Malcolm Ferguson
/

How Did Todd Blanche’s Interview With Ghislaine Maxwell Miss This?

A recently released email suggests Maxwell knew Trump had spent time at Epstein’s house.

Todd Blanche looks toward the camera while smiling.
Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche seemed to acknowledge on Thursday that thousands of recently released email exchanges from disgraced sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein contradict the information Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell gave Blanche during their interviews this summer. 

When Blanche first spoke to Maxwell, she told him that she had never seen President Trump at Epstein’s house, and that the two were just casual friends. 

“I think [Trump and Epstein] were friendly like people are in social settings. I don’t—I don’t think they were close friends or I certainly never witnessed the president in any of—I don’t recall ever seeing him in [Epstein’s] house, for instance,” Maxwell said, according to interview transcripts. “I actually never saw the president in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way. The president was never inappropriate with anybody.”  

The emails she sent in 2011 tell a very different story.

“i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump [sic]. [Redacted] spent hours at my house with him ,, [sic] he has never once been mentioned. police chief etc.,” Epstein wrote to Maxwell in 2011, allegedly referring to one of his sex-trafficking victims. These emails were released Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee. 

“I have been thinking about that …” Maxwell responded. While Maxwell’s email doesn’t directly contradict her assertion that she never saw the president at Epstein’s house, they certainly suggest she knew that he’d spent time there.

Now the public is turning back to Blanche, scrutinizing his questioning of Maxwell given that there is motivation for her to lie for or about Trump to improve her chances of getting a pardon from him.

“An important side note about today’s Epstein/Trump revelations. They show that Todd Blanche’s questioning of Ghislaine Maxwell was either (a) completely incompetent; or (b) intentionally crafted not to elicit facts incriminating Trump,” George Conway wrote on X. “Either way, he is not fit to serve as Deputy Attorney General of the United States.”

“George, you’ve never been confused for a trial lawyer, and these kinds of posts explain why. When I interviewed Maxwell, law enforcement didn’t have the materials Epstein’s estate hid for years and only just provided to Congress,” Blanche responded, not seeming to deny that these emails suggest Maxwell misled him. “Stop talking. It’s unbecoming.”

Blanche’s excuse was widely deemed insufficient.

“Todd Blanche would have had these emails before interviewing Maxwell. Why didn’t he question her directly about her exchanges? Why did he not follow up when she said things that were obviously a lie??” former FBI lawyer Asha Rangappa mused. “This shows that was a performance intended to dupe the public and benefit her (and Trump).”

Either Blanche was deceived by the sexual predator he moved into a cushier prison, or he is being untruthful about when he found out about Maxwell’s emails to Epstein, and what he actually interviewed her about. Either way, this saga is nowhere close to ending.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid
/

Trump Plans Lavish Dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Investing in Kushner

Mohammed bin Salman isn’t the head of Saudi Arabia, but Donald Trump is pulling out all the stops for him anyway.

Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman lean over to speak to each other while seated with a table between them.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump apparently thinks the time is right to throw a lavish party for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The president has been sending out invitations for a November 18 dinner to business leaders, members of the Trump administration, and some members of Congress. Since MBS, as he’s colloquially known, is not an official head of state, it wouldn’t be an official state dinner, but it will be a “formal dinner with a lot of pomp,” reports Jake Sherman of PunchbowlDC.

The dinner will be part of MBS’s visit to the United States, where the crown prince will be meeting with Trump at the White House earlier in the day, and will host a U.S.-Saudi investment summit at the Kennedy Center the next day. In May, Trump signed a $142 billion weapons deal with Saudi Arabia, following a pledge from MBS to invest $600 billion in the U.S. in January.

The president and his family also have extensive business ties to Saudi Arabia. The Trump Organization is currently working on Trump Tower Jeddah and also has plans for a Trump property in Riyadh. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has received billions from foreign sources including Saudi Arabia for his private equity firm, Affinity Partners, and speaks regularly with MBS.

Earlier this month, Trump was criticized for holding a lavish “Great Gatsby” dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate while SNAP benefits were expiring. He hosted another fancy meal at the Florida country club last week. Given the Saudis’ close financial ties, Trump’s all-out attempts to impress MBS probably won’t help his administration’s reputation for corruption and excess.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Brutal Poll Shows More Women Than Ever Want to Leave the U.S.

