Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

MAGA Is Turning on Kash Patel Over Hunt for Charlie Kirk Shooter

Kash Patel appears to have bungled the manhunt at every step.

FBI Director Kash Patel stands during a press conference
Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Trumpworld is no longer convinced that FBI Director Kash Patel is up to the job.

A multi-day manhunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer came to a dramatic close Friday morning when 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was turned in to the authorities by his own relatives, unassisted by the mad-dash efforts of the bureau.

The uncoordinated search left Patel’s conservative allies remarkably unimpressed, taking to social media to openly question his future atop the country’s top law enforcement agency.

“I’m grateful that Utah authorities have captured the suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination, and think it is time for Republicans to assess whether Kash Patel is the right man to run the FBI,” posted conservative culture warrior Christopher Rufo. “He performed terribly in the last few days, and it’s not clear whether he has the operational expertise to investigate, infiltrate, and disrupt the violent movements—of whatever ideology—that threaten the peace in the United States.”

Rufo rose to prominence among the right for inventing a fiction that the left has taken over America, despite the reality that Republicans hold a majority in every major branch of the federal government, and that Fox News and Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp continue to be the largest and most powerful media outlets in the country.

“We would be wise to take a moment and ask whether Kash Patel has what it takes to get this done,” Rufo wrote. “I’ve been on the phone the last few days with many conservative leaders, all of whom wholeheartedly support the Trump Administration and none of whom are confident that the current structure of the FBI is up to this task.”

Over the last 48 hours, Patel has managed to flub practically every component of the investigation, grinding the patience of other MAGAheads. On Wednesday, he prematurely congratulated authorities for nabbing a suspect that turned out to be the wrong man, earning him the ire of Alex Jones associate Joseph Biggs and Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who criticized the FBI director’s social media dog-and-pony show.

“@FBIDirectorKash you’re the person we are supposed to get the final truth from,” Biggs wrote. “Stop all this click bait shit you keep doing. It’s unbecoming of the office in which you represent and only proves you were a horrible pick for this position.”

Ingraham described Patel’s efforts as “unreal.”

Patel reportedly lost it during an online meeting Thursday with some 200 agents involved in the search as he cracked under pressure to find Kirk’s killer. In the expletive-ridden tirade, Patel warned his subordinates that he would no longer put up with the FBI’s “Mickey Mouse operations,” and was apparently irate that it had taken the bureau some 12 hours to obtain a photograph of Robinson.

Even the $100,000 bounty on Robinson’s head caught Patel flak, with far-right influencer Laura Loomer demanding to know why the sum was less than had been posted for information leading to the potential capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“So the DOJ and FBI are willing to offer $50 million for information about @NicolasMaduro, but only $100,000 for information about who killed Charlie Kirk on American soil in a cold blooded assassination?!?” Loomer wrote on X. “This is honestly embarrassing for the FBI and our country. What a slap in the face to Charlie Kirk.”

Former FBI officials questioned Patel’s decision to get so close to the investigation, arguing that his high-profile involvement would only be a “huge burden” on the Salt Lake City FBI field office.

Patel, a former podcast host with conspiratorial tendencies, was roundly criticized as Trump’s top choice to run the bureau. Lawmakers and former officials condemned Patel’s lack of relevant experience during his confirmation hearings, and raised flags regarding his vindictive nature, pointing to an enemies list he published in his 2022 book Government Gangsters as evidence.

Robert McCoy/
/

“My Little Communist”: Trump Thinks Mamdani Will Win NYC Mayoral Race

The president came up with a bizarre new moniker on Friday.

Zohran Mamdani speaks in the rain to reporters.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Friday christened New York City mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani with a bizarre new nickname, while predicting that the 33-year-old Democrat will win the November election.

Asked about Mamdani’s commanding lead in the polls on Fox and Friends, Trump replied, “It’s amazing. I call him my little Communist. He’s my little Communist mayor.”

The democratic socialist candidate has vowed, if elected, to use his power to “reject Donald Trump’s fascism, to stop ICE agents from deporting our neighbors, and to govern our city as a model for the Democratic Party.”

