Trump Purges ICE Leadership for Not Being Brutal Enough
Somehow, ICE’s horrific tactics aren’t going far enough for Donald Trump and Stephen Miller.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement leadership is reportedly being replaced in favor of the more aggressive leadership tactics of U.S. Border Patrol—who don’t care about only detaining immigrants with criminal records—as friction grows in the Department of Homeland Security over unsatisfactory deportation rates.
Four senior sources in President Donald Trump’s administration and DHS told Fox News’s national correspondent Bill Melugin Monday night that nationwide staffing shakeups were underway. ICE field office directors are reportedly being removed in Denver, El Paso, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, as well as Portland and Los Angeles, where massive ICE operations have been ongoing.
Corey Lewandowski, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s rather disruptive special government employee, compiled the list of ICE officials to be reassigned.
Despite Trump’s sweeping deportation efforts, his administration is still falling short of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller’s goal of 3,000 immigration arrests per day. As of late September, ICE was detaining an average of only 1,178 people per day.
This has led to “significant friction” at the DHS, Melugin reported. ICE’s style of more targeted operations, helmed by Tom Homan and Todd Lyons, is now considered too mild for the sweeping ethnic cleansing the Trump administration has planned. Instead, Lewandowski and Noem hope the roaming hordes of Border Patrol officers will weed out scores of noncitizens to deport.
“What did everyone think mass deportations meant? Only the worst? Tom Homan has said it himself, anyone in the U.S. illegally is on the table,” one Border Patrol officer told Melugin.
Not only does Border Patrol care less about pursuing the “worst” undocumented immigrants with criminal rap sheets, but it has an aggressive style that lends itself to Trump’s vision of made-for-television deportation raids.
“President Donald Trump’s top aides have welcomed Border Patrol’s more aggressive tactics to secure arrests, such as rappelling into apartment buildings from Black Hawk helicopters and jumping out of rental trucks in Home Depot parking lots, as they’ve become disappointed with ICE,” one DHS official told NBC News.
“The mentality is CBP does what they’re told, and the administration thinks ICE isn’t getting the job done,” another DHS official told NBC News. “So CBP will do it.”
As has become the standard for her, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin offered a statement that did not reflect reality at all. “While we have no personnel changes to announce at this time, the Trump administration remains laser-focused on delivering results and removing violent criminal illegal aliens from this country,” she told Fox News.