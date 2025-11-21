Ghislaine Maxwell Announces She Won’t Cooperate in Epstein Probe
Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice plans to please the Fifth.
Ghislanie Maxwell, an accomplice of disgraced billionaire child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, will not cooperate with a House probe into Epstein and how the Department of Justice handled his case.
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex-trafficking charges, and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said that her legal team told him she would invoke her Fifth Amendment rights if called to speak with congressional investigators.
“Her lawyers have replied that she’s not going to answer any questions,” Comer told Politico. “She’s only going to plead the Fifth. I mean, I could spend a bunch of taxpayer dollars to send staff and members down there, and if she’s going to plead the Fifth, I don’t know that that’s a good investment.”
The committee subpoenaed Maxwell in July. Initially, she suggested that she would be willing to answer questions under certain circumstances, such as immunity from further criminal proceedings and the ability to receive questions in advance, which Comer rejected. One of Maxwell’s attorneys, David Oskar Markus, signed a letter that month stating Maxwell “will have no choice but to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights” if her conditions weren’t met.
After the House’s subpoena, Maxwell spoke to the Justice Department, giving an interview to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and claiming that she had never seen Donald Trump at Epstein’s house, claiming the two were just casual friends.
“I think [Trump and Epstein] were friendly like people are in social settings. I don’t—I don’t think they were close friends or I certainly never witnessed the president in any of—I don’t recall ever seeing him in [Epstein’s] house, for instance,” Maxwell said, according to interview transcripts. “I actually never saw the president in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way. The president was never inappropriate with anybody.”
Shortly after that interview, Maxwell was transferred to a minimum security facility in Texas, where she gets special perks such as secret meetings with visitors in the prison chapel, being able to eat alone in her cell, getting a security escort to the gym, and being able to shower after other inmates go to sleep.
The recent disclosures of Epstein’s emails by the House Oversight Committee contradict Maxwell’s characterization of her relationship with Trump, with Epstein and Maxwell discussing Trump’s frequent visits to Epstein’s home and how Trump spent a lot of time with sex-trafficking victims.
That may well be why Maxwell doesn’t want to cooperate with Congress. She’d be forced to answer questions about new revelations in the committee’s emails that not only implicate her, but also the president, and explain why she lied to the DOJ.