“Maybe one-on-one, somebody could beat him,” Trump said. “But it would look like he’s going to win.”

The president then went off on a tangent about NYPD officers weeping while shaking his hand before Fox host Brian Kilmeade set him back on track by asking his views on the other three candidates: disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo, scandal-ridden Mayor Eric Adams, and eccentric Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Trump suggested that Cuomo—currently running a distant second—is the most promising challenger to Mamdani, and proposed that Adams and Sliwa drop out and back Cuomo.

But while Cuomo “seems to be leading” Adams and Sliwa, the president said, “he’s still way behind”—leading him to conclude that, even if Mamdani’s challengers consolidate behind Cuomo, the progressive front-runner may inevitably come out on top.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

You Won’t Believe How Trump Just Spun Charlie Kirk’s Death … Twice

Did you know Donald Trump is building a new ballroom at the White House?

Donald Trump purses his lips while standing outside the White House
Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu/Getty Images

President Donald Trump keeps snubbing Charlie Kirk to talk about construction of a new ballroom at the White House.

Speaking on Fox & Friends Friday morning, Trump took the opportunity to plug preparations for the $200 million ballroom, while describing his despair at learning that his right-wing ally had been fatally shot in Utah.

“I was in the midst of, you know, building a great—for 150 years they’ve wanted a ballroom at the White House, right? They don’t have a ballroom, they have to use tents on the lawn for President Xi when he comes over; if it rains it’s a wipeout, and so I was with architects that were design[ing]—it’s gonna be incredible,” Trump rambled.

This may seem par for the course for Trump’s roundabout speech pattern, but later Friday, the president changed the subject from Kirk to construction yet again while taking questions from reporters outside of the White House.

“How are you holding up over the last three and a half days?” asked one reporter, who’d also wished him condolences for Kirk.

“I think very good,” Trump replied. “And by the way, right there you see all the trucks; they just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House. Which is something they’ve been trying to get as you know for about 150 years, and it’s gonna be a beauty, it’ll be an absolutely magnificent structure.

“And I just see all the trucks, they just started, so it’ll get done uh very nicely and it’ll be one of the best anywhere in the world, actually,” the president went on.

Online, some people accused Trump of not even pretending to care about Kirk’s death.

“Now this is how you respect a man’s memory,” politics podcaster Briahna Joy Gray wrote on X.

Joanne Carducci, a Democratic influencer, wrote, “I vehemently disagreed with every single thing Charlie Kirk ever said, and I was able to express more empathy than this.”

Trump announced the construction of a new 90,000 square foot ballroom that could seat 650 people in July, as the latest project in his sweeping aesthetic overhaul to transform the White House into his beloved Mar-a-Lago resort.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Praises Jair Bolsonaro After He’s Convicted for Plotting a Coup

The U.S. president thinks he’s “a good man.”

Former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro is questioned by reporters.
Sergio Lima/AFP/Getty Images
Former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro

President Donald Trump was—predictably—dismayed by the news that Brazil’s former right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, had been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

“President Bolsonaro was just found guilty by the Supreme Court [of Brazil]. You’ve been very clear that you would apply further sanctions to Brazil because of Bolsonaro,” a reporter said to Trump on Thursday. 

 “Well, I watched that trial, I know him pretty well. Hard leader … I thought he was a good president of Brazil. And it’s very surprising that that could happen. That’s very much like they tried to do with me, but they couldn’t get away with it, at all,” the president replied. “But uh, I can only say this: I knew him as president of Brazil, he was a good man. And I don’t see that happening.” 

Trump and Bolsonaro share a long-running fondness for authoritarianism that transcends borders, and has led them to become true allies over the years.

On Thursday, Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced the former leader to 27 years in prison for plotting a coup in 2023, or what some see as an attempt to recreate January 6 in Brazil. Bolsonaro had his supporters raid Brazil’s presidential palace, the Supreme Court, and Congress, all because he’d rather see chaos than admit he lost the election to leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. 

