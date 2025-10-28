Trump Tells U.S. Troops He Hates Hot People—and Other Weird Stuff

Trump to troops in Japan: "I don't like good looking people. I never liked good looking people. I'll be honest with you. I've never admitted that before. But see I'm allowed to -- we won at the Supreme Court a thing based on merit. You know about that, right?" pic.twitter.com/GSFjFiAQPe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2025

He then appeared to reference the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning affirmative action, claiming that he reinstalled merit in the United States.

“You know, we won in the Supreme Court, a thing based on merit. You know about that right? Merit. Everything now in our country is based on merit. And that’s why I look at you and I see nothing but merit. It’s great to have a country back where we can go by merit now, we don’t go by anything else, except for talent and work and hard work.”

These bizarre tangents are all too common for the president. He claims to be doing his famous “weave,” but watching clips like these remind us that this is a 79-year old-former reality TV host who brags about acing dementia and Alzheimer’s exams.