paltry excuses from the president aren’t going to make any of this go away.