The coup attempt caused “damage of an Amazonian scale.” Bolsonaro also planned to have multiple leaders arrested or assassinated. 

The former Brazilian leader’s actions and conviction only endeared him to Trump. In July, the president posted one of his many tariff letters on Truth Social, this one addressed to Brazil. He ordered them to end their “witch hunt” of Bolsonaro “IMMEDIATELY” or be hit with 50 percent tariffs. 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also chimed in disapprovingly. 

“The political persecutions by sanctioned human rights abuser Alexandre de Moraes continue, as he and others on Brazil’s supreme court have unjustly ruled to imprison former President Jair Bolsonaro,” Rubio wrote Thursday on X. “The United States will respond accordingly to this witch hunt.”

 While Brazil’s left is wary of continued, U.S.-backed attempts from Bolsonaro’s party and supporters to free him, they see the conviction as  repudiation of authoritarianism rather than a political persecution. 

“Today, Brazil is making history,” Lindbergh Farias, who heads Lula’s Workers’ Party in the lower house of Brazil’s Congress, said, after Bolsonaro’s sentencing. “Brazil is saying: ‘Coups are a crime!’”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Kash Patel’s Big Mouth May Have Landed Trump in Hot Water

Donald Trump could be deposed thanks to Patel.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks at the podium in the White House press briefing room while Donald Trump stands next to him
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel’s yapping may have implicated Donald Trump in another legal fiasco.

A lawsuit brought by three senior FBI agents—Brian Driscoll, Steven Jensen, and Spencer Evans—accuses Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and the agencies they head of wrongfully firing the men.

Driscoll argued that he was fired after he attempted to halt the firing of another FBI employee, Christopher Meyer, who was ordered to pilot Patel’s flights to Las Vegas but had also been falsely accused of signing off on the agency’s 2022 raid of Mar-a-Lago.

Driscoll served as acting FBI director at the start of the year—by accident. Robert Kissane was supposed to replace FBI Director Christopher Wray in January, but a clerical error instead placed Driscoll at the top of the FBI. Kissane then acted as Driscoll’s number two—an oversight that wasn’t corrected until the Senate confirmed Patel at the end of February. Driscoll notably refused orders from the White House to expose the bureau staff who were involved in the January 6 probe, earning him the adoration of his colleagues, who nicknamed the 45-year-old “Saint Driz.”

The legal complaint torches Patel’s leadership at the agency from the perspective of the senior agents, accusing the FBI leader of punishing the trio because they attempted to treat other subordinates, such as Meyer, with respect. But the suit also claims that Patel was fully aware of the illegality of his actions as he worked to force them and their peers out the door.

“When Driscoll explained that firing employees based on case assignments would be in direct violation of internal FBI processes meant to adjudicate adverse actions and prevent retaliation based on case assignments, Patel said that he understood that and he knew the nature of the summary firings were likely illegal and that he could be sued and later deposed,” the complaint reads.

Beyond blatantly violating the law, the statement also stood in direct contrast to what Patel had promised Congress during his confirmation process weeks earlier, when he swore to Senator Richard Blumenthal that all FBI employees would “be protected against political retribution.”

But the phrasing of Patel’s rebuke also implicated Trump, explicitly pointing to the Justice Department and the White House as the origin of the command.

“Patel explained that there was nothing he or Driscoll could do to stop these or any other firings, because ‘the FBI tried to put the President in jail and he hasn’t forgotten it,’” according to the legal filing.

National security journalists were quick to note that Patel’s loose lips might have made it easier for the ex-FBI agents to achieve an incredible feat: getting a U.S. president to sit for a deposition.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Kash Patel Takes Credit for Alleged Charlie Kirk Shooter Surrendering

Patel appears to have mishandled the search for Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer at every step.

Kash Patel stands during a press conference
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel is hoping to salvage his mishandled manhunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer.

Speaking at a press conference Friday morning, Patel attempted to take a little credit for a job well done.

“This is what happens when you let good cops be cops,” Patel said. “The FBI and our partners are proud to stand here today together to bring justice to the family of Charlie Kirk.”

