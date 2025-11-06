Judge Rips CBP Chief for Lying Under Oath About Attacking Protesters
Greg Bovino “admitted that he lied,” Judge Sara Ellis said.
A federal judge called out Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino on Thursday for lying on the stand before issuing a preliminary injunction against federal law enforcement from using force against protesters and journalists.
During a hearing, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis said that Bovino had plainly lied about deploying tear gas on protesters while leading an immigration operation in Chicago’s Little Village earlier this month.
The CBP chief had originally claimed that he deployed tear gas canisters after he was hit in the head by a rock, but in his hours-long deposition, Bovino “admitted that he lied about whether a rock hit him before he deployed tear gas in Little Village,” Ellis said, according to Jon Seidal of the Chicago Sun Times.
Ellis said she’d reviewed video evidence that “disproved” his prior claim, as well as seen a mountain of evidence that federal agents in Chicago had used force against protesters, in violation of protesters’ First Amendment rights and contrary to the government’s claims. “I find the defendant’s evidence simply not credible,” Ellis said.
“Agents pushed, shoved, tackled protesters, pointed guns at them, threw tear gas and deployed smoke canisters. Everyone that agents detained were released by the FBI, and none of them are currently charged with assault,” she said, according to Seidal.
Ellis refuted the government’s claim that protesters weren’t practicing free speech because they’d intermingled with some individuals acting unlawfully. “But as I’ve previously stated,” Ellis said, “I don’t find defendants’ version of events credible.”
Ultimately, the judge moved forward with a preliminary injunction in line with her previous temporary restraining order, barring the use of force against protesters “unless such force is objectively necessary to stop an immediate threat.”
The injunction will require officers to issue two clear warnings before administering crowd control measures, to place identifiers conspicuously on their person, and to wear a body camera. In line with her request from a previous hearing, the government’s lawyer confirmed that Bovino would now wear a body camera.