Ghislaine Maxwell Announces She Won’t Cooperate in Epstein Probe

“Her lawyers have replied that she’s not going to answer any questions,” Comer told Politico. “She’s only going to plead the Fifth. I mean, I could spend a bunch of taxpayer dollars to send staff and members down there, and if she’s going to plead the Fifth, I don’t know that that’s a good investment.”

The committee subpoenaed Maxwell in July. Initially, she suggested that she would be willing to answer questions under certain circumstances, such as immunity from further criminal proceedings and the ability to receive questions in advance, which Comer rejected. One of Maxwell’s attorneys, David Oskar Markus, signed a letter that month stating Maxwell “will have no choice but to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights” if her conditions weren’t met.

After the House’s subpoena, Maxwell spoke to the Justice Department, giving an interview to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and claiming that she had never seen Donald Trump at Epstein’s house, claiming the two were just casual friends.