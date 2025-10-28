Trump Tells U.S. Troops He Hates Hot People—and Other Weird Stuff
Donald Trump forced U.S. troops in Japan to listen to him ramble about the strangest things.
President Trump took some time to ramble about how much he despises attractive people while he spoke to troops aboard the USS George Washington at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Yokosuka, Japan.
“It comes from you people, incredible people, good-looking people—too many good-looking people,” Trump said during his speech. “I don’t like good-looking people. I never liked good people, I’ll be honest with you. I’ve never admitted that before.”
He then appeared to reference the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning affirmative action, claiming that he reinstalled merit in the United States.
“You know, we won in the Supreme Court, a thing based on merit. You know about that right? Merit. Everything now in our country is based on merit. And that’s why I look at you and I see nothing but merit. It’s great to have a country back where we can go by merit now, we don’t go by anything else, except for talent and work and hard work.”
These bizarre tangents are all too common for the president. He claims to be doing his famous “weave,” but watching clips like these remind us that this is a 79-year old-former reality TV host who brags about acing dementia and Alzheimer’s exams.
His disdain for hot people wasn’t the only strange moment of Trump’s address to U.S. troops. He lied that energy and grocery prices are “way down.” They are not. He also told the sailors to “go out and buy a Toyota” and said that former President Joe Biden claimed to be a pilot, which seems to be completely made up. Is it the aviators?