But Patel’s manhunt didn’t accomplish much—22-year-old Tyler Robinson was “turned in” by a family member, President Donald Trump claimed Friday morning.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed Trump’s statement, telling the Friday morning press conference that a family friend of Robinson’s had contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, after learning from a family member that he’d confessed. “We got him,” Cox said.

Patel viewed this manhunt as an opportunity to prove himself—but he seemed to stumble through it.

On Wednesday, Patel quickly got out over his skis, when he congratulated state and federal officials for taking “the subject for the horrific shooting today” into custody, only to release that suspect hours later.

Patel completely lost it during a meeting Thursday with 200 agents involved in the manhunt, berating them with expletives and accusing them of slowing down the search.

Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe criticized Patel’s decision to get personally involved in the search, arguing that his presence would impose a “huge burden” on the Salt Lake City field office and that his missteps were either the result of a poor flow of information or Patel’s own utter cluelessness.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

In Blatant Lie, Nancy Mace Says Attacks on Republicans Are One-Sided

The representative from South Carolina also claimed she had never insulted her colleagues.

Representative Nancy Mace at a hearing in Congress.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Representative Nancy Mace

Representative Nancy Mace, of all people, is accusing Democrats of derogatory conduct toward Republicans.

In a Friday morning appearance on CNN, Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, attributed the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk to an increase in political violence and divisiveness—problems that she, absurdly, said were confined to the left.

“It’s very one-sided right now,” Mace said. “I have never called one of my colleagues the kind of names that we’ve been called. I’ve never dehumanized my colleagues.”

The claim echoes those of many prominent Republicans who have baselessly blamed the shooting and the nation’s political temperature entirely on the Democratic Party and left generally.

The sentiment was particularly ludicrous coming from Mace, who has a well-documented history of transphobic attacks.

The South Carolina Republican notoriously responded to the election of the first transgender woman in Congress, Democratic Representative Sarah McBride of Delaware, with an outpouring of hate.

In November 2024, Mace spearheaded an effort to ban transgender people from using Capitol bathrooms, which she said was “absolutely” meant to target McBride. Mace referred to McBride as a “biological man,” saying, “It’s offensive that a man in a skirt thinks that he’s my equal.”

When demonstrators protested the ban, she referred to them using the transphobic slur “tranny.” (When confronted for her use of the term in a congressional hearing, she said tauntingly, “Tranny! Tranny! Tranny!”)

Mace’s hostility toward her colleagues doesn’t stop at transphobia. In January, for example, she responded to criticisms from Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett with an apparent threat. “If you want to take it outside,” she said, cutting herself off. She later claimed she hadn’t been suggesting “a physical fight.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Gives Mindblowing Defense for Far-Right Radicals

Donald Trump claimed they were violent for good reason.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House
Mehmet Eser/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump wants to paint right-wing extremists as vigilante heroes, while demonizing “vicious” radicals on the left.

Speaking on Fox & Friends Friday about Charlie Kirk’s death, Trump admitted that he isn’t all that concerned about right-wing radicals.

“Well, I’ll tell you something that’s gonna get me in trouble, but I couldn’t care less. The radicals on the right oftentimes are radical ’cause they don’t want to see crime, they don’t want to see crime,” Trump said. “They’re saying, ‘We don’t want these people coming in, we don’t want you burning our shopping centers, we don’t want you shooting our people in the middle of the street.’

“The radicals on the left are the problem,” he continued, “and they’re vicious and they’re horrible and they’re politically savvy.”

Trump’s blatant effort to defend political violence committed by people he agrees with is not necessarily surprising, given his steadfast support for the rioters at the Capitol on January 6 and accused murderers such as Kyle Rittenhouse and Daniel Penny. He also previously defended attendees of the 2021 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, which was organized by neo-Nazis.

