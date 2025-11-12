“I Know How Dirty Donald Is”: GOP Releases More Damning Epstein Emails
Republicans have just made things even worse for Donald Trump.
After House Oversight Democrats released a series of private emails from Jeffrey Epstein mentioning Donald Trump, Republicans released their own files, with even more incriminating info.
House Oversight Republicans released 20,000 pages of emails and documents from Epstein’s estate. One of them includes correspondence between Epstein and former Obama White House lawyer Kathy Ruemmler in 2018. Ruemmler had sent the disgraced pedophile a link to a New York Times op-ed regarding former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty to violating finance laws with hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
“you see , i know how dirty donald is. my guess is that non lawyers ny biz people have no idea,” Epstein wrote. “what it means to have your fixer flip.”
The rest of the emails—and their past friendship—would suggest that Epstein did indeed know how “dirty” President Trump is.
“i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump [sic]. [Redacted] spent hours at my house with him ,, [sic] he has never once been mentioned. police chief etc,” Epstein wrote in 2011 to his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, allegedly referring to one of his sex-trafficking victims.
“I have been thinking about that …” Maxwell responded.
In another email to author Michael Wolff, Epstein implies that Trump knew Maxwell was trafficking young women who worked at Mar-a-Lago.
“trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop,” he wrote.
Ruemmler also had a very close relationship with Epstein in her own right, meeting with him multiple times after she served as Obama White House counsel. The pedophile also apparently planned for her to join him on his flights to Paris in 2015 and to his private Caribbean island in 2017, although she never visited. “I regret ever knowing Jeffrey Epstein,” Ruemmler said in 2023.
Trump has stuck to his usual script since the emails’ release, calling it “the Jeffrey Epstein hoax.”
“Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap. The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk—and they should pay a fair price,” he wrote Wednesday afternoon on Truth Social. “There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!”