Trump Loses His Mind When Asked About Flood of Retiring Republicans
Donald Trump doesn’t want to talk about how his party is quickly losing control of Congress.
President Trump on Monday lashed out at a reporter who asked about impending GOP House resignations.
“There’s at least 20 House Republicans who have either said they’re going to retire or not run again—”
“And Democrats, and Democrats also. And Democrats also,” Trump chimed in. “Why don’t you mention them? How many Democrats have retired? How many Democrats?”
“Well that’s what I was gonna ask—”
“Well, why don’t you tell me the number of Democrats too?”
“Well, are you concerned about the narrow margins?”
“No, I’m not concerned, I think we’re gonna do well,” Trump said, talking over the reporter. “We’re gonna have the greatest economy.... We’re gonna have the greatest economy in history. How many Democrats are retiring? How come you only know the Republicans and not the Democrats?”
“Because I came prepared to ask you a question—”
“No no, you’re unprepared. Because you should know the Democrats. You’re totally unprepared.”
This weekend, Puck News reported that 20 House Republicans will announce their retirement in the coming weeks, in addition to the 23 who’ve already said they’re leaving Congress.
The reporter at the roundtable Monday, who was from Newsday, was likely asking President Trump a question about the Republican resignations because he is the Republican president. But the question—coming in the wake of months of reporting on internal rifts within the GOP—clearly struck a nerve with President Trump.