Fewer women want to deal with the consequences of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Two women stand on a street in New York City
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A growing percentage of young women no longer see a future in the United States.

Roughly 40 percent of women between the ages of 15 and 44 said that they would permanently move abroad if they were able to, according to a 2025 Gallup Poll. That included 45 percent of single women, and 41 percent of married women.

It’s a stark difference from how young women felt when they were asked the same question a decade ago. In 2014, just 10 percent of that demographic said they wanted to leave the country, matching responses from all other queried gender and age groups.

That began to change when Donald Trump entered office, but it wasn’t always a partisan issue. Interest in leaving the country was relatively stable before 2017, rarely fluctuating regardless of the country’s leadership.

Young men, meanwhile, don’t currently feel the same level of pressure to exit the country. Just 19 percent of the same male-focused age group expressed the same desire to leave America.

The current differential in national satisfaction between young women and their male counterparts is the highest since Gallup began asking the question in 2007—but that’s not the only remarkable component to the data. “Few countries have shown gender gaps this wide in the desire to migrate,” Gallup noted.

American women’s desire to move abroad corresponds to their lagging faith in the country’s institutions: Young women have lost more faith in America and its government over the last decade than any other group.

That could be, in part, because of the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion. Young women have reported a “steep decline in their confidence in the judicial system” in the years since, according to Gallup, reporting that confidence levels fell from 55 percent in 2015 to just 32 percent in 2025. This is more than any other age group, Gallup noted.

Women’s overall happiness has dropped since 1972, “both relative to where they were forty years ago, and relative to men,” author Marcus Buckingham wrote for HuffPost last year. That’s regardless of whether those women have children; how many children they might have; whether they’re married, rich, educated, young, or old.

The potential dreamy future of a woman in the early 1970s stands in stark contrast to the grim horizon beyond 2025. The headlines of that decade abounded with significant legal achievements for the supposedly “weaker sex”: Roe v. Wade opened up a woman’s right to choose, Title IX sex discrimination laws were enacted to protect girls’ educational opportunities, Congress passed the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and legalized in vitro fertilization, and the Supreme Court extended contraceptive access to unmarried individuals (in Eisenstadt v. Baird).

Meanwhile, women were able to sincerely compete with men in the workplace, and for the first time, in 1974, women were able to apply for bank loans and credit cards in their own name. By all means, the future seemed bright for the young women of the country.

But that rapid pace of female advancement has since fallen to the wayside. Contemporary stressors for young people span from climate change to economic barriers such as the high cost of living, a national housing shortage, astronomical health care costs, and limited financial freedom, all reasons that have been cited as rationales for delaying the prospect of childbirth.

The country’s leadership has decided not to meaningfully focus on any of those problems in its flailing efforts to offset the country’s declining birth rates, however. Instead, the Trump administration has pitched a $5,000 “baby bonus” (that definitely doesn’t smell of socialism) to convince young couples to have more children. The president—who has dubbed himself the “king of IVF”—also promised in October to expand access to the procedure by “making it legal” for American companies to offer health coverage for IVF (something that was already legal and widely available). It is still unclear how Trump intends to enforce the program.

Pronatalist Republicans have also pushed for a slew of reforms that they claim would boost childbirth, but otherwise seem so inadequate at addressing the concerns of young people that those reforms would be insultingly meaningless. Some conservative family advocates have pressed the White House to deregulate childcare facilities and child car seats, which they argue would reduce the cost of living and result in more babies. Others have suggested that the Trump administration should bestow a “National Medal of Motherhood” on women with six or more children as a method to incentivize bigger families.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted
/

Epstein Said Bill Clinton Was “Never” at His Island

Jeffrey Epstein said in several emails that the former president never visited his estate in the Virgin Islands.

Former President Bill Clinton smiles and speaks while standing at a memorial service
Tom Brenner/Getty Images

A newly released email from Jeffrey Epstein claimed former President Bill Clinton never visited his infamous private estate in the Virgin Islands.

