Georgia Kills Historic Election-Meddling Case Against Trump and Allies

Prosecutor Peter Skandalakis—who replaced Willis on the case after she was removed by an appeals court for the “appearance of impropriety” caused by her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade—filed a motion to drop the case in order “to serve the interests of justice and promote judicial finality.”

A judge approved his motion Wednesday.

“Given the complexity of the legal issues at hand—ranging from constitutional questions and the Supremacy Clause to immunity, jurisdiction, venue, speedy-trial concerns, and access to federal records—and even assuming each of these issues were resolved in the State’s favor, bringing this case before a jury in 2029, 2030, or even 2031 would be nothing short of a remarkable feat,” Skandalakis wrote in his explanation for why he dropped the case. “The timeline of events outlined at the beginning of this report demonstrates just how difficult it is to move appellate issues through the courts with any degree of speed.”