Hakeem Jeffries Says Trump Is Running “Pedophile Protection Program”
The Democratic leader is fed up with Republicans’ blatant attempt to delay a vote on the Epstein files.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had some tough words for Republicans in a press conference Monday about the government shutdown.
When asked by a reporter about working with someone who has been obstructing the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, Jeffries said that “the Trump administration and Mike Johnson are running a pedophile protection program.”
“That’s what they’ve been doing. And that’s the reason why they refuse to swear in Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva, for weeks now,” Jeffries added, referring to the congresswoman who won a special election on September 23 to replace her late father, Representative Raúl Grijalva. “She was elected in late September decisively.”
Jeffries said that Grijalva hasn’t been sworn in by House Speaker Johnson because she would be the deciding vote on legislation requiring the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files.
“Week after week after week have gone by, and Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva is unable to serve 800,000 people in the state of Arizona all because of the pedophile protection program being run by Mike Johnson and House Republicans at the direction of their boss, Donald J. Trump,” Jeffries added.
Jeffries has faced criticism, along with other Democratic leaders like Senator Chuck Schumer, for failing to mount an effective opposition to President Trump and the Republican Party, so taking a tougher tack against the GOP makes political sense. During the month-long government shutdown, the polls have consistently shown that Americans are more upset with Trump and Republicans than with Democrats, and Senator Bernie Sanders, among others, is urging the party not to back down.
Johnson has set a record by how long he is taking to swear in Grijalva and is refusing to do so until the government reopens. Meanwhile, Trump is trying his best to dismiss the files’ importance, likely because he’s mentioned in them, and the GOP continues to cover for him.