Buried in a batch of thousands of documents released Wednesday by the GOP-led House Committee on Oversight and Reform was a revelatory email from Epstein to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sent on March 6, 2011.

It appeared that Epstein was trying to comfort Mountbatten-Windsor, saying the stories about him “are utter fantasy,” following an initial report in the Daily Mail containing Virgina Giuffre’s claims she’d been sexually exploited by the (now former) prince.

“I don’t know and have never met Al Gore. CLinton was never on the island.. The telephone book was not mine, it was stolen by my houseman who is currently in prison for doing so,” Epstein wrote.

That wasn’t the only email that mentioned Clinton.

In a 2015 email exchange with now-former New York Times reporter Landon Thomas Jr., Epstein claimed that “Clinton was NEVER EVER there, never.” In another email sent in 2015, Epstein told author Michael Wolff that one of his former girlfriends could corroborate that Clinton had never been to the island estate. While Giuffre had initially said Clinton had been flown to the island via helicopter for dinner, she later testified in 2016 that she had been repeating a “fantastical” claim from Maxwell. (Giuffre did not deny meeting Clinton on the island.)

After years of widespread speculation about Clinton’s involvement with the alleged sex trafficker, this revelation is particularly notable.

Clinton reportedly traveled multiple times on Epstein’s plane for humanitarian trips to Africa, according to court documents. The former president also reportedly penned a birthday note to the convicted sex criminal. But unlike Donald Trump, Clinton’s letter made no mention of “enigmas” who never age, and was not written inside the silhouette of a naked woman.

In August, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s convicted co-conspirator, told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche that Clinton had never visited Jeffrey Epstein’s home in the Virgin Islands, where one of Epstein’s victims claimed the disgraced financier and guests had used girls for “instant sexual entertainment.”

“President Clinton was my friend, not Epstein’s friend,” Maxwell said. “President Clinton liked me, and we got along terribly well. But I never saw that warmth with Mr. Epstein.”

Still, last month, in a misguided attempt to defend Trump, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comey claimed that “public reporting, survivor testimony, and official documents show that Bill Clinton had far closer ties to Epstein.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted
/

“Disgusting”: FBI Leader Snaps at Thomas Massie Over Jan 6 Bomb Case

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted a lengthy rant against Massie.

Representative Thomas Massie speaks during a House committee hearing
Win McNamee/Getty Images

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino tore into Representative Thomas Massie for suggesting the government was attempting to weed out a whistleblower.

The spat started when Massie shared a “troubling” letter on X Wednesday from an attorney representing an FBI whistleblower. According to the letter, a whistleblower had made a protected disclosure related to the FBI’s ongoing investigation into pipe bombs that were placed at the Democratic and Republican national headquarters on January 5, 2021, ahead of the deadly riot at the Capitol.

The letter stated that the FBI’s Washington field office said it would hold a meeting the next day—raising alarms for the attorney, who claimed it was “obvious” the meeting was “an attempt to identify the FBI whistleblower.”

“Just a reminder to @FBIDirectorKash, in case this letter is warranted, federal law prevents retaliation against whistleblowers,” Massie wrote on X.

In his more than 2,000-character response, Bongino provided a laundry list of efforts the FBI had made in its investigation into the pipe bomb, before turning his attention to Massie.

“When I spoke with you yesterday a little after 8am ET (screenshots attached), I offered you an in-person brief on our work. We spoke for ten minutes,” he wrote, referring to two screenshots he’d sent showing his calls made to Massie. “I called you back a bit after 7:30pm ET to again make that offer. You didn’t answer and have yet to call me back.

“Despite this, you continue to imply that the Director and I are targeting investigators in the case,” Bongino wrote. “This is disgusting, even by the low standards many have for politicians. You know my number, and you’re free to call me anytime. But it’s easier to tweet and throw BS bombs.”

Massie hasn’t exactly been on the Trump administration’s good side recently, ever since putting his weight behind a petition that would force a House vote on a bill to release the government’s full files on Jeffrey Epstein. Massie claimed Wednesday that the White House’s attempts to pressure Republican lawmakers away from supporting the bill had been an effort to prevent Massie from winning.

