Trump Spent Thanksgiving With Epstein—After He Was Already Elected
In a newly released email, Jeffrey Epstein said “Trump” was with him on Thanksgiving 2017.
Newly released emails suggest that President Donald Trump may have spent his first Thanksgiving in office accompanied by none other than Jeffrey Epstein.
Buried in a batch of thousands of documents released Wednesday by the GOP-led House Committee on Oversight and Reform, one email chain between Epstein and someone called “Faith Kates,” likely referring to the founder of NEXT Model Management, suggested that the convicted sex offender was still hanging out with Trump long after the president claims he cut ties.
In the emails that took place on the morning of November 23, 2017, Kates asked where Epstein was spending his Thanksgiving, and the convicted sex offender responded: “Eva.”
Kates responded that “Glenn” must be there, indicating that Epstein was with Eva Andersson-Dubin and her husband, Glenn Dubin. In addition to helping to broker the sale of Dubin’s hedge fund to JP Morgan, Epstein had previously dated Andersson-Dubin and was the godfather of the couple’s children.
Kates asked, “who else is down there?”
Epstein replied: “david fizel, hanson, trump.”
“Have fun!!!” Kates replied.
It’s not clear whether Epstein was referring to people that he spent time with during this period, or just who was in Palm Beach for the holiday. Trump spent Thanksgiving day that year at his private residence at Mar-a-Lago, his glitzy Palm Beach club.
That wasn’t the only message that suggested Trump and Epstein were still spending time together. In another email chain from December 2017, a guest of Epstein’s claimed they didn’t want to risk running into Trump at Epstein’s Paris apartment. In other emails sent just days after the presidential election, Epstein claimed he was headed for New York as “Trump gives many new things to do,” and later said he was visiting Trump Tower.
The president has long claimed that his friendship with Epstein ended before his Palm Beach neighbor was indicted for soliciting prostitution in 2006. But clearly, the two remained linked long afterward.