Trump Rolls Out Literal Red Carpet for Bonesaw Saudi Leader MBS

Trump greets MBS at the White House pic.twitter.com/y9ui6fCJZ6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2025

President Trump welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House 🇺🇸🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHLj9Gep86 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) November 18, 2025

MBS, as he is commonly known, has not visited the U.S. since Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the crown prince and Washington Post columnist, was murdered at a Saudi consulate in 2018 and then dismembered with a bonesaw. At the White House, Trump glossed over that scandal, saying, “What he’s done is incredible in terms of human rights and everything else.”

When a reporter asked about the U.S. intelligence’s conclusion that MBS had personally ordered Khashoggi’s killing, Trump asked who the reporter was with and rushed to defend the crown prince.

“He knew nothing about it. You don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking something like that,” Trump said, later adding, “A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about, whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happen.”