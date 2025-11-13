Trump’s Pressure Campaign to Block Epstein Files Is Falling Apart
More Republicans are adding their names to a petition to release the files.
Now that the House discharge petition has enough signatures to force a vote on the Epstein files, even more Republicans are coming out of the woodwork to support the files’ release.
Just four Republicans initially penned their signatures on the discharge petition. But despite the apparent internal opposition to supporting the petition, several Republicans announced Wednesday that they will vote “yes” on the resulting bill when it comes to the floor.
That includes Representatives Eli Crane and Warren Davidson, reported CNN’s Manu Raju Wednesday afternoon.
Representative Don Bacon also expressed his support for the bill in an interview with MSNBC.
“If it goes on the floor—I get a lot of pushback, ‘Why don’t you put your name on the discharge petition?’ I’m just going to be subtle in my response: Just look at the few Republicans who are on it and who they are,” Bacon told the network.
Early GOP signatories on the petition were Representatives Lauren Boebert, Nancy Mace, Thomas Massie, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
“If it comes to the floor, I will vote ‘yes,’” Bacon affirmed.
The House Oversight Committee released more than 20,000 documents Wednesday that it had obtained from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. The documents included multiple mentions of Donald Trump and the pedophilic sex trafficker’s fascination with Trump’s ascent to the White House.
In a 2011 email, Epstein expressed he was grateful Trump had stayed quiet about abuse that had taken place at one of his residences. The “dog that hasn’t barked is Trump,” Epstein wrote, despite the fact that Trump had spent hours at one of Epstein’s properties with a known victim.
In a 2017 exchange with former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, Epstein said that Trump was the worst individual he knew.
“I have met some very bad people, none as bad as Trump,” Epstein wrote. “Not one decent cell in his body.”
When queried by Michael Wolff in 2019 about the extent of Trump’s knowledge of abductions of young girls, Epstein remarked: “Of course he knew about the girls he asked Ghislaine to stop.”
The White House immediately brushed off the reports, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisting that the emails prove nothing. Trump, in turn, has accused Democrats of inventing the Trump-Epstein connection, repeatedly referring to it as a “hoax.” But House Democrats have roundly rejected that illusion.
“The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover,” said Robert Garcia, the Oversight ranking member, in a statement. “These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the President.”