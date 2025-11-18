Trump Rolls Out Literal Red Carpet for Bonesaw Saudi Leader MBS
Donald Trump went above and beyond in welcoming Mohammed bin Salman to the White House for the first time since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
President Trump gave a lavish welcome to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his visit to the U.S. Wednesday, complete with a red carpet reception at the White House.
Bin Salman technically isn’t Saudi Arabia’s head of state, as that title belongs to his father, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, but that didn’t stop Trump from bringing out military cavalry, sparing no exceptions to the pomp that normally accompanies a state visit.
MBS, as he is commonly known, has not visited the U.S. since Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the crown prince and Washington Post columnist, was murdered at a Saudi consulate in 2018 and then dismembered with a bonesaw. At the White House, Trump glossed over that scandal, saying, “What he’s done is incredible in terms of human rights and everything else.”
When a reporter asked about the U.S. intelligence’s conclusion that MBS had personally ordered Khashoggi’s killing, Trump asked who the reporter was with and rushed to defend the crown prince.
“He knew nothing about it. You don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking something like that,” Trump said, later adding, “A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about, whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happen.”
MBS is in Washington for defense and business deals, including the sale of F-35 jets to the country, opposed by Israel, which insists on Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with them beforehand. Saudi Arabia says it wants Israel to make clear and definitive steps towards establishing a Palestinian state before it joins other Arab countries in the Abraham Accords.
In the meantime, though, Trump just cares that Saudi money gets spent in the U.S. and on his family’s businesses. Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record doesn’t matter to the president as long he sees oil and dollar signs.