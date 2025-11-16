Trump Melts Down Over Failed Redistricting Effort in Indiana
The president is angry at Republicans in the Hoosier State.
President Donald Trump is lashing out at Indiana Republicans for rejecting his redistricting effort in the state.
On Friday, Indiana state Senator Rodric Bray, a Republican, announced that, after “thoughtful consideration” of a plan to redraw the state’s congressional maps to help the Republicans gain more seats in Congress, “there are not enough votes to move that idea forward, and the Senate will not reconvene.”
In response, Trump on Sunday cast aspersions on Bray and a fellow Republican state senator, Greg Goode, for “not wanting to redistrict their State, allowing the United States Congress to perhaps gain two more Republican seats.”
He called the two “politically correct type ‘gentlemen’” and “RINO Senators”—meaning Republicans in name only.
Trump also blasted Indiana’s Republican governor, Mike Braun, who supported the redistricting effort but, in the president’s view, may not be giving his all “to get the necessary Votes.” Trump applied pressure to Braun, whom he described as his “friend,” adding, “Mike wouldn’t be Governor without me.”
The president concluded his tirade by threatening Indiana Republicans who oppose his redistricting scheme with a primary challenge.
Indiana is just one red state Trump is pressuring to redraw its congressional maps in his favor, as Texas, North Carolina, Ohio, and Missouri have already done so. Democratic officials in California and Utah have adopted redraws of their own, and others are attempting to do the same.