Georgia Kills Historic Election-Meddling Case Against Trump and Allies
So no one is facing consequences for this ...
A Georgia judge has officially dismissed the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) case against President Donald Trump and his allies for interfering in the 2020 election.
The RICO charges—filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in 2023—were connected to Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden. This is a significant victory for Trump and co., as this case was initially seen as a potential campaign killer for him.
Prosecutor Peter Skandalakis—who replaced Willis on the case after she was removed by an appeals court for the “appearance of impropriety” caused by her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade—filed a motion to drop the case in order “to serve the interests of justice and promote judicial finality.”
A judge approved his motion Wednesday.
“Given the complexity of the legal issues at hand—ranging from constitutional questions and the Supremacy Clause to immunity, jurisdiction, venue, speedy-trial concerns, and access to federal records—and even assuming each of these issues were resolved in the State’s favor, bringing this case before a jury in 2029, 2030, or even 2031 would be nothing short of a remarkable feat,” Skandalakis wrote in his explanation for why he dropped the case. “The timeline of events outlined at the beginning of this report demonstrates just how difficult it is to move appellate issues through the courts with any degree of speed.”
The original indictment had 13 criminal counts against Trump, and implicated many of his personal lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis, and Ray Smith.
The case surrounded a 2021 phone call from Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he pleaded with him to “find” 11,780 votes—the exact number needed to beat Biden in Georgia. The indictment also alleged that Powell paid a group of Trump supporters to access voting machines at the county’s election office to copy sensitive data and upload them to a site for election deniers as evidence of a rigged election.
While Trump was certainly angered by the indictment, it never seemed to damage him politically, as he went on to win the presidency a second time.
This story has been updated.