Last month, the FBI released new footage of a suspect placing an explosive device at the DNC, inviting widespread speculation from citizen-sleuths and conspiracy theorists about who the suspect might be.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid
/

Schumer Begged 2028 Dem Contenders Not to Criticize Shutdown Deal

The Senate minority leader was well aware the shutdown deal would face backlash across the Democratic Party.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Senator Chuck Schumer reached out to leading Democratic presidential contenders to try and mute criticism of the deal to end the government shutdown.

The Senate minority leader called Governors Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, and JB Pritzker of Illinois and asked them not to attack or criticize the deal eight Democratic senators made with Senate Republicans, Puck reports. His efforts had mixed results, with Pritzker still disparaging the deal, along with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The final deal didn’t include the key demand by Democrats: for Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are expiring this year, to be extended. Instead, Republicans promised to hold a future vote on extending those subsidies, leading to backlash within the Democratic Party against the deal.

While Schumer voted against it, the eight Democrats who voted in support said that the minority leader was aware of their plan the whole time. Some Democrats thought that extending the subsidies would help Republicans in the midterms, and opted to put electoral prospects over their own constituents.

Several Democratic organizations, political candidates, and members of the House have called for Schumer’s resignation since the deal was announced Sunday. House Speaker Mike Johnson has not committed to a vote on the subsidies, and a Democratic attempt to raise the issue was voted down Tuesday by House Republicans. It seems that Schumer knew that the deal was bad, but instead of scrapping it and negotiating a better one, sought to minimize dissent.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson
/

Progressive Katie Wilson Ousts Dem Incumbent in Seattle Mayor Race

Katie Wilson, who has never run for office before, is projected to be Seattle’s next mayor.

Katie Wilson smiles while being interviewed on the street.
Screenshot/KING 5

Community organizer Katie Wilson is projected to defeat Seattle Mayor and Democratic incumbent Bruce Harrell, in another big-city victory for the progressive left against the Democratic establishment.

Local news outlets called the race for Wilson on Wednesday evening.

“We’re thrilled with the latest drop, which continues to trend in our direction. Ahead by almost 2,000 votes, we now believe that we’re in an insurmountable position,” Wilson wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “We’re so grateful to all the volunteers who have powered this grassroots campaign to victory. We look forward to hearing the mayor’s address to the city tomorrow.”

Wilson, 43, who has said she is fine being called a Democrat, a socialist, or both, had never run for office before but focused her campaign on affordability, proposed improvements to mass transit, and increased housing for Seattle’s homeless population.

“I think that the affordability crisis of the last few years has kind of brought that to a fever pitch where people have not felt that their elected leaders are actually fighting for them, actually fighting for affordable housing, for affordable childcare, for the things that are affecting them day to day,” Wilson told The New Republic’s Monica Potts in October. “And the failure of a certain brand of Democratic Party politics to stop Trump’s election.... It’s like, OK, now we see that the government can move fast. It can do some really bad things really fast. So why can’t it be some good things?”

Harrell, her opponent, has not conceded, although Wilson is likely to eclipse the 2,000-vote margin that triggers an automatic recount.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Epstein Said Trump Is the Worst Person He’d Ever Met

“Not one decent cell in his body,” Jeffrey Epstein wrote in an email about Donald Trump.

A person holds up a sign that says, "Trump is a sexual predator who is lying to you" during a protest in Times Square
Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein, the man who orchestrated an international child sex trafficking ring to service the sick desires of the ultra-wealthy, believed that he was morally superior to Donald Trump.

The House Oversight Committee released more than 20,000 documents Wednesday that they had obtained from Epstein’s estate. The real estate mogul was a frequent topic in correspondence between Epstein and his pen pals, including former Treasury Secretary and ex-Harvard University President Larry Summers.

“Recall ive told you „ i have met some very bad people „ none as bad as trump. not one decent cell in his body,” Epstein emailed Summers in February 2017, affirming that Trump is “dangerous.”

In a 2018 exchange with Obama-era White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler about Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen, Epstein remarked that he was well aware of “how dirty Donald is.”

