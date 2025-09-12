MAGA Is Turning on Kash Patel Over Hunt for Charlie Kirk Shooter

“We would be wise to take a moment and ask whether Kash Patel has what it takes to get this done,” Rufo wrote. “I’ve been on the phone the last few days with many conservative leaders, all of whom wholeheartedly support the Trump Administration and none of whom are confident that the current structure of the FBI is up to this task.”

Over the last 48 hours, Patel has managed to flub practically every component of the investigation, grinding the patience of other MAGAheads. On Wednesday, he prematurely congratulated authorities for nabbing a suspect that turned out to be the wrong man, earning him the ire of Alex Jones associate Joseph Biggs and Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who criticized the FBI director’s social media dog-and-pony show.

“@FBIDirectorKash you’re the person we are supposed to get the final truth from,” Biggs wrote. “Stop all this click bait shit you keep doing. It’s unbecoming of the office in which you represent and only proves you were a horrible pick for this position.”