But Trump’s statement is deeply misleading about the trends in politically motivated violence in the United States. Right-wing attacks and plans accounted for the majority of all terrorist incidents between 1994 and 2020, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Between 1975 and September 2025, individuals motivated by right-wing ideologies such white supremacy, involuntary celibacy, and anti-abortion beliefs committed 391 murders, according to the Cato Institute. Comparatively, people motivated by left-wing ideologies were responsible for 65 deaths.

As recently as this week, a 16-year-old in Colorado who was accused of shooting two of his classmates reportedly embraced antisemitic and white supremacist social media content.

Within hours of Kirk’s death and without knowing any information about the shooter, Trump blamed the “radical left” and their rhetoric for political violence by “demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year in the most hateful and despicable way possible.”

Meanwhile, Democrats uniformly condemned Kirk’s murder—and right-wing activists were foaming at the mouth for an all-out war.

It seems clear that Trump isn’t interested in turning down the temperature on political tensions in the United States, and he’s just given the go-ahead to right-wing radicals to take matters into their own hands.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Here’s What Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Shooter Wrote on His Bullet Casings

One of the messages appeared to refer to old internet slang.

A law enforcement officer stands by crime scene tape on Utah Valley University campus, where Charlie Kirk was shot
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Bullet casings engraved by Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer tell a very different story about his political ideologies than previously understood.

Authorities identified the suspect as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah. Robinson reportedly revealed his actions to his family members, who turned him in Friday morning. He has been booked into the Utah County jail, according to Governor Spencer Cox.

During an FBI presser Friday, Cox revealed that police had located four bullet casings connected to Robinson—one fired, three unfired. The text on the fired casing made a possible reference to an old Reddit copypasta, reading: “Notices bulge OWO what’s this?”

The unfired casings featured different scrawls. One read, “Hey fascist! Catch!” Another: “Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao,” possibly referring to an Italian anti-fascist folk song. The last casing read: “If you read this you are gay LMAO.”

Contrary to prior reporting, none of the text suggested that Robinson was transgender or supported transgender people. But that didn’t stop the transgender community from catching heat: A bulletin circulated among law enforcement officials Thursday suggested that symbols on Robinson’s weapons expressed “transgender and anti-fascist ideology.” That detail was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal eventually retracted the premature release, though its correction wasn’t enough to stop MAGA-heads and other far-right personalities from dogpiling on the transgender community in their vengeful grief over Kirk’s murder. In the wake of that reporting, conservatives referred to trans people as a “species” that deserves “no mercy,” calling for them to be “rounded up” and “deported.”

Robinson was registered as a nonpartisan voter. Both of his parents, however, are registered Republicans, according to public records.

Citing one of Robinson’s family members, Cox said at the news conference that the suspect had “become more political in recent years,” particularly about Kirk.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Netanyahu Unveils Most Unhinged Theory Yet on Charlie Kirk Shooter

The Israeli prime minister decided it was high time he weigh in.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at a press conference.
Abir Sultan/AFP/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered his own unhinged theory as to who shot Charlie Kirk, asserting without any evidence that the Turning Point USA founder was killed by a team of “radical Islamists and ultra-progressives.”

“This is a worldwide problem. The people on the extremes, the Islamists … the radical Islamists and their union with the ultra-progressives, they often speak about human rights. They speak about free speech. But they use violence to try to take down their enemies,” Netanyahu said on Fox News on Friday. “Whether it’s President Trump, who’s been almost assassinated twice, or they try to kill me here too. But they got Charlie Kirk, and it’s just heartbreaking.”

So, just to be clear: The Israeli Prime Minister decided to appear on American media to assure its audience Israel had absolutely nothing to do with Charlie Kirk’s death but that some anonymous cabal of Muslims and leftists does.

This makes no sense, as no one knows the motive behind Kirk’s killing at this moment, especially not Netanyahu. The prime minister is dipping into the same obtuse, harmful rhetoric of the American right, declaring war on an anonymous “they,” latching on to a fictional scenario to project their own biases onto the situation.

Netanyahu decrying political violence is rich, as just this month he has starved Palestinians, bombed residential buildings in Gaza City, set siege to the West Bank, and attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, Qatar.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington