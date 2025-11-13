How Did Todd Blanche’s Interview With Ghislaine Maxwell Miss This?
A recently released email suggests Maxwell knew Trump had spent time at Epstein’s house.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche seemed to acknowledge on Thursday that thousands of recently released email exchanges from disgraced sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein contradict the information Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell gave Blanche during their interviews this summer.
When Blanche first spoke to Maxwell, she told him that she had never seen President Trump at Epstein’s house, and that the two were just casual friends.
“I think [Trump and Epstein] were friendly like people are in social settings. I don’t—I don’t think they were close friends or I certainly never witnessed the president in any of—I don’t recall ever seeing him in [Epstein’s] house, for instance,” Maxwell said, according to interview transcripts. “I actually never saw the president in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way. The president was never inappropriate with anybody.”
The emails she sent in 2011 tell a very different story.
“i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump [sic]. [Redacted] spent hours at my house with him ,, [sic] he has never once been mentioned. police chief etc.,” Epstein wrote to Maxwell in 2011, allegedly referring to one of his sex-trafficking victims. These emails were released Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee.
“I have been thinking about that …” Maxwell responded. While Maxwell’s email doesn’t directly contradict her assertion that she never saw the president at Epstein’s house, they certainly suggest she knew that he’d spent time there.
Now the public is turning back to Blanche, scrutinizing his questioning of Maxwell given that there is motivation for her to lie for or about Trump to improve her chances of getting a pardon from him.
“An important side note about today’s Epstein/Trump revelations. They show that Todd Blanche’s questioning of Ghislaine Maxwell was either (a) completely incompetent; or (b) intentionally crafted not to elicit facts incriminating Trump,” George Conway wrote on X. “Either way, he is not fit to serve as Deputy Attorney General of the United States.”
“George, you’ve never been confused for a trial lawyer, and these kinds of posts explain why. When I interviewed Maxwell, law enforcement didn’t have the materials Epstein’s estate hid for years and only just provided to Congress,” Blanche responded, not seeming to deny that these emails suggest Maxwell misled him. “Stop talking. It’s unbecoming.”
Blanche’s excuse was widely deemed insufficient.
“Todd Blanche would have had these emails before interviewing Maxwell. Why didn’t he question her directly about her exchanges? Why did he not follow up when she said things that were obviously a lie??” former FBI lawyer Asha Rangappa mused. “This shows that was a performance intended to dupe the public and benefit her (and Trump).”
Either Blanche was deceived by the sexual predator he moved into a cushier prison, or he is being untruthful about when he found out about Maxwell’s emails to Epstein, and what he actually interviewed her about. Either way, this saga is nowhere close to ending.