That same year, Epstein began deriding his former “pal” with myriad insults, largely attacking Trump’s finances. In exchanges with Trump chronicler Michael Wolff, Epstein referred to the president as “dopey Donald” and “demented Donald.” He also claimed that Trump’s financial situation was “all a sham.”

In a December 2018 message to Summers, Epstein wrote: “Trump—borderline insane.”

When queried by Wolff in 2019 about the extent of Trump’s knowledge about Epstein’s operation abducting young girls, the imprisoned trafficker remarked: “Of course he knew about the girls he asked Ghislaine [Maxwell] to stop.”

Another detail that emerged in the recently publicized cache was an offer by Epstein circa 2015 to share pictures of Trump posing with “girls in bikinis” in Epstein’s kitchen. The recipient of the offer was New York Times reporter Landon Thomas Jr., who had written the New York magazine profile on Epstein in which Trump praised the disgraced financier as a “terrific guy.”

Thomas, who left the Times in 2019, told his former paper that Epstein never provided the images, and it was unclear whether they really existed.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid
/

Epstein Emailed Trump’s Now Ambassador Asking for Photos of Child

Newly released private emails show how closely tied Jeffrey Epstein was to Trump’s circle of advisers.

Tom Barrack testifies in Congress.
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s newly released private emails implicates Tom Barrack, an old friend of President Trump and the current U.S. ambassador to Turkey.

Barrack sent an email to Epstein on March 9, 2016, saying, “Hope ur good. Let’s catch up.” Epstein’s reply is chilling in hindsight.

“Send photos of you and child.  -- make me smile,” the wealthy financier and child sex offender wrote. If anyone else wrote this email, one could say that this was an innocent request to see pictures of someone’s kids or grandkids. But knowing what we know about Epstein, it possibly takes a sinister connotation that Epstein wanted to see something disgusting and illegal.

email screenshot

The emails released on Wednesday by House Oversight Republicans and Democrats heavily implicate Trump in being closely associated with Epstein even while president, and are also implicating his confidants like Barrack. The president has responded by referring to the whole thing as a hoax, even as his staff and other Republicans have confirmed that the emails are real and identified one of the mentioned victims.

Now that there are 218 members of the House who have signed a discharge petition to make all of the Epstein files public, more damaging information about the president, as well as other powerful Americans, could soon come to light. Trump could be in the politically damaging position of having to veto their disclosure.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson
/

Epstein Bragged That He “Gave” His Young Girlfriend to Trump

Jeffrey Epstein’s newly released private emails mention Donald Trump over and over again.

Sign with Trump quote about Epstein: "Terrific guy... He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side." Old photo of the two of them smiling.
OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP/Getty Images

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein wrote in a private email that he “gave” his then 20-year-old girlfriend to President Donald Trump in 1993.

“My 20 year old girlfriend in 93, , that after two years i gave to donald,” Epstein wrote in an email to New York Times finance journalist Landon Thomas, Jr. in 2015. Attached was a link to photos of Norwegian businesswoman and cosmetics heiress Celina Midelfart, who would have been 20 years old in 1993—insinuating that Epstein (who would have been 40 in 1993) dated her, and then passed her on to Trump.

“Hawaiian tropic girl Lauren Patrella [redacted],” Epstein wrote earlier in the same email chain. “would you like to see photos of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen.”

Jeffrey Epstein email

These are just some of many damning email exchanges that the sex predator had with various rich and powerful people while he was actively trafficking and abusing young women and girls with the help of Ghislaine Maxwell. House Democrats and Republicans on the Oversight Committee released a slew of these messages on Thursday, with more likely to come. Notable messages show Epstein writing that Trump “knew about the girls” and that one of Epstein’s victims “spent hours at my house with [Trump].”

“There’s a total of about 23,000 documents.… We obviously released some today, we’ll be releasing additional documents likely later today,” House Democrat Robert Garcia said Wednesday on MSNBC. “The important thing here is that we know, and we’ve been demanding that Donald Trump and the DOJ release the full Epstein files.”

Trump, of course, has called it all a hoax.

“Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap. The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk—and they should pay a fair price,” he wrote Wednesday afternoon on Truth Social. “There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!”

