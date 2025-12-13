Trump Threatens “Very Serious Retaliation” After Syria Attack

U.S. Central Command called the attack the “result of an ambush by a lone ISIS gunman,” though no group has claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet. More details are still emerging, but Trump took to Truth Social to declare there would be a response.

“This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them. The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack,” he wrote. “There will be very serious retaliation.”

What, exactly, that response might look like is unclear. This is reportedly the first case of U.S. deaths in Syria since Bashar Al-Assad’s regime fell, and the attack is under investigation.