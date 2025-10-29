Mike Johnson Whines About Trump Being King Instead of Doing His Job
The House speaker waxed wistful about what it would be like if Donald Trump were king.
The speaker of the House is apparently in favor of totalitarian rule, so long as Donald Trump is in charge.
The government has been shut down for more than 27 days now. But instead of working to bridge the partisan gulf and restore critical social services to millions of Americans and paychecks to thousands of federal workers, House Speaker Mike Johnson is still hyperfixated on the nationwide No Kings protest that occurred two weekends ago.
Delivering what he clearly believed was a very clever “gotcha,” Johnson told reporters Wednesday that the country would be better off if Trump were king.
“They had a rally a couple weeks ago, they tried to portray President Trump as a king. We pointed out again, the obvious truth, that if Trump was a king then the government would be open,” Johnson smirked. “He’s been trying to do that.”
Johnson then appealed to low-income Americans with his pro-monarchy pitch, arguing that if Trump had singular authority, then he would have already advanced funding for SNAP benefits, which are set to expire November 1. (A coalition of 22 states sued the Trump administration Tuesday for allegedly withholding federal funds set aside specifically to continue the program through the month of November.)
The lower chamber leader has been complaining about the No Kings protests since before they even took place on October 18, trying every which way to leverage the movement to redirect attention away from his failures at the dais. He has falsely claimed that the peaceful, anti-authoritarian protest series—which produced the largest single-day protest in U.S. history—was actually advocating for violence against political officials.
By and large, the multi-month protest series has advocated for Americans’ First Amendment rights and rejected Trump’s agenda. Signage related to the event has emphasized the fight for democracy and against dictatorships. In the same political vein, No Kings participants have used their enormous visual footprint to fight against ICE’s unchecked authority, turn out for universal health care, condemn the release of disgraced former Representative George Santos, and raise national awareness to the rise of American fascism.
Meanwhile, Johnson appears to be doing everything in his power to keep the government closed. Week after week, he has sent representatives home instead of bringing them in to try and come up with a solution to the shutdown. When asked Wednesday if he would bring lawmakers back to negotiate government funding past November 1, he described doing so as a “futile exercise.” He then blamed Democrats for refusing to pass a continuing resolution that would strip health care away from millions of Americans.